InventHelp Inventor Develops Beverage Accessory to Deter Flies (RSJ-118)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient accessory to prevent flies and other insects from bothering me while I enjoy my morning coffee outside," said an inventor, from Moreno Valley, Calif., "so I invented the FLY AWAY STRIPS. My design would prevent flies from landing on the rim of a beverage cup or glass."

The invention provides an effective means of deterring flies and other insects from landing on a beverage cup while sitting outside. In doing so, it offers a safer alternative to using bug spray. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an all-natural and adaptable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, campers, outdoor enthusiasts, restaurants, coffee shops, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RSJ-118, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

