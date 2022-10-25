Xcitium and Edge UOL Partner to Deliver ZeroDwell Containment endpoint protection to Latin America

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcitium, formerly known as Comodo Security Solutions, a leading provider of endpoint protection, today announced that they have partnered with Edge UOL, a large technology distributor in Brazil, to boost presence and better support customers in Latin America. The company will now deliver Xcitum's ZeroDwell Containment technology to its clients, effectively preventing ransomware and other malware attacks.

Xcitium is first-to-market with its patented Kernel-level API Virtualization which isolates and removes threats before they can cause damage to endpoints. ZeroDwell Containment proactively protects endpoints while setting the groundwork for M/XDR as a critical next step for offensively protecting, monitoring, and securing enterprises.

"More than 450,000 unknown threats and files are released daily. While no one can stop threats, Xcitium's ability to eliminate dwell time gives security professionals the ability to understand potential risks before they can do harm," said Ezra Correa, Vice President of Global Markets at Xcitium. "We're honored to work with Edge UOL to bring this capability to its customers, and further our presence in Latin America."

"Our goal is to provide our customers with the best experiences possible with innovative technology that solves unknown problems," Rodrigo Lobo, COO of Edge UOL. "We're confident that this partnership with Xcitium will boost our cybersecurity offerings, giving our customers best-in-class endpoint protection."

Edge UOL will be hosting a joint webinar with Xcitium on October 28, 2022 for those wishing to learn more about this new, state-of-the-art technology and the growing threat landscape. To learn more and sign up visit xcitium.com/brazil-webcast.

For additional information on Xcitium or to request a demo visit. Xcitium.com.

About Xcitium

Xcitium, formerly known as Comodo Security Solutions, is used by more than 3,000 organizational customers & partners around the globe. Xcitium was founded with one simple goal – to put an end to cyber breaches. Our patented ZeroDwelll technology uses Kernel- level API Virtualization to isolate and remove threats like zero-day malware & ransomware before they cause any damage to any endpoints. ZeroDwell l is the cornerstone of Xcitium's endpoint suite which includes preemptive endpoint containment, endpoint detection & response (EDR), and managed detection & response (MDR). Since inception, Xcitium has a track record of zero breaches when fully configured.

About Edge UOL

Edge UOL is a Brazilian technology company belonging to the UOL Group, which challenges its clients at all times with the aim of modernizing the infrastructure with innovative concepts of edge computing, hybrid cloud, autonomous operation, cybersecurity and multi-connectivity. We place at the disposal of our clients the best and most advanced technologies, in addition to a time specialized in designing, creating, implementing and operating their environments

