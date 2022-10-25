WesBanco Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

WHEELING, W.Va., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $50.5 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.85, compared to $41.9 million and $0.64 per diluted share, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income was $132.3 million, or $2.19 per diluted share, compared to $180.5 million, or $2.71 per diluted share, for the 2021 period, which included a release of provision for credit losses of $50.7 million, or $40.5 million net of tax. Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $50.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, as compared to $45.4 million and $0.70 per diluted share, respectively, in the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measures). On the same basis, net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $133.7 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, as compared to $185.7 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, in the prior year period (non-GAAP measures).

Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended September 30, 2022:

Third quarter net interest margin of 3.33% increased 30 basis points sequentially, and, when excluding purchase accounting and Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program ("SBA PPP") loan accretion, it increased 34 basis points sequentially to 3.27%

Reflecting the pricing advantage of our robust legacy deposit base and growth in non-interest bearing demand deposits, year-over-year total deposits increased 8 basis points to 0.17%

Reflecting the strength of our markets and lending teams, total loan growth was 6.5% year-over-year, and 0.8%, or 3.2% annualized, when compared to June 30, 2022 , excluding SBA PPP loans

Deposit growth, excluding certificates of deposit ("CDs"), was 3.2% year-over-year and essentially flat compared to the second quarter, driven by growth in non-interest bearing demand deposits and savings accounts

Strong discretionary cost control as evidenced by non-interest expenses increasing just 1.8% year-over-year, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, total past due loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, have remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages, those with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion (based upon the prior four quarters)

WesBanco remains well-capitalized with solid liquidity and a strong balance sheet

"We are pleased with WesBanco's performance during the third quarter of 2022, as we continued to deliver loan growth, control discretionary expenses, and manage the costs of our funding sources," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "We again reported strong, broad-based, year-over-year loan growth during the quarter, despite elevated commercial real estate loan payoffs. Furthermore, our commercial loan pipeline remains robust. Our core funding advantage of our legacy markets continues to provide us with strong, low cost deposit flows during a time of quickly rising interest rates. And, our historic strengths of risk management and loan underwriting remain evident through our solid credit quality measures."

Mr. Clossin added, "For more than 150 years, we have been a source of stability, strength and trust for our customers, communities, employees, and shareholders. The success of our operational strategies implemented the past few years continues to be evident, and combined with our core strengths, will allow us to succeed regardless of the operating environment."

Balance Sheet

Loan growth for the third quarter of 2022 reflects strong performance by our commercial and consumer lending teams and more 1-to-4 family residential mortgages retained on the balance sheet, partially offset by the continuation of both SBA PPP loan forgiveness and elevated commercial real estate payoffs. As of September 30, 2022, total portfolio loans of $10.3 billion, when excluding SBA PPP loans, driven by strong growth across all loan categories and markets, increased 6.5% year-over-year, and 0.8%, or 3.2% annualized, when compared to June 30, 2022. While down from the prior year period, commercial real estate payoffs increased to $173 million during the third quarter, as compared to $98 million in the second quarter. The third quarter of 2022 included the forgiveness of approximately $14 million of SBA PPP loans, with approximately $13 million remaining in the loan portfolio (net of deferred fees).

As of September 30, 2022, total deposits of $13.4 billion increased $21.1 million year-over-year due primarily to increased net personal savings across the other deposit categories, which more than offset a $362.7 million year-over-year reduction in CDs. Deposits, excluding CDs, were essentially flat to the quarter ending June 30, 2022 but increased 3.2% year-over-year, driven by a 1.6% increase in total demand deposits, which represent approximately 59% of total deposits, and a 10.2% increase in savings accounts.

Credit Quality

As of September 30, 2022, total loans past due, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained relatively low, from a historical perspective, and consistent throughout the last five quarters. In addition, criticized and classified loans as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 178 basis points year-over-year to 2.43%. For the third quarter, net loan charge-offs to average loans totaled $1.1 million, as compared to $0.8 million in the prior year period. The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at September 30, 2022 was $114.6 million, or 1.11% of total loans, reflecting a slight increase in projected future unemployment rates, offset by continued improvements in COVID-impacted borrowers. During the prior year three- and nine- month periods ending September 30, 2021, we recorded negative provisions for credit losses of $1.7 million and $50.7 million, respectively, due to significantly improved macroeconomic forecasts and other factors, as compared to negative provisions of $0.5 million and $4.8 million, respectively, in the current year.

Net Interest Margin and Income

The net interest margin of 3.33% for the third quarter of 2022 increased 30 basis points sequentially, which reflects the 225 basis point increase in the federal fund rate from March through July, as well as our successful deployment of excess cash into higher-yielding loans. Variable rate securities, which represent 18% of the total securities portfolio also contributed to the margin. We remain focused on controlling the costs of our various funding sources, which is enhanced by the pricing advantage of our robust legacy deposit base. Deposit funding costs increased just 13 basis points year-over-year to 27 basis points for the third quarter of 2022, or 17 basis points when including non-interest bearing deposits. This reflects a total deposit beta of just 4%, when compared to the 225 basis point increase in the federal fund rate through July of this year. Further, total deposit funding costs also increased 8 basis points on a sequential quarter basis. Accretion from acquisitions benefited the third quarter net interest margin by 5 basis points, as compared to 10 basis points in the prior year period. Lastly, the forgiveness of SBA PPP loans benefited the third quarter of 2022 net interest margin by a net 1 basis point, as compared to a net 14 basis points in the prior year period.

Net interest income increased $9.2 million, or 8.0%, during the third quarter of 2022, as compared to the same quarter of 2021, reflecting loan growth and the benefit of rising rates on loan and securities yields, which more than offset lower accretion from purchase accounting and lower SBA PPP-related loan income. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net interest income decreased $3.2 million, or 0.9%, primarily due to the reasons discussed for the three-month period comparison.

Non-Interest Income

For the third quarter of 2022, non-interest income of $32.3 million decreased $0.5 million, or 1.5%, from the third quarter of 2021, driven primarily by lower mortgage banking income. Other income of $5.5 million increased $1.5 million, or 37.4%, year-over-year due primarily to higher commercial loan swap-related income. Net gain on other real estate owned and other assets increased $1.3 million year-over-year to $2.0 million due to the gain on the sale of the underlying equity investments held by WesBanco Community Development Corporation. Mortgage banking income decreased $3.3 million year-over-year due to a reduction in residential mortgage originations and our retention of more residential mortgages on the balance sheet. Third quarter mortgage originations decreased 38% year-over-year to $235 million, with approximately 73% retained, as compared to 63% last year.

Non-interest income, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, decreased $12.5 million, or 12.2%, to $89.6 million. In addition to the items discussed above, service charges on deposits increased $3.7 million year-over-year to $19.5 million, reflective of increased general consumer spending. Bank-owned life insurance of $8.3 million increased $2.2 million year-over-year due to higher death benefits and the impact of new policies purchased during the third quarter of 2021. The net loss on other real estate owned and other assets of $0.1 million also reflects the change in the fair value of underlying equity investments held by WesBanco Community Development Corporation primarily driven by the decline in the equity market during the second quarter of 2022, as compared to a net gain of $4.2 million for the same investment during the first nine months of 2021.

Non-Interest Expense

Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $91.9 million, an increase of only 1.8% year-over-year, reflecting discretionary cost control. As compared to the second quarter, the increase in expenses reflects the hiring of additional commercial and residential lenders and hourly wage increases, as noted in our prior quarterly comments. Salaries and wages increased $4.8 million, or 12.1%, compared to the prior year period due to higher salary expense related to normal merit increases, higher staffing levels, and hourly wage increase implemented during the third quarter. FDIC insurance of $2.4 million increased $1.2 million from last year due primarily to the benefit to last year's FDIC insurance calculation from the large negative credit loss provision recognized during 2021.

On a similar basis, non-interest expense during the first nine months of 2022 increased $6.5 million, or 2.5%, compared to the prior year period, due primarily to higher salaries and wages and higher FDIC insurance, as described above, partially offset by lower employee benefits from lower deferred compensation expense and discretionary cost control.

Capital

WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At September 30, 2022, Tier I leverage was 9.68%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 12.51%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 11.35%, and total risk-based capital was 15.37%.

During the third quarter of 2022, WesBanco repurchased 409 thousand shares of its outstanding common stock on the open market at a total cost of $14.2 million, or $34.64 per share. As of September 30, 2022, approximately 1.3 million shares remained for repurchase under the existing share repurchase authorization that was approved on February 24, 2022, by WesBanco's Board of Directors.

Conference Call and Webcast

WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 10162209. The replay will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on October 26, 2022 and end at 12 a.m. ET on November 9, 2022. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including WesBanco's Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. Furthermore, our strong financial performance and employee focus has earned us recognition by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers – the only midsize bank making the top ten of both rankings. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $4.6 billion of assets under management (as of September 30, 2022). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 194 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended Statement of Income September 30,

September 30, Interest and dividend income 2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Loans, including fees $ 109,562

$ 103,206

6.2

$ 299,094

$ 318,532

(6.1) Interest and dividends on securities:





















Taxable 17,531

13,481

30.0

47,468

37,467

26.7 Tax-exempt 4,916

4,063

21.0

13,965

11,925

17.1 Total interest and dividends on securities 22,447

17,544

27.9

61,433

49,392

24.4 Other interest income 2,108

628

235.7

4,211

1,836

129.4 Total interest and dividend income 134,117

121,378

10.5

364,738

369,760

(1.4) Interest expense





















Interest bearing demand deposits 2,953

815

262.3

4,917

2,859

72.0 Money market deposits 968

350

176.6

1,672

1,488

12.4 Savings deposits 1,067

244

337.3

1,662

769

116.1 Certificates of deposit 958

1,726

(44.5)

3,347

6,122

(45.3) Total interest expense on deposits 5,946

3,135

89.7

11,598

11,238

3.2 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 348

1,192

(70.8)

1,334

5,387

(75.2) Other short-term borrowings 147

33

345.5

244

192

27.1 Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 3,175

1,743

82.2

7,123

5,336

33.5 Total interest expense 9,616

6,103

57.6

20,299

22,153

(8.4) Net interest income 124,501

115,275

8.0

344,439

347,607

(0.9) Provision for credit losses (535)

(1,730)

69.1

(4,785)

(50,714)

90.6 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 125,036

117,005

6.9

349,224

398,321

(12.3) Non-interest income





















Trust fees 6,517

7,289

(10.6)

20,879

22,069

(5.4) Service charges on deposits 6,942

6,050

14.7

19,520

15,820

23.4 Electronic banking fees 4,808

5,427

(11.4)

15,307

14,853

3.1 Net securities brokerage revenue 2,491

1,965

26.8

6,969

5,318

31.0 Bank-owned life insurance 1,999

2,656

(24.7)

8,263

6,072

36.1 Mortgage banking income 1,257

4,563

(72.5)

4,508

16,656

(72.9) Net securities gains/(losses) 656

(15)

NM

(1,176)

740

(258.9) Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets 2,040

785

159.9

(68)

4,974

(101.4) Other income 5,546

4,035

37.4

15,420

15,574

(1.0) Total non-interest income 32,256

32,755

(1.5)

89,622

102,076

(12.2) Non-interest expense





















Salaries and wages 44,271

39,497

12.1

124,421

113,822

9.3 Employee benefits 10,693

10,658

0.3

28,574

30,191

(5.4) Net occupancy 6,489

6,825

(4.9)

19,843

20,430

(2.9) Equipment and software 8,083

7,609

6.2

23,795

21,654

9.9 Marketing 2,377

1,848

28.6

7,546

6,033

25.1 FDIC insurance 2,391

1,227

94.9

5,850

2,690

117.5 Amortization of intangible assets 2,560

2,854

(10.3)

7,738

8,622

(10.3) Restructuring and merger-related expense 66

4,467

(98.5)

1,712

6,540

(73.8) Other operating expenses 15,011

19,716

(23.9)

47,032

54,858

(14.3) Total non-interest expense 91,941

94,701

(2.9)

266,511

264,840

0.6 Income before provision for income taxes 65,351

55,059

18.7

172,335

235,557

(26.8) Provision for income taxes 12,318

10,651

15.7

32,432

47,445

(31.6) Net Income 53,033

44,408

19.4

139,903

188,112

(25.6) Preferred stock dividends 2,531

2,531

-

7,594

7,594

- Net income available to common shareholders $ 50,502

$ 41,877

20.6

$ 132,309

$ 180,518

(26.7)



























































Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 125,808

$ 116,355

8.1

$ 348,151

$ 350,777

(0.7)





























Per common share data





















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.85

$ 0.64

32.8

$ 2.19

$ 2.72

(19.5) Net income per common share - diluted 0.85

0.64

32.8

2.19

2.71

(19.2) Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.85

0.70

21.4

2.21

2.79

(20.8) Dividends declared 0.34

0.33

3.0

1.02

0.99

3.0 Book value (period end) 37.96

40.41

(6.1)

37.96

40.41

(6.1) Tangible book value (period end) (1) 18.84

22.51

(16.3)

18.84

22.51

(16.3) Average common shares outstanding - basic 59,549,244

64,931,764

(8.3)

60,336,637

66,354,750

(9.1) Average common shares outstanding - diluted 59,697,676

65,065,848

(8.3)

60,489,248

66,510,357

(9.1) Period end common shares outstanding 59,304,505

63,838,549

(7.1)

59,304,505

63,838,549

(7.1) Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000

150,000

-

150,000

150,000

-





























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.











(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.









































NM = Not Meaningful





























Selected ratios













































For the Nine Months Ended

















September 30,

















2022

2021

% Change

















































Return on average assets







1.04 % 1.43 % (27.27) %











Return on average assets, excluding































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



1.05

1.47

(28.57)













Return on average equity







6.93

8.67

(20.07)













Return on average equity, excluding































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



7.01

8.92

(21.41)













Return on average tangible equity (1)





13.09

15.30

(14.44)













Return on average tangible equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



13.22

15.72

(15.90)













Return on average tangible common equity (1)





14.58

16.78

(13.11)













Return on average tangible common equity, excluding



























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



14.72

17.25

(14.67)













Yield on earning assets (2)







3.29

3.36

(2.08)













Cost of interest bearing liabilities







0.29

0.31

(6.45)













Net interest spread (2)









3.00

3.05

(1.64)













Net interest margin (2)









3.11

3.16

(1.58)













Efficiency (1) (2)









60.49

57.04

6.05













Average loans to average deposits







72.82

80.01

(8.99)













Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans





0.02

0.01

100.00













Effective income tax rate







18.82

20.14

(6.55)









































































































































































For the Three Months Ended

















Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

















2022

2022

2022

2021

2021









































Return on average assets







1.19 % 0.95 % 0.99 % 1.21 % 0.97 %



Return on average assets, excluding































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



1.19

0.95

1.02

1.21

1.06





Return on average equity







8.05

6.43

6.35

7.56

5.98





Return on average equity, excluding































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



8.06

6.43

6.54

7.58

6.49





Return on average tangible equity (1)





15.39

12.35

11.67

13.62

10.72





Return on average tangible equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



15.41

12.36

12.01

13.66

11.57





Return on average tangible common equity (1)





17.23

13.80

12.90

15.00

11.76





Return on average tangible common equity, excluding



























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



17.25

13.82

13.27

15.04

12.70





Yield on earning assets (2)







3.59

3.20

3.07

3.10

3.24





Cost of interest bearing liabilities







0.41

0.26

0.19

0.20

0.25





Net interest spread (2)









3.18

2.94

2.88

2.90

2.99





Net interest margin (2)









3.33

3.03

2.95

2.97

3.08





Efficiency (1) (2)









58.13

61.91

61.73

61.99

60.52





Average loans to average deposits







75.01

72.36

71.05

72.61

75.46





Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans 0.04

0.00

0.00

0.04

0.03





Effective income tax rate







18.85

19.35

18.26

18.32

19.34





Trust assets, market value at period end





$ 4,622,878

$ 4,803,043

$ 5,412,342

$ 5,644,975

$ 5,464,159









































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.













(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully











taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt









loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and









provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.





















% Change Balance sheet

September 30,



December 31, December 31, 2021 Assets





2022

2021

% Change 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022 Cash and due from banks

$ 212,341

$ 201,505

5.4 $ 157,046 35.2 Due from banks - interest bearing

166,215

919,611

(81.9) 1,094,312 (84.8) Securities:



















Equity securities, at fair value

11,964

13,451

(11.1) 13,466 (11.2)

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

2,645,748

2,986,803

(11.4) 3,013,462 (12.2)

Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,065,833; $978,494

















and $1,028,452, respectively)

1,262,467

953,920

32.3 1,004,823 25.6



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(225)

(257)

12.5 (268) 16.0

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

1,262,242

953,663

32.4 1,004,555 25.7



Total securities

3,919,954

3,953,917

(0.9) 4,031,483 (2.8) Loans held for sale

12,887

32,308

(60.1) 25,277 (49.0) Portfolio loans:

















Commercial real estate

5,831,384

5,657,886

3.1 5,538,968 5.3

Commercial and industrial

1,516,856

1,707,214

(11.2) 1,590,320 (4.6)

Residential real estate

2,010,344

1,655,229

21.5 1,721,378 16.8

Home equity

609,765

607,735

0.3 605,682 0.7

Consumer

309,313

285,101

8.5 277,130 11.6 Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

10,277,662

9,913,165

3.7 9,733,478 5.6 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(114,584)

(136,605)

16.1 (121,622) 5.8



Net portfolio loans

10,163,078

9,776,560

4.0 9,611,856 5.7 Premises and equipment, net

221,355

232,134

(4.6) 229,016 (3.3) Accrued interest receivable

63,375

61,895

2.4 60,844 4.2 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,143,896

1,154,468

(0.9) 1,151,634 (0.7) Bank-owned life insurance

350,806

349,735

0.3 350,359 0.1 Other assets

350,840

209,978

67.1 215,298 63.0 Total Assets

$ 16,604,747

$ 16,892,111

(1.7) $ 16,927,125 (1.9)























Liabilities

















Deposits:



















Non-interest bearing demand

$ 4,736,722

$ 4,531,958

4.5 $ 4,590,895 3.2

Interest bearing demand

3,201,714

3,283,444

(2.5) 3,380,056 (5.3)

Money market

1,772,481

1,765,480

0.4 1,739,750 1.9

Savings deposits

2,741,937

2,488,180

10.2 2,562,510 7.0

Certificates of deposit

991,512

1,354,252

(26.8) 1,292,652 (23.3)



Total deposits

13,444,366

13,423,314

0.2 13,565,863 (0.9) Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

56,998

208,940

(72.7) 183,920 (69.0) Other short-term borrowings

127,983

152,546

(16.1) 141,893 (9.8) Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

281,179

167,711

67.7 132,860 111.6



Total borrowings

466,160

529,197

(11.9) 458,673 1.6 Accrued interest payable

4,358

2,495

74.7 1,901 129.2 Other liabilities

294,211

213,122

38.0 207,522 41.8 Total Liabilities

14,209,095

14,168,128

0.3 14,233,959 (0.2)























Shareholders' Equity















Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares

















6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation

















preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively

144,484

144,484

- 144,484 - Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;

















68,081,306 shares issued; 59,304,505, 63,838,549 and 62,307,245

















shares outstanding, respectively

141,834

141,834

- 141,834 - Capital surplus

1,634,280

1,634,086

0.0 1,635,642 (0.1) Retained earnings

1,048,532

946,746

10.8 977,765 7.2 Treasury stock (8,776,801, 4,242,757 and 5,774,061 shares - at cost, respectively) (305,033)

(146,102)

(108.8) (199,759) (52.7) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income

(266,640)

4,463

NM (5,120) NM Deferred benefits for directors

(1,805)

(1,528)

(18.1) (1,680) (7.4) Total Shareholders' Equity

2,395,652

2,723,983

(12.1) 2,693,166 (11.0) Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 16,604,747

$ 16,892,111

(1.7) $ 16,927,125 (1.9)























NM = Not Meaningful

















Balance sheet

September 30,

June 30,

Assets





2022

2022 % Change Cash and due from banks

$ 212,341

$ 186,534 13.8 Due from banks - interest bearing

166,215

263,475 (36.9) Securities:













Equity securities, at fair value

11,964

11,413 4.8

Available-for-sale, at fair value

2,645,748

2,884,651 (8.3)

Held-to-maturity (fair values of $1,065,833 and $1,153,594 , respectively)

1,262,467

1,281,295 (1.5)



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(225)

(265) 15.1

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

1,262,242

1,281,030 (1.5)



Total securities

3,919,954

4,177,094 (6.2) Loans held for sale

12,887

17,560 (26.6) Portfolio Loans:











Commercial real estate

5,831,384

5,852,564 (0.4)

Commercial and industrial

1,516,856

1,549,768 (2.1)

Residential real estate

2,010,344

1,907,875 5.4

Home equity

609,765

597,845 2.0

Consumer

309,313

300,637 2.9 Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

10,277,662

10,208,689 0.7 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(114,584)

(117,403) 2.4

Net portfolio loans

10,163,078

10,091,286 0.7 Premises and equipment, net

221,355

216,293 2.3 Accrued interest receivable

63,375

61,918 2.4 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,143,896

1,146,456 (0.2) Bank-owned life insurance

350,806

348,807 0.6 Other assets

350,840

290,201 20.9 Total Assets

$ 16,604,747

$ 16,799,624 (1.2)

















Liabilities











Deposits:













Non-interest bearing demand

$ 4,736,722

$ 4,738,830 (0.0)

Interest bearing demand

3,201,714

3,258,871 (1.8)

Money market

1,772,481

1,770,859 0.1

Savings deposits

2,741,937

2,695,437 1.7

Certificates of deposit

991,512

1,105,305 (10.3)



Total deposits

13,444,366

13,569,302 (0.9) Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

56,998

122,650 (53.5) Other short-term borrowings

127,983

147,964 (13.5) Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

281,179

280,910 0.1



Total borrowings

466,160

551,524 (15.5) Accrued interest payable

4,358

2,815 54.8 Other liabilities

294,211

208,032 41.4 Total liabilities

14,209,095

14,331,673 (0.9)

















Shareholders' Equity









Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized;











150,000 shares 6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A,









liquidation preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding











, respectively

144,484

144,484 - Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;











68,081,306 shares issued;











59,304,505 and 59,698,788 shares outstanding, respectively

141,834

141,834 - Capital surplus

1,634,280

1,632,617 0.1 Retained earnings

1,048,532

1,018,209 3.0 Treasury stock (8,776,801 and 8,382,518 shares - at cost)

(305,033)

(291,337) (4.7) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(266,640)

(176,061) (51.4) Deferred benefits for directors

(1,805)

(1,795) (0.6) Total Shareholders' Equity

2,395,652

2,467,951 (2.9) Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 16,604,747

$ 16,799,624 (1.2)

Average balance sheet and



































net interest margin analysis





For the Three Months Ended September 30,





For the Nine Months Ended September 30,













2022 2021



2022 2021











Average Average



Average Average



Average Average



Average Average

Assets







Balance Rate



Balance Rate



Balance Rate



Balance Rate

Due from banks - interest bearing





$ 375,136 2.09 %

$ 936,084 0.16 %

$ 757,325 0.67 %

$ 803,713 0.12 % Loans, net of unearned income (1)





10,224,494 4.25



10,164,279 4.03



9,958,318 4.02



10,562,879 4.03

Securities: (2)





































Taxable







3,548,271 1.96



3,210,878 1.67



3,472,211 1.83



2,856,041 1.75

Tax-exempt (3)







823,133 3.00



650,397 3.14



782,141 3.02



610,449 3.31

Total securities







4,371,404 2.16



3,861,275 1.91



4,254,352 2.05



3,466,490 2.03

Other earning assets







12,808 4.05



23,646 4.23



13,840 3.89



28,494 5.11

Total earning assets (3)





14,983,842 3.59 %

14,985,284 3.24 %

14,983,835 3.29 %

14,861,576 3.36 % Other assets







1,887,813





2,072,509





1,960,951





2,060,312



Total Assets







$ 16,871,655





$ 17,057,793





$ 16,944,786





$ 16,921,888











































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Interest bearing demand deposits





$ 3,306,339 0.35 %

$ 3,297,702 0.10 %

$ 3,363,152 0.20 %

$ 3,139,992 0.12 % Money market accounts





1,780,338 0.22



1,791,494 0.08



1,785,703 0.13



1,764,462 0.11

Savings deposits







2,714,684 0.16



2,471,593 0.04



2,681,084 0.08



2,393,066 0.04

Certificates of deposit







1,049,694 0.36



1,403,812 0.49



1,154,812 0.39



1,501,857 0.54

Total interest bearing deposits





8,851,055 0.27



8,964,601 0.14



8,984,751 0.17



8,799,377 0.17

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings



113,530 1.22



289,334 1.63



138,766 1.29



388,518 1.85

Repurchase agreements







148,179 0.39



136,028 0.10



150,126 0.22



152,450 0.17

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 281,002 4.48



188,276 3.67



237,046 4.02



191,018 3.73

Total interest bearing liabilities (4)



9,393,766 0.41 %

9,578,239 0.25 %

9,510,689 0.29 %

9,531,363 0.31 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits



4,779,216





4,504,332





4,690,218





4,402,487



Other liabilities







209,735





197,916





193,070





205,309



Shareholders' equity







2,488,938





2,777,306





2,550,809





2,782,729



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 16,871,655





$ 17,057,793





$ 16,944,786





$ 16,921,888



Taxable equivalent net interest spread





3.18 %



2.99 %



3.00 %



3.05 % Taxable equivalent net interest margin





3.33 %



3.08 %



3.11 %



3.16 %















































































(1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income, Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $1.4 million and $6.8 million for

the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and were $8.0 million and $21.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. As part of loan fees,

PPP loan fees were $0.6 million and $7.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively and $5.7 million and $21.0 million for the nine months ended September 30,

2022 and 2021, respectively. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $1.7 million and $3.0 million for the three months ended September

30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. and $6.2 million and $10.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost. (3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented. (4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.2 million and $0.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $0.9 million and

$2.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Quarter Ended Statement of Income Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30, Interest and dividend income 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Loans, including fees $ 109,562

$ 96,412

$ 93,121

$ 97,432

$ 103,206

Interest and dividends on securities:





















Taxable 17,531

15,825

14,112

12,934

13,481



Tax-exempt 4,916

4,706

4,344

4,236

4,063





Total interest and dividends on securities 22,447

20,531

18,456

17,170

17,544

Other interest income 2,108

1,504

597

605

628 Total interest and dividend income 134,117

118,447

112,174

115,207

121,378 Interest expense



















Interest bearing demand deposits 2,953

1,153

811

810

815

Money market deposits 968

383

321

315

350

Savings deposits 1,067

330

264

261

244

Certificates of deposit 958

1,116

1,273

1,501

1,726





Total interest expense on deposits 5,946

2,982

2,669

2,887

3,135

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 348

411

575

780

1,192

Other short-term borrowings 147

48

48

35

33

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 3,175

2,778

1,171

1,178

1,743





Total interest expense 9,616

6,219

4,463

4,880

6,103 Net interest income 124,501

112,228

107,711

110,327

115,275

Provision for credit losses (535)

(812)

(3,438)

(13,559)

(1,730) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 125,036

113,040

111,149

123,886

117,005 Non-interest income



















Trust fees 6,517

6,527

7,835

7,441

7,289

Service charges on deposits 6,942

6,487

6,090

6,592

6,050

Electronic banking fees 4,808

5,154

5,345

4,465

5,427

Net securities brokerage revenue 2,491

2,258

2,220

1,579

1,965

Bank-owned life insurance 1,999

2,384

3,881

2,864

2,656

Mortgage banking income 1,257

1,328

1,923

2,872

4,563

Net securities gains/(losses) 656

(1,183)

(650)

372

(15)

Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets 2,040

(1,302)

(806)

(158)

785

Other income 5,546

5,330

4,544

4,682

4,035





Total non-interest income 32,256

26,983

30,382

30,709

32,755 Non-interest expense



















Salaries and wages 44,271

41,213

38,937

40,420

39,497

Employee benefits 10,693

8,722

9,158

10,842

10,658

Net occupancy 6,489

6,119

7,234

6,413

6,825

Equipment and software 8,083

7,702

8,011

8,352

7,609

Marketing 2,377

2,749

2,421

2,601

1,848

FDIC insurance 2,391

1,937

1,522

1,460

1,227

Amortization of intangible assets 2,560

2,579

2,598

2,834

2,854

Restructuring and merger-related expense 66

52

1,593

177

4,467

Other operating expenses 15,011

15,946

16,074

15,204

19,716





Total non-interest expense 91,941

87,019

87,548

88,303

94,701 Income before provision for income taxes 65,351

53,004

53,983

66,292

55,059

Provision for income taxes 12,318

10,256

9,859

12,144

10,651 Net Income 53,033

42,748

44,124

54,148

44,408 Preferred stock dividends 2,531

2,531

2,531

2,531

2,531 Net income available to common shareholders $ 50,502

$ 40,217

$ 41,593

$ 51,617

$ 41,877

























Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 125,808

$ 113,479

$ 108,866

$ 111,453

$ 116,355

























Per common share data

















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.85

$ 0.67

$ 0.68

$ 0.82

$ 0.64 Net income per common share - diluted 0.85

0.67

0.68

0.82

0.64 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.85

0.67

0.70

0.82

0.70 Dividends declared 0.34

0.34

0.34

0.33

0.33 Book value (period end) 37.96

38.92

39.64

40.91

40.41 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 18.84

19.89

20.87

22.61

22.51 Average common shares outstanding - basic 59,549,244

60,036,103

61,445,399

63,045,061

64,931,764 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 59,697,676

60,185,207

61,593,365

63,183,411

65,065,848 Period end common shares outstanding 59,304,505

59,698,788

60,613,414

62,307,245

63,838,549 Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000 Full time equivalent employees 2,480

2,509

2,456

2,462

2,425

























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.







(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.









Quarter Ended









Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

Asset quality data

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Non-performing assets:























Troubled debt restructurings - accruing $ 4,583

$ 3,579

$ 3,731

$ 3,746

$ 3,707



Non-accrual loans:

























Troubled debt restructurings

1,756

2,120

1,348

1,547

1,615





Other non-accrual loans

26,428

29,594

32,024

34,195

34,644





Total non-accrual loans

28,184

31,714

33,372

35,742

36,259





Total non-performing loans

32,767

35,293

37,103

39,488

39,966



Other real estate and repossessed assets 1,595

31

87

-

293





Total non-performing assets

$ 34,362

$ 35,324

$ 37,190

$ 39,488

$ 40,259





























Past due loans (1):























Loans past due 30-89 days

$ 21,836

$ 31,388

$ 28,322

$ 27,152

$ 32,682



Loans past due 90 days or more

24,311

9,560

6,142

7,804

11,252





Total past due loans

$ 46,147

$ 40,948

$ 34,464

$ 34,956

$ 43,934





























Criticized and classified loans (2):























Criticized loans

$ 163,176

$ 193,871

$ 234,143

$ 248,518

$ 290,281



Classified loans

86,861

126,257

123,837

116,013

127,022





Total criticized and classified loans $ 250,037

$ 320,128

$ 357,980

$ 364,531

$ 417,303





























Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans (3) 0.21 % 0.31 % 0.29 % 0.28 % 0.33 % Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans 0.24

0.09

0.06

0.08

0.11

Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans 0.32

0.35

0.38

0.41

0.40

Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other





















real estate and repossessed assets

0.33

0.35

0.38

0.41

0.41

Non-performing assets / total assets

0.21

0.21

0.22

0.23

0.24

Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans 2.43

3.14

3.68

3.75

4.21





























Allowance for credit losses





















Allowance for credit losses - loans

$ 114,584

$ 117,403

$ 117,865

$ 121,622

$ 136,605

Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 8,938

7,718

8,050

7,775

7,290

Provision for credit losses

(535)

(812)

(3,438)

(13,559)

(1,730)

Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries 1,102

2

27

929

842





























Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans 0.04 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.04 % 0.03 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans 1.11 % 1.15 % 1.21 % 1.25 % 1.38 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans excluding PPP loans 1.12 % 1.15 % 1.22 % 1.27 % 1.42 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans 3.50 x 3.33 x 3.18 x 3.08 x 3.42 x Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and





















loans past due

1.45 x 1.54 x 1.65 x 1.63 x 1.63 x



























































































Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,









2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Capital ratios





















Tier I leverage capital

9.68 % 9.51 % 9.67 % 10.02 % 10.10 % Tier I risk-based capital

12.51

12.49

13.25

14.05

14.18

Total risk-based capital

15.37

15.40

16.32

15.91

16.38

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) 11.35

11.31

12.01

12.77

12.91

Average shareholders' equity to average assets 14.75

14.79

15.63

15.99

16.28

Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)

8.16

8.50

8.83

9.84

10.04

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 7.22

7.58

7.92

8.92

9.12

























































(1) Excludes non-performing loans.





















(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.









(3) Total portfolio loans includes $13.0 million of PPP loans as of September 30, 2022.

















(4) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.















Three Months Ended

Year to Date







Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

Sept. 30, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022 2021 Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 50,502

$ 40,217

$ 41,593

$ 51,617

$ 41,877

$ 132,309 $ 180,518

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 52

41

1,258

140

3,529

1,352 5,167

Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 50,554

40,258

42,851

51,757

45,406

133,661 185,685

































Average total assets

$ 16,871,655

$ 16,971,452

$ 16,992,598

$ 16,947,662

$17,057,793

$ 16,944,786 $ 16,921,888































Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 1.19 %

0.95 %

1.02 %

1.21 %

1.06 %

1.05 % 1.47 %































Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 50,502

$ 40,217

$ 41,593

$ 51,617

$ 41,877

$ 132,309 $ 180,518

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 52

41

1,258

140

3,529

1,352 5,167

Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 50,554

40,258

42,851

51,757

45,406

133,661 185,685

































Average total shareholders' equity $ 2,488,938

$ 2,509,439

$ 2,655,807

$ 2,709,782

$ 2,777,306

$ 2,550,809 $ 2,782,729































Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 8.06 %

6.43 %

6.54 %

7.58 %

6.49 %

7.01 % 8.92 %































Return on average tangible equity:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 50,502

$ 40,217

$ 41,593

$ 51,617

$ 41,877

$ 132,309 $ 180,518

Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 2,022

2,037

2,052

2,239

2,255

6,113 6,811

Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles 52,524

42,254

43,645

53,856

44,132

138,422 187,329

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,488,938

2,509,439

2,655,807

2,709,782

2,777,306

2,550,809 2,782,729

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,135,007)

(1,137,187)

(1,139,242)

(1,141,307)

(1,143,522)

(1,137,130) (1,145,841)

Average tangible equity $ 1,353,931

$ 1,372,252

$ 1,516,565

$ 1,568,475

$ 1,633,784

$ 1,413,679 $ 1,636,888































Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2) 15.39 %

12.35 %

11.67 %

13.62 %

10.72 %

13.09 % 15.30 %

































Average tangible common equity $ 1,209,447

$ 1,227,768

$ 1,372,081

$ 1,423,991

$ 1,489,300

$ 1,269,195 $ 1,492,404 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2) 17.23 %

13.80 %

12.90 %

15.00 %

11.76 %

14.58 % 16.78 %































Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 50,502

$ 40,217

$ 41,593

$ 51,617

$ 41,877

$ 132,309 $ 180,518

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 52

41

1,258

140

3,529

1,352 5,167

Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 2,022

2,037

2,052

2,239

2,255

6,113 6,811

Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles

























and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 52,576

42,295

44,903

53,996

47,661

139,774 192,496

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,488,938

2,509,439

2,655,807

2,709,782

2,777,306

2,550,809 2,782,729

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,135,007)

(1,137,187)

(1,139,242)

(1,141,307)

(1,143,522)

(1,137,130) (1,145,841)

Average tangible equity $ 1,353,931

$ 1,372,252

$ 1,516,565

$ 1,568,475

$ 1,633,784

$ 1,413,679 $ 1,636,888































Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 15.41 %

12.36 %

12.01 %

13.66 %

11.57 %

13.22 % 15.72 %

































Average tangible common equity $ 1,209,447

$ 1,227,768

$ 1,372,081

$ 1,423,991

$ 1,489,300

$ 1,269,195 $ 1,492,404 Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 17.25 %

13.82 %

13.27 %

15.04 %

12.70 %

14.72 % 17.25 %































Efficiency ratio:





























Non-interest expense

$ 91,941

$ 87,019

$ 87,548

$ 88,303

$ 94,701

$ 266,511 $ 264,840

Less: restructuring and merger-related expense (66)

(52)

(1,593)

(177)

(4,467)

(1,712) (6,540)

Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense 91,875

86,967

85,955

88,126

90,234

264,799 258,300

































Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis 125,808

113,479

108,866

111,453

116,355

348,151 350,777

Non-interest income

32,256

26,983

30,382

30,709

32,755

89,622 102,076

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income $ 158,064

$ 140,462

$ 139,248

$ 142,162

$ 149,110

$ 437,773 $ 452,853

Efficiency ratio

58.13 %

61.91 %

61.73 %

61.99 %

60.52 %

60.49 % 57.04 %































































Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 50,502

$ 40,217

$ 41,593

$ 51,617

$ 41,877

$ 132,309 $ 180,518

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 52

41

1,258

140

3,529

1,352 5,167 Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 50,554

$ 40,258

$ 42,851

$ 51,757

$ 45,406

$ 133,661 $ 185,685































































Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.85

$ 0.67

$ 0.68

$ 0.82

$ 0.64

$ 2.19 $ 2.71

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1) -

-

0.02

-

0.06

0.02 0.08 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 0.85

$ 0.67

$ 0.70

$ 0.82

$ 0.70

$ 2.21 $ 2.79







































































Period End













Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,













2022

2022

2022

2021

2021





Tangible book value per share:

























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,395,652

$ 2,467,951

$ 2,547,316

$ 2,693,166

$ 2,723,983







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,133,998)

(1,136,020)

(1,138,057)

(1,140,111)

(1,142,350)







Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)







Tangible common equity 1,117,170

1,187,447

1,264,775

1,408,571

1,437,149







































Common shares outstanding 59,304,505

59,698,788

60,613,414

62,307,245

63,838,549





































Tangible book value per share

$ 18.84

$ 19.89

$ 20.87

$ 22.61

$ 22.51





































Tangible common equity to tangible assets:

























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,395,652

$ 2,467,951

$ 2,547,316

$ 2,693,166

$ 2,723,983







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,133,998)

(1,136,020)

(1,138,057)

(1,140,111)

(1,142,350)







Tangible equity

1,261,654

1,331,931

1,409,259

1,553,055

1,581,633







Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)







Tangible common equity 1,117,170

1,187,447

1,264,775

1,408,571

1,437,149







































Total assets

16,604,747

16,799,624

17,104,015

16,927,125

16,892,111







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,133,998)

(1,136,020)

(1,138,057)

(1,140,111)

(1,142,350)







Tangible assets

$ 15,470,749

$ 15,663,604

$ 15,965,958

$ 15,787,014

$15,749,761





































Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.16 %

8.50 %

8.83 %

9.84 %

10.04 %





































Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.22 %

7.58 %

7.92 %

8.92 %

9.12 %





































































(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.























(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.

























Three Months Ended

Year to Date







Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

Sept. 30, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

2022 2021 Pre-tax, pre-provision income:

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 65,351

$ 53,004

$ 53,983

$ 66,292

$ 55,059

$ 172,335 $ 235,557

Add: provision for credit losses (535)

(812)

(3,438)

(13,559)

(1,730)

(4,785) (50,714) Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 64,816

$ 52,192

$ 50,545

$ 52,733

$ 53,329

$ 167,550 $ 184,843































Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 65,351

$ 53,004

$ 53,983

$ 66,292

$ 55,059

$ 172,335 $ 235,557

Add: provision for credit losses (535)

(812)

(3,438)

(13,559)

(1,730)

(4,785) (50,714)

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 66

52

1,593

177

4,467

1,712 6,540 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 64,882

$ 52,244

$ 52,138

$ 52,910

$ 57,796

$ 169,262 $ 191,383































Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 65,351

$ 53,004

$ 53,983

$ 66,292

$ 55,059

$ 172,335 $ 235,557

Add: provision for credit losses (535)

(812)

(3,438)

(13,559)

(1,730)

(4,785) (50,714)

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 66

52

1,593

177

4,467

1,712 6,540 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 64,882

52,244

52,138

52,910

57,796

169,262 191,383

































Average total assets

$ 16,871,655

$ 16,971,452

$ 16,992,598

$ 16,947,662

$ 17,057,793

$ 16,944,786 $ 16,921,888































Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 1.53 %

1.23 %

1.24 %

1.24 %

1.34 %

1.34 % 1.51 %































Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 65,351

$ 53,004

$ 53,983

$ 66,292

$ 55,059

$ 172,335 $ 235,557

Add: provision for credit losses (535)

(812)

(3,438)

(13,559)

(1,730)

(4,785) (50,714)

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 66

52

1,593

177

4,467

1,712 6,540 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 64,882

52,244

52,138

52,910

57,796

169,262 191,383

































Average total shareholders' equity $ 2,488,938

$ 2,509,439

$ 2,655,807

$ 2,709,782

$ 2,777,306

$ 2,550,809 $ 2,782,729































Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 10.34 %

8.35 %

7.96 %

7.75 %

8.26 %

8.87 % 9.20 %































Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 65,351

$ 53,004

$ 53,983

$ 66,292

$ 55,059

$ 172,335 $ 235,557

Add: provision for credit losses (535)

(812)

(3,438)

(13,559)

(1,730)

(4,785) (50,714)

Add: amortization of intangibles 2,560

2,579

2,598

2,834

2,854

7,738 8,622

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 66

52

1,593

177

4,467

1,712 6,540 Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles 67,442

54,823

54,736

55,744

60,650

177,000 200,005

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,488,938

2,509,439

2,655,807

2,709,782

2,777,306

2,550,809 2,782,729

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,135,007)

(1,137,187)

(1,139,242)

(1,141,307)

(1,143,522)

(1,137,130) (1,145,841)

Average tangible equity $ 1,353,931

$ 1,372,252

$ 1,516,565

$ 1,568,475

$ 1,633,784

$ 1,413,679 $ 1,636,888































Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 19.76 %

16.02 %

14.64 %

14.10 %

14.73 %

16.74 % 16.34 %

































Average tangible common equity $ 1,209,447

$ 1,227,768

$ 1,372,081

$ 1,423,991

$ 1,489,300

$ 1,269,195 $ 1,492,404 Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 22.12 %

17.91 %

16.18 %

15.53 %

16.16 %

18.65 % 17.92 %































































(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.













(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.























