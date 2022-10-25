Win Stuff
TSP ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 31, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of TuSimple Holdings Inc. Shareholders

Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired TuSimple common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with TuSimple's April 15, 2021 initial public offering; and/or (b) that purchased or otherwise acquired TuSimple securities between April 15, 2021 and August 1, 2022, both dates inclusive.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 31, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in TSP:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/tusimple-loss-submission-form?id=32940&from=4

TuSimple Holdings Inc. NEWS - TSP NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that TuSimple Holdings Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) TuSimple's commitment to safety was significantly overstated and defendants concealed fundamental problems with the Company's technology; (ii) TuSimple was rushing the testing of its autonomous driving technology in order to deliver driverless trucks to the market ahead of its more safety-conscious competitors; (iii) there was a corporate culture within TuSimple that suppressed or ignored safety concerns in favor of unrealistically ambitious testing and delivery schedules; (iv) the aforementioned conduct made accidents involving the Company's autonomous driving technology more likely; (v) the aforementioned conduct invited enhanced regulatory scrutiny and investigatory action toward the Company; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in TuSimple you have until October 31, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased TuSimple securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the TSP lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/tusimple-loss-submission-form?id=32940&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tsp-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-october-31-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-tusimple-holdings-inc-shareholders-301657615.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

