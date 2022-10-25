TIME HOSTS SECOND ANNUAL TIME100 NEXT GALA CELEBRATING THE 100 INDIVIDUALS WHO ARE SHAPING THE FUTURE

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonight, TIME hosts the second TIME100 Next Gala to celebrate the members of its annual TIME100 Next list, an expansion of the TIME100 list of the most influential people in the world. The event, which takes place at SECOND in New York City, will be hosted by Keke Palmer, with special remarks from members of this year's list including Simone Ashley, Lily Collins, Nalleli Cobo, Joel Kim Booster, George M. Johnson, Leah Thomas, Leah Thomas, and others, along with TIME co-chair Marc Benioff and TIME editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal.

The 2022 TIME100 Next list, which highlights 100 rising stars who are defining the next generation of leadership in business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science, activism and more, was revealed on September 28. See the full list at time.com/time100next and see the issue's four covers at https://bit.ly/3y0HHl3 .

Members of the TIME100 Next attending the celebration include: Keke Palmer, Machine Gun Kelly, Jennette McCurdy, Lily Collins, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Majors, Joel Kim Booster, Law Roach, Lashana Lynch, Joe Alwyn, Donnel Baird, George M. Johnson, Ayo Edebiri, Dan Erickson, Devery Jacobs, Erriyon Knighton, Raul Lopez, Nida Manzoor, Casey McQuiston, Jessica Nouhavandi, Trinity Rodman, Leah Thomas, Taylor Tomlinson, Nalleli Cobo and many more.

Of the rising stars and changemakers on the 2022 list, TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal writes: "Real change requires urgency and the determination to respond with speed to global challenges. The leaders featured on this year's TIME100 Next list have demonstrated that spirit. They are shaping our world—and demanding we join them."

The 2022 TIME100 Next event is presented by signature partner Booking.com and supporting partners Glenfiddich and HSBC.

Visit time.com/time100next for continuing coverage of the TIME100 Next.

TIME is the 99-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms. With unparalleled access to the world's most influential people, the trust of consumers and partners globally, and an unrivaled power to convene, TIME's mission is to tell the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world. Today, TIME's 360° suite of products and platforms for storytelling also includes the Emmy Award®-winning film and television division TIME Studios, a significantly expanded live events business built on the powerful TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises, an industry-leading web3 division, an award-winning branded content studio, the website-building platform TIME Sites, its sustainability division and climate-action platform CO2.com, and more.

