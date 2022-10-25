Liquid Mercury Launches Liquid Mercury Plus Trading Technology Through Integration with Gemini

The technology will offer quick delivery of crypto trading powered by OTC liquidity to retail traders and investors in all 50 US states and over 60 countries worldwide

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Mercury, a leading trading technology provider, announced today the launch of their Liquid Mercury Plus trading technology in collaboration with cryptocurrency platform Gemini. The new end-to-end platform allows brokers, fintechs, content creators, and others to deliver fast cryptocurrency trading to their retail trader and investor audiences, powered by OTC liquidity.

Liquid Mercury (PRNewswire)

Liquid Mercury Plus offers unique value for retail traders, including best-in-class access to OTC liquidity, which can be deeper than the levels available on exchanges and has typically been reserved for institutional traders. For the new product, Liquid Mercury is providing its institutional-grade trading technology, network of top-tier OTC liquidity providers, and expertise in crypto and capital markets workflow automation, while Gemini is providing its leading crypto-native custodian and settlement capabilities, client onboarding infrastructure, and fiat on and off ramps.

"Liquid Mercury is seeing continued interest from players in traditional capital markets to develop and launch crypto trading services to their customers," said Liquid Mercury CEO Tony Saliba. "None of the major players want to miss the boat on this emerging market as its customer base continues to grow."

The integration will allow clients to trade bitcoin, ether, and other large cap coins, as well as Gemini dollar, USDC, and other stablecoins, and a large number of altcoins. Customers can fund accounts using US dollars (USD), Euro (EUR), Pound Sterling (GBP), and other fiat currencies. The platform provides access to a number of benefits, including allowing market participants to equip their end users with a new income stream, a single point of access, API suite, low costs, increased efficiency, and robust crypto liquidity with high fill rates.

"Since our inception, Gemini has been focused on building reliable crypto infrastructure for institutions with high levels of safety, security and regulatory compliance at its core. Mercury's sophisticated trading technology combined with our capabilities provides a truly institutional-grade offering for a wide range of clients to buy, sell and store crypto," said Ekaterina Daminova, Principal, Business Development at Gemini.

For more information about Liquid Mercury Plus, please visit: https://liquidmercury.com/.

About Liquid Mercury

Liquid Mercury powers professional crypto trading. Liquid Mercury is the #1 choice for sophisticated buy-side and institutional sell-side legacy trading professionals moving into crypto. Institutional grade infrastructure, access to deep liquidity, and best-in-class trading tools and workflow automation; Liquid Mercury was built by professionals for professionals. For more information about Liquid Mercury, visit www.liquidmercury.com .

About Gemini

Gemini is a platform that allows customers to buy, sell, store, and earn cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ether, and DeFi tokens. Gemini's simple, reliable, and secure products are built to empower the individual. Gemini was founded in 2014 by twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. For more information about Gemini, visit www.gemini.com .

