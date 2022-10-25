InterVision Announces Security Operations Partnership with Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud Will Provide InterVision Customers Industry-Leading Capabilities to Tackle the Increasing Dangers of Advanced Cyberattacks

SAN JOSE, Calif. and ST. LOUIS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InterVision has teamed with Arctic Wolf ®, a leader in security operations, to help proactively protect organizations against today's cyberattacks. The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud pairs the power, speed, and scale of a cloud-native platform with world-class security operations expertise that provides organizations with comprehensive coverage across the entire security operations framework.

InterVision is a leading managed service provider that offers the only comprehensive cybersecurity protection on the market today, backed by industry-leading SLAs. Ransomware Protection as a Service™ proactively detects, protects, and defends against cybersecurity crimes.

"We are excited to have InterVision as a Gold Partner in our award-winning Partner Program. Arctic Wolf's security operations expertise complements their suite of existing offerings to create a unified approach that will protect customers and advance their security journey," said Nick Schneider, president and chief executive officer, Arctic Wolf. "With organizations facing the challenge of an ever-evolving threat landscape and global security talent shortage, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud allows customers to achieve not only world-class security operations, but also the protection and peace-of-mind that comes along with it."

"As a recognized leader in data recovery, InterVision is proud to lead the market with the only complete solution suite for ransomware protection, providing organizations with true recovery time objective," said Jonathan Lerner, President and CEO of InterVision. "Our partnership with Arctic Wolf forms a powerful alliance that brings to market forward-thinking security solutions that address the ever-evolving threat risks head-on."

"The flexibility of our RPaaS™ solution paired with Arctic Wolf's cloud security platform ensures multiple layers of protection against threats," said Tony Bailey, SVP of Alliances at InterVision. "We are seeing a tremendous increase in demand as public sector and commercial organizations realize increasing vulnerability due to ongoing resource constraints."

The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud is built on open XDR architecture that seamlessly ingests data from endpoint, network, identity, and cloud sources to deliver automated threat detection and response at scale. Leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, and Arctic Wolf's revolutionary Concierge Delivery Model, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ensures only verified security incidents are escalated to customers, effectively eliminating alert fatigue, and providing internal security resources with the time needed to focus on improving their overall security posture.

About InterVision

InterVision is a leading managed services provider, delivering and supporting complex IT solutions for mid-to-enterprise and public sector organizations throughout the US. With more than 25 years of experience and one of the most comprehensive product portfolios of managed IT service offerings available on the market, the company is uniquely positioned to guide clients through any stage of their technology journey. InterVision drives business outcomes with an unparalleled focus on the customer experience to help organizations be more competitive, compliant, and secure. The company has headquarters in San Jose, CA, St. Louis, MO, and Richmond, VA. To learn more, visit www.intervision.com.

