HOTELS.COM TAPS NICK AND VANESSA LACHEY TO SEND NEW COUPLES ON CUFFING SEASON GETAWAYS

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall has arrived across much of the U.S., which marks two things: sweater weather and the kickoff to cuffing season, when singles search for potential partners to spend the long winter season together. Today, Hotels.com, together with celebrity couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey, is introducing Hotels.com Cuffing Season Stays, a property collection designed to help daters find their perfect partner before the first snowfall.

"Traveling together is one of the quickest ways to tell whether you're compatible with someone," said Vanessa Lachey. "You learn more about your partner's interests and routines during a weekend away than any dating profile could ever tell you. You also learn a lot about yourself and your wants and needs. It's the ultimate chemistry test."

Quick Trips for Every Type of Couple

Hotels.com Cuffing Season Stays feature VIP Access properties1 in popular American cities across the country that are perfect for a weekend getaway this fall. Each hotel offers amenities and attractions that cater to different kinds of couples – from partygoers to luxury lovers – and Hotels.com Rewards members with gold and silver status receive special perks, including early check-in, room upgrades and freebies2.

"We worked with Nick and Vanessa to handpick hotels that match the characteristics of couples they've encountered as hosts of two hit dating shows," said Melanie Fish, spokesperson for Hotels.com. "We're connecting couples to their perfect somewhere and by the end of the trip, we're hoping they'll also commit to their perfect someone."

For power couples - Hollywood Roosevelt, Los Angeles : For partners who want to see and be seen, the famous For partners who want to see and be seen, the famous Hollywood Roosevelt is where vintage glamour meets modern luxury, right on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Catch a concert at the theater, make a splash at the pool or try out the LA food scene.

For luxury lovers - Nobu Hotel, Miami Beach : For beach goers who enjoy the finer and flashier things in life, the 5-star For beach goers who enjoy the finer and flashier things in life, the 5-star Nobu Hotel in Miami Beach is quite the retreat. Take a break at the hotel's full-service spa, four pools, two onsite restaurants and private beach.

For partygoers - ARIA Resort, Las Vegas : For party people who enjoy nonstop nightlife together, go all out at the world renowned For party people who enjoy nonstop nightlife together, go all out at the world renowned ARIA Resort and Casino on the Vegas Strip. Known for its casino, nightclub, 13 restaurants and social pool scene.

For have it all types - Refinery Hotel, New York City : For couples who like to do it all and see it all, in the middle of it all, stay at the 5-star Manhattan . Sights like Times Square, Broadway, the Empire State Building and world-class shopping and restaurants are within a 10-minute walk. For couples who like to do it all and see it all, in the middle of it all, stay at the 5-star Refinery Hotel in the heart of. Sights like Times Square, Broadway, the Empire State Building and world-class shopping and restaurants are within a 10-minute walk.

For cool connoisseurs - Wicker Park Inn, Chicago : For tastemakers craving amazing food, live music and authentic experiences, skip the Loop and stay at the boutique Chicago's Northwest side. Explore locals-approved joints and shops and catch the El train to downtown attractions. For tastemakers craving amazing food, live music and authentic experiences, skip the Loop and stay at the boutique Wicker Park Inn onNorthwest side. Explore locals-approved joints and shops and catch the El train to downtown attractions.

Win Two Weekend Trips Worth up to $5K

Hotels.com and the Lacheys are putting new couples' relationship skills to the test this fall. Couples who've been dating for six months or less can enter a sweepstakes to win $2,500 in Hotels.com gift cards by submitting a photo together and completing a short questionnaire describing their perfect weekend getaway. As part of the prize package, Nick and Vanessa will personally match the five winning couples with their ultimate Hotels.com Cuffing Season Stay based on their responses. Winners will also be upgraded to Hotels.com Rewards Gold status3, so even if they don't stay together, they can walk away as friends (with benefits from Hotels.com. See here for more information).

And because everyone loves a love story, Hotels.com is raising the stakes: if the winning couples stay together through Valentine's Day 2023 – and provide photographic evidence – Hotels.com will double their prize with another $2,500 in Hotels.com gift cards.

Sign you and your partner up at www.hotels.com/cuffingseason from now until November 10, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Selected couples will be notified by November 25, 2022. Must be 21+ to enter, check out the full terms here.

To start planning your next getaway and save up to 10% on your perfect somewhere this fall, download the Hotels.com app.

About Hotels.com® (or Hotels.com™)

Hotels.com makes it easy to find your perfect somewhere with hundreds of thousands of places to stay around the world. So, whether you're looking for value in Vegas, treehouses in Thailand or villas with views, it's all just a click away. Booking just got smarter too. With over 25 million real guest reviews and an app so easy to use that it's been downloaded 70 million times, you can be sure to find the perfect place for you.

© 2022 Hotels.com, LP, an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Hotels.com and the Hotels.com logo are trademarks of Hotels.com, LP. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. CST# 2083949-50

1 VIP Access properties are vetted by Hotels.com and receive star ratings and post-stay reviews that reflect consistent delivery of a high-quality service.

2 See here for Hotels.com Rewards terms and conditions.

3 Each person in the couple will receive Gold status for one (1) year. To confirm, only the winner whose name is drawn will receive the gift card, not both members of the couple.

