HiddenLayer Announces Launch of its MLSec Platform to Secure Enterprise Machine Learning Models

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HiddenLayer , a pioneer in cybersecurity products dedicated to protecting artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, today announced the public launch of the HiddenLayer MLSec Platform and its Design Partner Program . The first of its kind AI cybersecurity platform empowers security operations and data science teams to protect their AI investments against adversarial machine learning attacks. The platform is comprised of the company's flagship product HiddenLayer MLDR, Model Scanner, and Security Audit Reporting.

HiddenLayer is seeking early Design Partners looking to fulfill their cybersecurity needs as they increase their investments in AI while helping shape the future of a safer AI world. Price Waterhouse Cooper predicts that AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030 with 85% of business leaders thinking AI will significantly change the way they do business in the next five years.

Adversarial Machine Learning attacks are the newest and most destructive development of the threat landscape, targeting our most advanced and important technology. An evolution of traditional cybersecurity threats like malware, ransomware, phishing, spam, and data breaches that modern environments are not prepared to defend against. Tom Bonner, HiddenLayer's Senior Director of Adversarial ML Research, explains how companies can safeguard AI with HiddenLayer MLDR in the SAI team's recent blog .

"Organizations of every industry are investing heavily into AI to take advantage of its many benefits," said Howard Levenson, AI/ML Industry Advisor. "The HiddenLayer MLSec Platform bridges the knowledge gap between security and data science teams and provides easy to use products that defend against adversarial abuse."

"The rapid adoption of AI/ML introduces a new attack surface for threat actors to exploit, so we need the tools and knowledge to be able to shed light into the areas our machine learning models are most vulnerable to attack," said Malcolm Harkins, Chief Security & Trust Officer at Epiphany Systems. "The HiddenLayer team consists of subject matter experts in the domain of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. They have developed products that allow our Security Operations teams to stay ahead of the new threats in AI."

The answer to this strong demand for AI/ML cybersecurity, HiddenLayer MLDR uses a patent-pending ML-based approach to analyze Machine Learning Model events in real-time to identify malicious activity without requiring any access to the organization's ML models or sensitive training data.

HiddenLayer has partnered with leading organizations in the AI/ML space including Databricks, NVIDIA, and MITRE to accelerate adoption of ML Security across multiple industries.

HiddenLayer helps enterprises safeguard the machine learning models behind their most important products with a comprehensive security platform. Only HiddenLayer offers turnkey AI/ML security that does not add unnecessary complexity to models and does not require access to raw data and algorithms. Founded in March of 2022 by experienced security and ML professionals, HiddenLayer is based in Austin, Texas, and is backed by cybersecurity investment specialist firm Ten Eleven Ventures. For more information, visit www.hiddenlayer.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

