Flux Launches New Decentralized Persistent Storage Development Upgrade

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flux , the frontrunner in building decentralized infrastructure to power Web3 development, today announced the launch of a persistent storage development upgrade for its existing cloud infrastructure platform, the FluxIPFS (Flux InterPlanetary File System). This new storage enhancement will greatly improve the potential use cases of projects to be deployed on the Flux decentralized cloud by offering the Web3 equivalent of storage solutions present in traditional Web2 cloud platforms.

The FluxIPFS enables developers to launch a more comprehensive suite of protocols without having to rely on third-party services or worry about data loss. Users will now be able to leverage Flux's industry leading Proof of Work network to host a wider variety of projects that revolutionize the Web3 sector, such as NFTs, static web pages, file services, and images, something such as an NFT utilizing storage services and was commonly requested. Now, Flux offers an entire suite of products for easy development.

Daniel Keller, Co-Founder of Flux, commented on the news, "At Flux, we have made it our mission to offer business and developers operating on Web2 cloud services the same experience in a Web3 environment, and the launch of FluxIPFS is our latest step in doing so. We are constantly communicating with our community to determine how to continue building out the Flux ecosystem so that we can effectively offer a fulsome infrastructure solution where the users can deploy decentralized applications using familiar tooling found in Web2 cloud services, like decentralized file storage."

"We have added FluxIFPS to the Flux platform to strengthen our current portfolio of product offerings and further establish Flux as the one-stop shop for those looking to launch decentralized applications in a cloud environment," continued Keller.

Persistent storage is currently the standard solution for businesses and developers utilizing Web2 cloud-based services. By bringing this feature to the Web3 space through FluxIPFS, Flux continues to set the standard for how a Web3 infrastructure platform should operate in providing a medium for institutions and projects to build on a familiar and user-friendly cloud platform.

"Business leaders are looking for ways to speed up their digital transformation and we are pleased to offer a decentralized file-sharing network to help protect against infrastructure damage, offer immunity from data corruption, and provide an invaluable backup in the Web3 space," said IPFS Development Lead at Flux Dazz Williams, also a growth expert and webineer. "We will continue to help Flux grow the quality of its product portfolio by developing even greater capabilities through IPFS."

Williams is an internationally recognized, multi-award-winning serial entrepreneur with a history of growing successful businesses and providing superior executive and technical leadership.

About Flux

The Flux Ecosystem is a suite of decentralized computing services and blockchain-as-a-service solutions which offer an interoperable, decentralized, AWS-like development environment. Flux utilizes a native POW (Proof-of-Work) coin to power this ecosystem, providing incentive for hardware hosters, governance on-chain, and bad actor mitigation via staking requirements for running hardware. The Flux operating system runs on top of Linux to provide the network with verified and benchmarked high-availability compute power and utilizes the blockchain to ensure transparency in governance operations. Flux node operators can choose from three tiers of hardware requirements to stand up after providing the necessary Flux capital soft-locked in their wallet. This allows anyone to be rewarded for providing hardware to the network, from anywhere in the world.

