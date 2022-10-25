The Colorado Forum, German Marshall Fund, and COLab launch Colorado Informed, a non-partisan Civic Information Project, empowering all Coloradans to vote.

With straightforward and trusted tools, Colorado Informed is simplifying the logistics of the voting process to help Colorado voters better understand their voting options.

DENVER , Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colorado Forum in partnership with COLab and the German Marshall Fund are developing content and tools to ensure all Colorado voters have access to factual, nonpartisan resources to help them exercise their right to vote. Colorado Informed, a nonpartisan Civic Information Project was developed with the goal of sharing an informed, objective voice on critical public policy issues facing the State. The first initiative of this partnership is to educate Coloradans on objective truths and help make their voting experience as seamless as possible.

Colorado Forum President Gail Klapper shared, "We recognized a need to reach audiences who may encounter additional obstacles with the voting system to ensure all eligible Colorado voters exercise their right to vote and understand how easy and safe it can be. We designed straightforward tools to simplify the logistics of the voting process and help Colorado voters better understand their options."

The campaign includes a simple survey entitled "What's the Best Way for me to Vote in Colorado", resulting in a step-by-step guide to prepare voters for the November 8th Election, quick tips for voting profiles who historically encounter a higher level of obstacles, a Q&A on commonly asked questions about when and how to vote in Colorado, and much more.

The Colorado Forum was established in 1978 to create an informed, objective voice on critical public policy issues facing the State. With 80 of Colorado's most engaged business and civic leaders as members from throughout the State, the Colorado Forum is a geographically and politically diverse, nonpartisan organization.

COLab is an independent, nonprofit, statewide journalism coalition, media resource hub, and ideas lab. We serve all Coloradans by strengthening high-quality local journalism, supporting civic engagement, and ensuring public accountability.

The German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF) is a non-partisan policy organization committed to the idea that the United States and Europe are stronger together. GMF champions the principles of democracy, human rights, and international cooperation, which have served as the bedrock of peace and prosperity since the end of World War II, but are under increasing strain.

