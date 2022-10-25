BRS & Co. and Rosser Capital Partners Acquire Tumble 22

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BRS & Co. ("BRS"), a New York-based private equity firm, Rosser Capital Partners ("RCP"), a Greenwich, CT-based private equity firm, and Doug Thompson, former COO of Texas Roadhouse, have partnered to acquire Tumble 22 Holdings, LLC ("Tumble 22" or the "Company"), a full-service, bar-centric, hot chicken restaurant concept with five locations in Texas.

Inspired by Nashville hot chicken, Tumble 22 offers a simple menu featuring all-natural, Texas-raised chicken prepared using its proprietary seasoning. The Company was founded by successful restauranteurs Guy Villavaso and Larry Foles who, over the course of three decades, have created and operated distinctive restaurant concepts under the Guy + Larry Restaurants umbrella including Z'Tejas Southwestern Grille, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, Hopdoddy and Roaring Fork. Guy + Larry Restaurants will maintain an ownership position in the Company going forward. Post-closing, Doug Thompson will be CEO of the Company.

"Tumble 22 is a differentiated restaurant concept with an unrelenting focus on food quality and customer service," said Tory Rooney, Managing Director at BRS. "We are beyond excited to be partnering with Tumble 22 to accelerate growth in new and existing markets."

Jacob Organek, RCP Managing Director, said, "We are excited to partner with Doug Thompson and Guy + Larry Restaurants as we look to expand the concept."

Doug Thompson, CEO of Tumble 22, said, "It's all about the people. Tory and Jacob are experienced partners on the financial side. Guy and Larry are legends in the industry, and I am honored to grow their brand. Tumble 22 has a fun culture, incredible food, and phenomenal growth potential. I am thrilled to begin this new venture."

Guy Villavaso, Guy + Larry Restaurants CEO, said, "BRS's and RCP's partnership, knowledge of the restaurant industry, and capital support will be invaluable in helping Tumble 22 build upon its success in the emerging hot chicken space and develop its brand across a broader geographic area."

The Company's financial advisor was Geraty Investments. BRS and RCP's legal advisor was Greenberg Traurig, LLP.

About BRS & Co.

BRS is a New York based private equity investment firm with combined capital invested of $1.2 billion, focused on investing in lower middle market consumer goods and services businesses. Since 1996, BRS has purchased over 50 portfolio companies for aggregate consideration of over $6.9 billion. In addition, BRS portfolio companies have completed over 40 add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.brs.com.

About Rosser Capital Partners

Rosser Capital Partners is a lower middle market investment firm with a focus on investing in emerging concepts and brands within the restaurant, retail and consumer industries. We seek to partner with strong management teams who have demonstrated the skills, commitment and discipline to create shareholder value over time. Over the last 25 years, the principals of Rosser Capital Partners have completed 27 transactions for an aggregate consideration of over $2.5 billion. For more information, please visit www.rossercapitalpartners.com.

