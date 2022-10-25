AACE and Partner Organizations to hold an 'Equal Education Rights for All' Rally on October 30, 2022, to support Students for Fair Admissions' lawsuits against Harvard and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

RALLY DATE: Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022

TIME: 1:30 PM – 4:00 PM Eastern Time

VENUE: Sidewalk in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, 1 1st St NE, Washington, DC 20543.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday October 30, 2022, parents, students and community members from Asian American Coalition for Education (AACE) and its partner organizations will hold an "Equal Education Rights for All" Rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court to support landmark lawsuits by Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) against Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) against their anti-Asian discriminatory admission practices.

Asian American Coalition for Education (PRNewsfoto/AACE) (PRNewswire)

"We are standing up for equal rights and opportunity and against racism and discrimination. Echoing what Dr. Martin Luther King famously said, we do not want our children to be judged by their skin color, but by the content of their character and merit." said Yukong Mike Zhao, president of AACE. "We are confident Supreme Court justices will agree with us that America will not accept racism in the 21st century, against Asians – or anyone."

Ever since the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act, various race-based policies have discriminated against Asian Americans. In the 21st century, higher education institutions including Harvard, UNC and other colleges nationwide discriminate against Asian American students. This systemic discrimination has represented a blow to the values of the American Dream for so many Asian American students and their families.

After fighting tirelessly for decades for equal rights in education, Asian American communities are relieved to finally see their day in court, with the U.S. Supreme Court scheduled to hear these two anti-Asian discrimination cases on Monday, Oct. 31.

At this historical juncture, parents and students of Asian American communities with roots in China, India, Korea, Vietnam and other countries, along with other concerned citizens will gather in front of the U.S. Supreme Court to speak out for equal protection under the law.

We will call upon the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold the equal protection clause of the 14th amendment, and Title VI of 1964 Civil Rights Act, end the use of race in college admissions and protect equal education rights for ALL Americans.

Planned speakers include Asian American students, parents and supporters, as well as equal education rights leaders. Notable speakers include: Calvin Yang, a student who was discriminated against and courageously joined SFFA's lawsuit against Harvard; Edward Blum, president of SFFA; Ward Connerly, who successfully led campaigns in nine states to achieve equal education rights; Asian American equal education rights leaders Lee Cheng, Wai Wah Chin and Wenyuan Wu.

We cordially invite the public and the press to this historical rally.

Asian American Coalition for Education and Partner Organizations



