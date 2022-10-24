Napa Valley Vintners Fundraising Begins for Reforestation and Wildfire Resiliency Efforts

SAINT HELENA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting now, wine enthusiasts around the world can contribute to environmental efforts to protect the future of Napa Valley. In the spirit of coming together to do good, members of the Napa Valley Vintners have put together a fund-a-need campaign alongside five exceptional fund-a-forest experiences that take place in Napa Valley in 2023.

"Anyone who has an interest in Napa Valley's natural environment and beauty has an opportunity to contribute. We recognize this is a crisis, but we are also comforted to know that we have ways to mitigate and minimize damage caused by wildfires for our entire community," said Bart Araujo, Co-Chair of the Collective Napa Valley Vintage Celebration and co-proprietor of Accendo Cellars and Wheeler Farms.

Guests will experience once-in-a-lifetime experiences featuring Michelin-starred chefs, extraordinary tastings and access to Napa Valley's legendary winemakers including:

Prized Pairing: PROMONTORY and three-Stared Michelin Chef Kyle Connaughton

A Perfect Evening on Pritchard Hill: Chef Elliot Bell , Chappellet Vineyard, Continuum Estate, David Arthur Vineyards, Gandona Estate and OVID. Napa Valley

Innovation and Collaboration in Napa Valley : James Molesworth of Wine Spectator, Burgess Cellars, Chimney Rock Winery, Matthiasson, Trois Noix, Chef Gerald Sombright and Executive Chef Casey Thompson of Folktable

Leading Ladies of Wine: Cathy Corison , Gina Gallo , Helen Keplinger , Françoise Peschon and Master Sommelier Andrea Robinson

6-Star Supernova Dining: Araujo family and Michelin three-Starred chefs Thomas Keller and Christopher Kostow

A limited number of seats are available for purchase in a buy-a-spot format. The chair's lot, the 6-Star Supernova Dining experience, will be sold the evening of November 5 during the live fundraising weekend.

Proceeds will help protect the Napa community by meaningfully addressing our most urgent wildfire and environmental stewardship efforts.

NVV will support Napa County Firewise Foundation and Napa County Resource Conversation District, and is making the commitment to:

Establish and maintain protective firebreaks over 100 miles

Restore our forest health and resiliency by planting trees through the Million Tree Napa program

"The climate and biodiversity crises are upon us, and Napa Valley has seen the impacts firsthand. Now is the time to improve forest health for our well-being and future," said Lucas Patzek, Executive Director of Napa County Resource Conservation District.

Those wishing to contribute can do so now at CollectiveNapaValley.org.

Proceeds from the 2022 Collective Napa Valley Vintage Celebration will go toward protecting the Napa community by meaningfully addressing the most urgent wildfire and environmental stewardship efforts: Fire Prevention, Mitigation & Restoration. (PRNewswire)

Napa Valley Vintners (PRNewswire)

