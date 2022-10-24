Lil Uzi Vert Announces Plans for Highly-Anticipated Headlining Tour Starting March 2023

Ticketing Information and Additional Details Around His 20-City, North American Tour Coming Soon

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Grammy-nominated artist Lil Uzi Vert announced plans for a 20-city, cross-country tour produced by Live Nation that is slated to kick off in March 2023.

It will mark the Philadelphia native's first headlining tour since 2018, when they made the 32-city trek as part of the "Endless Summer Tour."

The tour announcement comes shortly after the release of Uzi's new single "Just Wanna Rock," which is available to stream HERE on all platforms. Earlier this summer, they also unleashed his Red & White EP that included standout songs such as "For Fun," "I Know," and more.

Uzi has been on a scorching stretch of festival performances across the world, including Made in America in Philadelphia, Wireless Festival in the UK, Pukkelpop in Belgium, Something in the Water in Washington DC, and the respective Rolling Loud festivals in Miami, Toronto and New York, among others.

Further details on Uzi's upcoming tour and ticketing information will be made available soon.

ABOUT LIL UZI VERT

In addition to Lil Uzi Vert's 2018 Grammy nomination as "Best New Artist," the artist also received the "Breakout Artist of the Year Award" and the "Breakthrough Artist" award during Billboard's 2017 Touring Awards. The rap superstar has also been featured on several record-breaking tracks including Travis Scotts' RIAA 3X platinum certified "Wasted" featuring Kanye West, the RIAA gold certified single with Future "Drankin and Smokin" and Lil Baby's RIAA platinum certified "Commercial" single to name a few. In 2020, Uzi dropped the deluxe edition of the long-awaited release, Eternal Atake, which includes part two of the album, titled LUV vs. The World 2, reaching #1 on the Billboard 200. Eternal Atake would go on to gain RIAA Platinum certification and was nominated for favorite rap/hip hop album at the 2020 American Music Awards. Immediately following these projects, Uzi and Future released both Pluto x Baby Pluto and the deluxe version in the same year. The Eternal Atake would go on to peak at #2 on Billboard 200 and features the notable singles "Patek" and "Over Your Head." Uzi made his 2022 return a strong one with a flood of national festival performances and the release of the EP Red & White.

