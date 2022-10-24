Founder of #1 SEO Agency for Personal Injury Attorneys Announces Launch of New Book, Niching Up

MARION, Ill., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Dreyer, Founder and CEO of Rankings.io, the #1 SEO Agency for Personal Injury Attorneys, is pleased to announce the launch of his new book, Niching Up: The Narrower The Market, The Bigger the Prize.

Chris Dreyer didn't begin his professional journey thinking he would establish one of the most successful SEO agencies in the country. When his Google query, "how to make money online," directed him to digital marketing courses, Chris found his calling.

Now, Rankings.io hits the top of industry lists year after year as an SEO agency for personal injury lawyers. The company is the best for a simple reason: Chris has found his niche.

Chris wanted to help other entrepreneurs find success as well, and his new book reveals the path to enduring notoriety and long-term profitability by way of a streamlined, specialized market focus. Niching Up debunks the myths associated with selecting a specific target and shares Chris's personal stories of making it big by reducing his prospects.

"I wanted to provide a blueprint for success that most business entrepreneurs hadn't thought of yet," Dreyer said. "Sometimes success is about having the right mindset, and good opportunities come to those who simplify."

Niching Up released on October 24th and is available on Amazon and at other major retailers.

About Chris Dreyer :

Chris is the CEO and founder of Rankings.io, an SEO agency specializing in elite personal injury law firms and 5x consecutive member of the Inc. 5000 during the years of 2018–2022.

Rankings.io received the UpCity Excellence Award in 2019 and 2020, an honor reserved for the top1 percent of the nation's marketing agencies. In addition to owning and operating Rankings, Chris is a real estate investor and podcast host, and was included in The Silicon Review's 30 Best CEOs of the Year 2021.

He is a member of the Forbes Agency Council, the Rolling Stone Culture Council, Business Journals Leadership Trust, Fast Company Executive Board, and Newsweek Expert Forum.

