Dana Showcases Suite of Field-Ready Electrified Solutions at Bauma 2022

MUNICH, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that it will be highlighting an array of field-ready electrified solutions for the off-highway market at Bauma 2022, Oct. 24-30.

Held in hall A3, booth 326, Dana's exhibition will feature its complete electric systems capabilities for a broad range of applications and will include the latest innovations from the company's portfolio of motors, inverters, controls, e-Hub drives, e-Transmissions, and e-Slew drives.

"Dana offers a comprehensive set of electrified solutions that have been tailored to meet the needs of the diverse applications we see throughout the off-highway market to support our customer's sustainability objectives," said Jeroen Decleer, senior vice president of Dana Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems. "As the demand for electrified equipment increases, our team is equipped to support our customers throughout the entire process – from selection and design of the components to the integration of the full system and its functions."

Extended Range of Spicer e-Hub Drives

Utilizing the proven Spicer Torque-Hub™ drive design, Dana's complete portfolio of Spicer® e-Hub drives help to maximize power in a compact package. As electrification continues to shift toward larger vehicle applications, Dana is now extending its range to include the eSAW013 e-Hub drive, which delivers up to 13,000Nm of torque output. The continuously expanding range is now capable of supporting vehicles that require between 1,000Nm and 13,000Nm of torque.

e-Driveline, e-Motion Solutions for Compact Wheel Loaders and Dumpers

Designed to meet the rigorous working environment of construction equipment, Dana's complete e-Driveline and e-Motion solutions for compact wheel loaders and dumpers, includes a new Spicer® 109 Planetary Non-steering Axle coupled with a Spicer Electrified™ eSG001 e-Transmission.

The 109 axles enable improved productivity and reliability and include a patented hydraulically engaged differential for heavy-duty applications and enables up to 30 percent more efficiency compared with traditional axle solutions. The design also supports reduced maintenance cost by using up to 20 percent less oil in the axle.

Optimized for noise, vibration, and harshness, the eSG001 e-Transmission drives the axles by leveraging a high-efficiency Dana TM4™ SRI 200 series traction motor and an AC-X1 high-performance, power-dense inverter. Dana's SRI technology enables the best combination of high-speed efficiency and limits back electromotive force while decelerating. Designed for superior performance in a fully integrated electric system, the SRI motor helps maximize the ratio between performance and cost.

The system also features a Dana TM4™ SYR 200 series pump motor, supported by an AC-X1 low-voltage inverter to enable the vehicle's working functions. The high-efficiency design helps to reduce the energy consumption in the pump cycle by up to 8 percent, which enables the system to operate for longer periods without charging.

The entire electric driveline is controlled by Dana's proven APC300 electronic control unit, which supports the vehicles functions, diagnostics, and energy management, while meeting all functional safety requirements.

Electrified Solutions for Mini Excavators

Dana's electric solutions for mini excavators are the result of a deep vehicle-level analysis that enabled the development of electrified slew and working functions. The machine's slewing functions are supported by three sizes of slew drives, which are comparable in dimensions with hydraulic offerings and are composed of compact planetary gears and Dana TM4 IPM 120 motors. The motors are controlled by a completely new low-voltage Dana TM4™ LVI400 inverter, which is the most power dense in the market. The other working functions are also controlled by low-voltage inverters and are driven by IPM motor or SYR motor technologies, depending on the size of vehicle and space available.

