Autohome Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) ("Autohome" or the "Company"), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 before U.S. markets open on November 3, 2022.

Autohome's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 3, 2022 (8:00 PM Beijing Time on the same day).

Please register in advance of the conference using the registration link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Q3 2022 Autohome Inc. Earnings Conference Call

Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIbd7a8d59117e423bb183d840fcaef0d0

Please use the conference access information to join the call ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.autohome.com.cn and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.

About Autohome Inc.

