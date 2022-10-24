Adcole Reveals the Future of Optical Shaft Metrology with the New OptiShaft Series-10, Featuring Advanced Edge Detection Technology

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adcole, LLC today announced the launch of the OptiShaft Series-10 line of optical shaft metrology gages. Designed in cooperation with a technology partner with over 75 years of optical measurement expertise, the OptiShaft brings a modern approach that will meet the exacting standards of shaft measurement in industries such as automotive, including EV, NEV, hybrid and traditional drive/powertrain applications, aerospace, robotics, power generation, pumps, and compressors among many others.

Featuring intuitive software that enables operators to easily program measurement routines, a simple mouse click or press of a button deploys decades of innovative technology development into rapid measurements that lead to reliable, precise and accurate results. Telecentric optics, collimated LED illumination, advanced edge-detection technology, and automatic point generation that allows for easy feature extraction are just of few highlights that will give customers the satisfaction and comfort which comes with the OptiShaft's robust performance.

"The OptiShaft gage is a perfect complement to Adcole's line of renown industrial tactile metrology gages. When our customers value speed and flexibility for their metrology needs, the OptiShaft delivers while still adhering to Adcole's rigid 'Trusted Accuracy' standards", said Jeff Walker, President and CEO of Adcole. "We're excited to offer another great option for our customers that will meet today's demands and tomorrow's requirements of accurate and precise shaft metrology."

Engineered for shop-floor use, the OptiShaft uses a stable granite base for vibration isolation, a light curtain for operator safety, air blow-off to help clean parts prior to measurements, optics that drop below the stage for protection when not in operation, and one-handed tailstock maneuverability. Capable of rough-end operation process control through end-of-line measurements, Adcole's OptiShaft gage will meet the requirements of many of the most demanding manufacturing applications.

Founded in 1957, Adcole LLC develops and manufactures "Trusted Accuracy" gages for advanced manufacturers worldwide. Adcole's industrial metrology gages enable precision manufacturers to exceed quality requirements, achieve manufacturing objectives, and drive productivity goals. The company's cylindrical coordinate measuring machines (CCMMs), surface roughness gages, and now optical gages represent leading technologies in the automatic and semi-automatic measurement gage marketplace.

