Thomas J. Henry Law Announces New Attorney Compensation Packages As Firm's Aggressive Growth Continues

Texas's Largest Personal Injury Firm Offering Competitive Salaries, Up To $100K in Sign-On Bonuses to Qualified Legal Candidates

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas J. Henry Law, the largest personal injury plaintiff's firm in Texas, has announced a new compensation package for qualified attorneys as it seeks to attract the best legal talent for its offices in San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Houston, and Corpus Christi.

Attorneys will benefit from a generous base salary, additional performance-based commissions, and a six-figure sign-on bonus for qualified candidates. *

Truly experienced litigation attorneys can look forward to a $250,000 base salary supported by a guaranteed commission after achieving the performance goal and in addition, a sign-on bonus for qualified candidates worth up-to $100,000.

Top performers will have the ability to earn an income of seven figures annually.

Litigation attorneys with 3 plus years' experience are eligible for a base salary of $120,000 with a guaranteed commission after achieving the performance goal plus a $25,000 sign-on bonus being offered to qualified candidates.

In addition to growing its workforce by 20% year to date, Thomas J. Henry Law continues to attract high-value personal injury cases and is looking for experienced attorneys who are ready to secure multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements. This includes cases with $1 Million or more in insurance coverage.

Attorneys also benefit from an industry-leading benefits package plus a premier 401(k) retirement package with contribution matching on the first 4% of eligible pay contributed. Contributions are automatically and immediately 100% vested.

For the past 30 years, Thomas J. Henry Law has continued to experience sustained and substantial annual growth, regardless of that state of the national economy. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Thomas J. Henry Law continued to not only function at full capacity with no cuts to staff, compensation, or benefits, but, in fact, expanded the law firm's overall size and scope during this time.

Thomas J. Henry Law's methodologies continue to attract clients and legal talent, year after year, no matter the current economic climate. With an attorney count today exceeding 250, Attorney/Founder Thomas J. Henry states "With the size and scope of the law firm, success isn't possible without the collaboration of many great professionals that have internalized our approach to the zealous representation of our clients. We have established ourselves through the meticulous and methodical way we develop each and every case. This approach has allowed us to achieve record breaking results year after year.

These results, combined with our industry leading compensation packages garner a high level of attention from the legal community across the country. Our commitment is to continue to be selective so that we hire the best and brightest legal talent to best serve our clients."

*Sign-on Bonus for qualified applicants to be paid out in 3 equal installments over an 18 month period.

About Thomas J. Henry

Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC is one of the nation's leading personal injury firms. Since 1993, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others and to prevent similar instances of wrongful death from occurring again. Over that time, Thomas J. Henry and his firm have been the recipients of numerous awards and recognitions.

In 2022, Thomas J. Henry was recognized as an Attorney of the Year by Top 100 Lawyers (Top 100 Registry, Inc.) for Outstanding Achievement in Personal Injury and Mass Tort. He was also named a Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers and a Legal Superstar of 2022 by Newsweek.com.

In 2021, Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC was named "Law Firm of the Year" by the American Institute of Legal Professionals, and Thomas J. Henry secured one of the Top 50 Verdicts in Texas as determined by TopVerdict.com. TopVerdict.com also recognized Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC for securing one of the Top 10 Personal Injury Verdicts in Florida for 2021.

In 2020, firm founder Thomas J. Henry was named one of SA Scene Magazine's Best San Antonio Lawyers. Thomas J. Henry was also recognized in Texas Lawyer's (an ALM Company) Southwest Top Verdicts and Settlements of 2020 for securing the #1 Gross Negligence Verdict for the year.

In 2019, Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC was recognized as one of the nation's Premier Law Firms by Newsweek.com. That same year, Bloomberg Businessweek published a feature on Thomas J. Henry, highlighting his firm's "clear commitment to client satisfaction." Thomas J. Henry was also named the Best Attorney of San Antonio by the SA Current.

In 2018, Thomas J. Henry was named a Distinguished Lawyer by Lawyers of Distinction and was also recognized as one of the Best Personal Injury Attorneys in the nation by Newsweek.com. In 2017, Thomas J. Henry achieved one of the 10 largest verdicts recorded in Texas for the year (awarded to Thomas J. Henry by Texas Lawyer, an ALM company) as well as the #1 Texas Car Accident, Bus Accident, and Negligent Supervision Verdicts for the year (awarded to Thomas J. Henry by TopVerdict.com).

Other recent results include:

$50 Million for a Trucking Accident Resulting in Wrongful Death (Expenses: $1,126,381 | Attorney's Fees: $21,000,000 | Net to Client: $27,000,000 )

$35 Million for a Trucking Accident Resulting in Wrongful Death (Expenses: $100,000.00 | Attorney's Fees: $12,750,000.00 | Net to Client: $22,150,000.00 )

$30.2 Million for an Accident Involving a Recalled Vehicle Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries (Expenses: $39,576.15 | Attorney's Fees: $10,060,980.00 | Net to Client: $20,121,960.57 )

$12.7 Million for a Medical Malpractice Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries (Expenses: $300.000.00 | Attorney's Fees: $2,000,000.00 | Net to Client: $10.4 Million - Purchase of Lifetime Annuity)

$10.9 Million for Medical Malpractice Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries (Expenses: $300,000.00 | Attorney's Fees: $3,200,000.00 | Net to Client: $4,029,762.00 - Purchase of Lifetime Annuity)

$10 Million for a Company Vehicle Accident Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries (Expenses: $125,000.00 | Attorney's Fees: $4,250,000.00 | Net to Client: $5,625,000.00 )

In 2016, Forbes Magazine named Thomas J. Henry a "Texas Leader in Law," noting his ability to secure large financial awards, a positive reputation among professional peers, and a dedication to philanthropy at the local, national, and global levels.

Thomas J. Henry is also a lifetime member of both the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and of Rue Ratings' "Best Attorneys of America."

Outside of the courtroom, the firm is known for its many philanthropic endeavors and generous contributions to local and global communities.

The firm has an active philanthropy program that supports causes related to poverty, veterans, national disaster relief, education, animals, and the arts.

