Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Remove a Filled Trash Bag (MBQ-195)

Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to ease the task of removing a full trash bag while also reducing back and arm strain," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the E Z LIFT. My design eliminates the hassle of holding the can with one hand and pulling the bag with the other hand."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)(PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved means of removing a filled trash bag from its receptacle. In doing so, it prevents the bag from sticking to the bin via suction. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent back strain and torn bags. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MBQ-195, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-easier-way-to-remove-a-filled-trash-bag-mbq-195-301655249.html

SOURCE InventHelp

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.