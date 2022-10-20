Union Pacific Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

- Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $3.19
- Operating revenue up 18%
- Adjusted operating income up 13%
OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2022 third quarter net income of $1.9 billion, or $3.05 per diluted share. These results include a $114 million charge for a change to prior period accounting estimates related to new, tentative and ratified labor agreements. Excluding the effects of that charge, adjusted third quarter net income was $2.0 billion, or $3.19 per diluted share. This compares to 2021 third quarter net income of $1.7 billion, or $2.57 per diluted share.
"We made positive strides in the third quarter to increase network fluidity and better meet customer demand," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "Inflationary pressures and operational inefficiencies continued to challenge us. We reported strong revenue and operating income growth in the quarter through increased fuel surcharge revenue, volume gains, and solid core pricing. As we close out 2022, we will maintain strong price discipline while improving efficiency and service to capitalize on the available demand."
Financial Results: Topline Growth Produces Quarterly Records for Operating Revenue, Operating Income, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share
Third Quarter 2022 Compared to Third Quarter 2021
- Operating revenue of $6.6 billion was up 18% driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, volume growth, and core pricing gains.
- Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were up 3%.
- Union Pacific's reported operating ratio was 59.9%. Excluding the charge, the adjusted operating ratio of 58.2% deteriorated by 190 basis points. Lower fuel prices positively impacted the operating ratio by 70 basis points.
- Adjusted operating income of $2.7 billion was up 13%.
- The company repurchased 9.5 million shares in third quarter 2022 at an aggregate cost of $2.1 billion.
Operating Performance: Service and Efficiency Measures Improve Sequentially but Lag Prior Year Results; Quarterly Record for Fuel Consumption Rate
Third Quarter 2022 Compared to Third Quarter 2021
- Quarterly freight car velocity was 191 daily miles per car, a 2% decline.
- Quarterly locomotive productivity was 124 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 2% decline.
- Average maximum train length increased 1% to 9,483 feet.
- Quarterly workforce productivity of 1,045 car miles per employee was flat.
- Fuel consumption rate of 1.056, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, improved 1%.
- Union Pacific's year-to-date reportable personal injury rate improved 20% to 0.80 per 200,000 employee-hours compared to 1.00 for year-to-date 2021.
2022 Guidance: Update Reflects Challenging Year
Updated
- Full year carload growth ~3%
- Full year reported operating ratio around 60%
- Capital spending of $3.4 billion
- Full year share repurchases of $6.5 billion
Affirmed
- Pricing gains in excess of inflation dollars
- Long term dividend payout target of 45% of earnings
Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Union Pacific will webcast its third quarter 2022 earnings release presentation live at www.up.com/investor and via teleconference on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293 (or for international participants, 201-689-8349).
ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable, and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.
Supplemental financial information is attached.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and
3rd Quarter
Year-to-Date
Percentages, For the Periods Ended September 30,
2022
2021
%
2022
2021
%
Operating Revenues
Freight revenues
$
6,109
$
5,166
18
%
$
17,391
$
14,947
16
%
Other revenues
457
400
14
1,304
1,124
16
Total operating revenues
6,566
5,566
18
18,695
16,071
16
Operating Expenses
Compensation and benefits
1,278
1,040
23
3,471
3,088
12
Fuel
932
544
71
2,586
1,452
78
Purchased services and materials
626
510
23
1,809
1,478
22
Depreciation
563
553
2
1,677
1,652
2
Equipment and other rents
215
217
(1)
660
629
5
Other
319
270
18
987
874
13
Total operating expenses
3,933
3,134
25
11,190
9,173
22
Operating Income
2,633
2,432
8
7,505
6,898
9
Other income, net
124
38
F
334
214
56
Interest expense
(315)
(290)
9
(938)
(862)
9
Income before income taxes
2,442
2,180
12
6,901
6,250
10
Income taxes
(547)
(507)
8
(1,541)
(1,438)
7
Net Income
$
1,895
$
1,673
13
%
$
5,360
$
4,812
11
%
Share and Per Share
Earnings per share - basic
$
3.05
$
2.58
18
%
$
8.56
$
7.31
17
%
Earnings per share - diluted
$
3.05
$
2.57
19
$
8.54
$
7.29
17
Weighted average number of shares - basic
620.4
648.7
(4)
626.1
658.3
(5)
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
621.5
650.3
(4)
627.4
659.9
(5)
Dividends declared per share
$
1.30
$
1.07
21
$
3.78
$
3.11
22
Operating Ratio
59.9
%
56.3
%
3.6
pts
59.9
%
57.1
%
2.8
pts
Effective Tax Rate
22.4
%
23.3
%
(0.9)
pts
22.3
%
23.0
%
(0.7)
pts
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
3rd Quarter
Year-to-Date
For the Periods Ended September 30,
2022
2021
%
2022
2021
%
Freight Revenues (Millions)
Grain & grain products
$
880
$
731
20
%
$
2,624
$
2,292
14
%
Fertilizer
178
172
3
541
521
4
Food & refrigerated
290
253
15
828
739
12
Coal & renewables
611
531
15
1,611
1,295
24
Bulk
1,959
1,687
16
5,604
4,847
16
Industrial chemicals & plastics
579
503
15
1,656
1,436
15
Metals & minerals
601
488
23
1,648
1,330
24
Forest products
390
342
14
1,140
1,006
13
Energy & specialized markets
624
578
8
1,762
1,654
7
Industrial
2,194
1,911
15
6,206
5,426
14
Automotive
601
417
44
1,663
1,292
29
Intermodal
1,355
1,151
18
3,918
3,382
16
Premium
1,956
1,568
25
5,581
4,674
19
Total
$
6,109
$
5,166
18
%
$
17,391
14,947
16
%
Revenue Carloads (Thousands)
Grain & grain products
190
185
3
%
590
592
-
%
Fertilizer
51
55
(7)
149
153
(3)
Food & refrigerated
48
48
-
143
141
1
Coal & renewables
243
232
5
670
604
11
Bulk
532
520
2
1,552
1,490
4
Industrial chemicals & plastics
165
153
8
486
449
8
Metals & minerals
202
188
7
589
516
14
Forest products
62
63
(2)
189
187
1
Energy & specialized markets
140
145
(3)
412
422
(2)
Industrial
569
549
4
1,676
1,574
6
Automotive
198
166
19
580
519
12
Intermodal [a]
811
809
-
2,373
2,483
(4)
Premium
1,009
975
3
2,953
3,002
(2)
Total
2,110
2,044
3
%
6,181
6,066
2
%
Average Revenue per Car
Grain & grain products
$
4,641
$
3,937
18
%
$
4,449
$
3,869
15
%
Fertilizer
3,504
3,125
12
3,634
3,398
7
Food & refrigerated
6,017
5,246
15
5,809
5,235
11
Coal & renewables
2,514
2,298
9
2,403
2,146
12
Bulk
3,685
3,244
14
3,612
3,252
11
Industrial chemicals & plastics
3,508
3,277
7
3,404
3,195
7
Metals & minerals
2,969
2,596
14
2,799
2,577
9
Forest products
6,347
5,457
16
6,044
5,390
12
Energy & specialized markets
4,434
3,996
11
4,273
3,924
9
Industrial
3,852
3,482
11
3,702
3,448
7
Automotive
3,030
2,500
21
2,866
2,488
15
Intermodal [a]
1,672
1,424
17
1,651
1,362
21
Premium
1,939
1,608
21
1,890
1,557
21
Average
$
2,895
$
2,528
15
%
$
2,814
$
2,464
14
%
[a]
For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
Millions, Except Percentages
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,267
$
960
Short-term investments
46
46
Other current assets
3,092
2,545
Investments
2,314
2,241
Properties, net
55,689
54,871
Operating lease assets
1,703
1,787
Other assets
1,232
1,075
Total assets
$
65,343
$
63,525
Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity
Debt due within one year
$
1,678
$
2,166
Other current liabilities
4,034
3,578
Debt due after one year
31,744
27,563
Operating lease liabilities
1,303
1,429
Deferred income taxes
12,868
12,675
Other long-term liabilities
1,973
1,953
Total liabilities
53,600
49,364
Total common shareholders' equity
11,743
14,161
Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity
$
65,343
$
63,525
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Millions,
Year-to-Date
for the Periods Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Operating Activities
Net income
$
5,360
$
4,812
Depreciation
1,677
1,652
Deferred income taxes
180
189
Other - net
(147)
(150)
Cash provided by operating activities
7,070
6,503
Investing Activities
Capital investments*
(2,690)
(1,945)
Maturities of short-term investments
46
64
Purchases of short-term investments
(46)
(40)
Other - net
131
129
Cash used in investing activities
(2,559)
(1,792)
Financing Activities
Debt issued
6,080
3,901
Share repurchase programs
(5,497)
(5,846)
Dividends paid
(2,362)
(2,045)
Debt repaid
(2,185)
(1,120)
Net issued/(paid) of commercial paper
(203)
125
Debt exchange
-
(270)
Other - net
(43)
(36)
Cash used in financing activities
(4,210)
(5,291)
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
301
(580)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year
983
1,818
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
1,284
$
1,238
Free Cash Flow**
Cash provided by operating activities
$
7,070
$
6,503
Cash used in investing activities
(2,559)
(1,792)
Dividends paid
(2,362)
(2,045)
Free cash flow
$
2,149
$
2,666
*
Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $55 million in 2022 and $34 million in 2021.
**
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating our financial performance and measures our ability to generate cash without additional external financing.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
3rd Quarter
Year-to-Date
For the Periods Ended September 30,
2022
2021
%
2022
2021
%
Operating/Performance Statistics
Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)
191
195
(2)
%
192
205
(6)
%
Average train speed (miles per hour) *
23.7
24.2
(2)
23.8
24.8
(4)
Average terminal dwell time (hours) *
24.4
24.0
2
24.3
23.5
3
Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day)
124
127
(2)
126
135
(7)
Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)
214,999
207,059
4
634,494
607,949
4
Train length (feet)
9,483
9,359
1
9,376
9,340
-
Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)**
62
66
(4)
pts
65
72
(7)
pts
Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)**
58
60
(2)
pts
59
65
(6)
pts
Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)
1,045
1,044
-
1,045
1,036
1
Total employees (average)
30,841
29,810
3
30,582
29,877
2
Locomotive Fuel Statistics
Average fuel price per gallon consumed
$
3.96
$
2.37
67
%
$
3.64
$
2.13
71
%
Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)
227
221
3
687
660
4
Fuel consumption rate***
1.056
1.068
(1)
1.083
1.085
-
Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)
Grain & grain products
18,554
17,326
7
%
59,042
57,864
2
%
Fertilizer
2,802
3,038
(8)
9,068
9,202
(1)
Food & refrigerated
4,430
4,685
(5)
13,389
13,824
(3)
Coal & renewables
25,169
24,539
3
69,977
62,791
11
Bulk
50,955
49,588
3
151,476
143,681
5
Industrial chemicals & plastics
7,702
7,746
(1)
22,946
22,791
1
Metals & minerals
10,053
8,922
13
28,460
24,382
17
Forest products
6,573
6,381
3
19,892
19,405
3
Energy & specialized markets
9,322
9,780
(5)
27,493
28,482
(3)
Industrial
33,650
32,829
3
98,791
95,060
4
Automotive
4,347
3,507
24
12,634
11,049
14
Intermodal
18,296
18,390
(1)
54,924
56,643
(3)
Premium
22,643
21,897
3
67,558
67,692
-
Total
107,248
104,314
3
%
317,825
306,433
4
%
*
Surface Transportation Board (STB) reported performance measures.
**
Methodology used to report is not comparable with the reporting to the STB under docket number EP 770.
***
Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
2022
Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
Year-to-Date
Operating Revenues
Freight revenues
$
5,440
$
5,842
$
6,109
$
17,391
Other revenues
420
427
457
1,304
Total operating revenues
5,860
6,269
6,566
18,695
Operating Expenses
Compensation and benefits
1,101
1,092
1,278
3,471
Fuel
714
940
932
2,586
Purchased services and materials
561
622
626
1,809
Depreciation
555
559
563
1,677
Equipment and other rents
215
230
215
660
Other
337
331
319
987
Total operating expenses
3,483
3,774
3,933
11,190
Operating Income
2,377
2,495
2,633
7,505
Other income, net
47
163
124
334
Interest expense
(307)
(316)
(315)
(938)
Income before income taxes
2,117
2,342
2,442
6,901
Income taxes
(487)
(507)
(547)
(1,541)
Net Income
$
1,630
$
1,835
$
1,895
$
5,360
Share and Per Share
Earnings per share - basic
$
2.58
$
2.93
$
3.05
$
8.56
Earnings per share - diluted
$
2.57
$
2.93
$
3.05
$
8.54
Weighted average number of shares - basic
632.2
625.6
620.4
626.1
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
633.6
626.8
621.5
627.4
Dividends declared per share
$
1.18
$
1.30
$
1.30
$
3.78
Operating Ratio
59.4
%
60.2
%
59.9
%
59.9
%
Effective Tax Rate
23.0
%
21.6
%
22.4
%
22.3
%
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
2022
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
Year-to-Date
Freight Revenues (Millions)
Grain & grain products
$
877
$
867
$
880
$
2,624
Fertilizer
180
183
178
541
Food & refrigerated
267
271
290
828
Coal & renewables
508
492
611
1,611
Bulk
1,832
1,813
1,959
5,604
Industrial chemicals & plastics
520
557
579
1,656
Metals & minerals
485
562
601
1,648
Forest products
364
386
390
1,140
Energy & specialized markets
552
586
624
1,762
Industrial
1,921
2,091
2,194
6,206
Automotive
501
561
601
1,663
Intermodal
1,186
1,377
1,355
3,918
Premium
1,687
1,938
1,956
5,581
Total
$
5,440
$
5,842
$
6,109
$
17,391
Revenue Carloads (Thousands)
Grain & grain products
205
195
190
590
Fertilizer
45
53
51
149
Food & refrigerated
47
48
48
143
Coal & renewables
225
202
243
670
Bulk
522
498
532
1,552
Industrial chemicals & plastics
160
161
165
486
Metals & minerals
182
205
202
589
Forest products
64
63
62
189
Energy & specialized markets
131
141
140
412
Industrial
537
570
569
1,676
Automotive
190
192
198
580
Intermodal [a]
757
805
811
2,373
Premium
947
997
1,009
2,953
Total
2,006
2,065
2,110
6,181
Average Revenue per Car
Grain & grain products
$
4,269
$
4,451
$
4,641
$
4,449
Fertilizer
4,016
3,437
3,504
3,634
Food & refrigerated
5,637
5,770
6,017
5,809
Coal & renewables
2,262
2,426
2,514
2,403
Bulk
3,508
3,642
3,685
3,612
Industrial chemicals & plastics
3,247
3,455
3,508
3,404
Metals & minerals
2,660
2,755
2,969
2,799
Forest products
5,672
6,128
6,347
6,044
Energy & specialized markets
4,219
4,161
4,434
4,273
Industrial
3,574
3,674
3,852
3,702
Automotive
2,640
2,919
3,030
2,866
Intermodal [a]
1,566
1,711
1,672
1,651
Premium
1,782
1,943
1,939
1,890
Average
$
2,711
$
2,830
$
2,895
$
2,814
[a]
For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*
Millions, Except Ratios
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]
2022
2021
Net income
$
7,071
$
6,523
Add:
Income tax expense
2,058
1,955
Depreciation
2,233
2,208
Interest expense
1,233
1,157
EBITDA
$
12,595
$
11,843
Adjustments:
Other income, net
(417)
(297)
Interest on operating lease liabilities [b]
52
56
Adjusted EBITDA
$
12,230
$
11,602
Debt
$
33,422
$
29,729
Operating lease liabilities
1,629
1,759
Unfunded/(funded) pension and OPEB, net of tax cost/(benefit) of ($40) and ($21)
(139)
(72)
Adjusted debt
$
34,912
$
31,416
Adjusted debt / adjusted EBITDA
2.9
2.7
[a]
The trailing twelve months income statement information ended September 30, 2022, is recalculated by taking the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, subtracting the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and adding the nine months ended September 30, 2022.
[b]
Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases.
*
Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB (other postretirement benefit) obligations divided by net income plus income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and adjustments for other income and interest on operating lease liabilities) is considered a non-GAAP financial measure by SEC Regulation G and Item 10 of SEC Regulation S-K and may not be defined and calculated by other companies in the same manner. We believe this measure is important to management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to sustain given debt levels (including leases) with the cash generated from operations. In addition, a comparable measure is used by rating agencies when reviewing the Company's credit rating. Adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income. The table above provides a reconciliation from net income to adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA. At both September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, the incremental borrowing rate on operating lease liabilities was 3.2%.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Financial Performance*
Millions, Except Per Share Amounts
Reported results
Labor accrual
Adjusted results
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
(GAAP)
adjustment
(non-GAAP)
Operating income
$
2,633
$
114
$
2,747
Net income
1,895
86
1,981
Diluted EPS
$
3.05
$
0.14
$
3.19
Operating ratio
59.9
%
(1.7)
pts
58.2
%
Millions, Except Per Share Amounts
Reported results
Labor accrual
Adjusted results
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
(GAAP)
adjustment
(non-GAAP)
Operating income
$
7,505
$
114
$
7,619
Net income
5,360
86
5,446
Diluted EPS
$
8.54
$
0.14
$
8.68
Operating ratio
59.9
%
(0.7)
pts
59.2
%
*
The above tables reconcile our results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, to adjust results that exclude the impact of certain items identified as affecting comparability. We use adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), and adjusted operating ratio, as applicable, among other measures, to evaluate our actual operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable information regarding earnings and business trends by excluding specific items that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating results of our business, providing a useful way for investors to make a comparison of our performance over time and against other companies in our industry. Since these are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, operating income, net income, diluted EPS, and operating ratio as indicators of operating performance.
