Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

S&T BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES RECORD QUARTERLY EPS AND NET INCOME

Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced net income of $37.2 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $28.9 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 and net income of $27.6 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/S&T Bancorp, Inc.)
S&T Bancorp, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/S&T Bancorp, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

Third Quarter of 2022 Highlights:

  • Record EPS and net income for the third quarter of 2022.
  • EPS and net income increased more than 28% compared to the second quarter of 2022 and by approximately 35% compared to the third quarter of 2021.
  • Solid return metrics with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.64%, return on average equity (ROE) of 12.47% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 18.46%.
  • Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) of 2.15%.
  • Net interest margin (NIM) (FTE) (Non-GAAP) expanded 48 basis points to 4.04% for the third quarter.
  • Net interest income increased $8.6 million, or 11.4%, compared to the second quarter.
  • Loans, excluding PPP, increased $63.1 million, or 3.6% annualized, with strong consumer loan growth of $113.5 million.
  • Nonperforming assets decreased $10.0 million, or 25.8%, resulting in a nonperforming assets to total loans plus other real estate owned, or OREO, ratio of 0.41% compared to 0.55% at June 30, 2022.
  • S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.01 per share, or 3.3%, increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.31 per share compared to the prior quarter.

"We are excited to share an exceptionally strong quarter with record EPS and net income. Our balance sheet is well-positioned in this rising interest rate environment resulting in significant net interest income growth and net interest margin expansion," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "Our financial performance, driven by our award-winning customer experience and employee engagement give us great optimism as we move through the current economic environment."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $8.6 million, or 11.4%, to $83.8 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $75.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to higher interest rates in the third quarter. The yield on total average loans increased 58 basis points to 4.69% compared to 4.11% in the second quarter of 2022. Total interest-bearing deposit costs increased 29 basis points to 0.43% compared to 0.14% in the second quarter of 2022. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) expanded 48 basis points to 4.04% compared to 3.56% in the prior quarter. The increase in NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) was due to higher yields on loans and a better earning asset mix only partially offset by a higher cost of deposits.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets decreased $10.0 million, or 25.8%, to $28.8 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $38.8 million at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO, decreased 14 basis points to 0.41% at September 30, 2022 compared to 0.55% at June 30, 2022. Net loan charge-offs were $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses was $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses was 1.40% of total portfolio loans as of September 30, 2022 compared to 1.39% at June 30, 2022. The increase in the allowance for credit losses was related to additional uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment.

"We continue to execute on our strategic initiative to improve our asset quality which drove nonperforming assets down twenty-five percent this quarter. Improving asset quality will remain a strategic priority for us especially given the evolving macroeconomic outlook," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income increased $2.2 million to $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $12.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. Other income increased $1.8 million in the third quarter primarily related to a lower unfavorable decline in the fair value of the assets in a nonqualified benefit plan and a gain on sale of OREO of $0.6 million. Noninterest expense increased $1.2 million to $49.6 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $48.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 mainly due to an increase of $1.9 million in salaries and employee benefits related to a lower decline in the fair value of the liability in a nonqualified benefit plan and higher pension expense. Professional services and legal decreased $0.5 million related to various consulting engagements during the second quarter of 2022.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $8.9 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to $9.1 billion at June 30, 2022. The decrease in total assets related to a $209.8 million decline in cash balances which was mainly due to a decrease in total deposits and an increase in loans. Total portfolio loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program increased by $63.1 million, or 3.6% annualized, compared to June 30, 2022. The consumer loan portfolio grew $113.5 million with strong growth across all consumer loan categories compared to June 30, 2022. Total deposits decreased $201.7 million to $7.4 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to $7.6 billion at June 30, 2022. The decline in deposits was due to the competitive market driven by rising interest rates.

During the third quarter of 2022, 117,283 common shares were repurchased at a total cost of $3.5 million, or an average of $29.71 per share. S&T continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Dividend

S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.31 per share cash dividend on October 17, 2022. This dividend compares to a $0.29 per share cash dividend declared in the same period in the prior year. The dividend is payable November 17, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 3, 2022.

Conference Call

S&T will host its third quarter 2022 earnings conference call live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 20, 2022. To access the webcast, go to S&T's webpage at  www.stbancorp.com and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "3rd Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call" and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until October 27, 2022, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID is 46631.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $8.9 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York. S&T Bank was recently named by Forbes as a 2022 Best-in-State Bank. S&T Bank also received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction for retail banking in the Pennsylvania region by J.D. Power in 2022. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

This information contains or incorporates statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "intend," "believe," "assume," "strategy," "trend," "plan," "outlook," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "potential," "opportunity," "comfortable," "current," "position," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including fraud risk; our ability to manage our reputational risks; sensitivity to the interest rate environment including a prolonged period of low interest rates, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; the transition from LIBOR as a reference rate; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions, cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; our ability to attract and retain talented executives and employees; our ability to successfully manage our CEO transition; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; the duration and severity of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, both in our principal area of operations and nationally, including the ultimate impact of the pandemic on the economy generally and on our operations; our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses.

Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including Part I, Item 1A-"Risk Factors" and any of our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited





2022


2022


2021



Third


Second


Third


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME







Loans, including fees

$83,035


$71,018


$66,914


Investment Securities:







Taxable

6,305


5,995


4,176


Tax-exempt

380


484


595


Dividends

115


102


84


Total Interest and Dividend Income

89,835


77,599


71,769









INTEREST EXPENSE







Deposits

5,197


1,790


2,439


Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities

840


615


619


Total Interest Expense

6,037


2,405


3,058









NET INTEREST INCOME

83,798


75,194


68,711


Provision for credit losses

2,498


3,204


3,388


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

81,300


71,990


65,323









NONINTEREST INCOME







Net gain on sale of securities

198




Debit and credit card

4,768


4,756


4,579


Service charges on deposit accounts

4,333


4,181


3,923


Wealth management

3,212


3,247


3,464


Mortgage banking

425


466


2,162


Other

1,824


(20)


1,718


Total Noninterest Income

14,760


12,630


15,846









NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and employee benefits

26,700


24,811


25,228


Data processing and information technology

4,220


4,104


4,001


Occupancy

3,490


3,634


3,660


Furniture, equipment and software

2,915


2,939


2,745


Professional services and legal

1,851


2,380


1,550


Other taxes

1,559


1,682


1,830


Marketing

1,367


1,524


890


FDIC insurance

598


882


1,210


Other

6,933


6,468


6,127


Total Noninterest Expense

49,633


48,424


47,241


Income Before Taxes

46,427


36,196


33,928


Income tax expense

9,178


7,338


6,330


Net Income

$37,249


$28,858


$27,598









Per Share Data







Shares outstanding at end of period

39,012,773


39,148,999


39,367,847


Average shares outstanding - diluted

38,975,145


39,099,631


39,062,080


Diluted earnings per share

$0.95


$0.74


$0.70


Dividends declared per share

$0.30


$0.30


$0.28


Dividend yield (annualized)

4.09 %


4.37 %


3.80 %


Dividends paid to net income

31.39 %


40.86 %


39.83 %


Book value

$29.56


$30.10


$30.52


Tangible book value (1)

$19.87


$20.44


$20.89


Market value

$29.31


$27.43


$29.47









Profitability Ratios (Annualized)







Return on average assets

1.64 %


1.25 %


1.15 %


Return on average shareholders' equity

12.47 %


9.83 %


9.13 %


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(2)

18.46 %


14.63 %


13.53 %


Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(3)

2.15 %


1.71 %


1.56 %


Efficiency ratio (FTE)(4)

50.19 %


54.82 %


55.50 %









S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited







Nine Months Ended September 30,


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2022


2021


INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME







Loans, including fees



$218,646


$204,088


Investment Securities:







Taxable



17,236


11,532


Tax-exempt



1,346


2,098


Dividends



315


409


Total Interest and Dividend Income



237,543


218,127









INTEREST EXPENSE







Deposits



8,840


8,572


Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities



1,978


1,881


Total Interest Expense



10,818


10,453









NET INTEREST INCOME



226,725


207,674


Provision for credit losses



5,190


9,087


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



221,535


198,587









NONINTEREST INCOME







Net gain on sale of securities



198


29


Debit and credit card



14,587


13,486


Service charges on deposit accounts



12,488


11,039


Wealth management



9,701


9,576


Mortgage banking



1,906


8,206


Other



3,736


6,257


Total Noninterest Income



42,616


48,593









NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and employee benefits



75,223


73,070


Data processing and information technology



12,759


12,012


Occupancy



11,006


10,921


Furniture, equipment and software



8,631


7,787


Professional services and legal



6,180


4,718


Other taxes



4,778


5,098


Marketing



4,252


3,208


FDIC insurance



2,417


3,180


Other



20,225


18,742


Total Noninterest Expense



145,471


138,736


Income Before Taxes



118,680


108,444


Income tax expense



23,430


20,578









Net Income



$95,250


$87,866









Per Share Data







Average shares outstanding - diluted



39,049,151


39,044,870


Diluted earnings per share



$2.43


$2.24


Dividends declared per share



$0.89


$0.84


Dividends paid to net income



36.61 %


37.50 %









Profitability Ratios (annualized)







Return on average assets



1.38 %


1.26 %


Return on average shareholders' equity



10.73 %


9.96 %


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(5)



15.91 %


14.87 %


Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(6)



1.79 %


1.68 %


Efficiency ratio (FTE)(7)



53.75 %


53.75 %























S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited





2022


2022


2021



Third


Second


Third


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


ASSETS







Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits

$134,903


$344,694


$934,377


Securities, at fair value

997,428


1,068,576


870,121


Loans held for sale

1,039


1,311


4,303


Commercial loans:







Commercial real estate

3,134,841


3,191,670


3,225,863


Commercial and industrial

1,714,714


1,695,031


1,698,784


Commercial construction

390,093


410,425


499,317


Total Commercial Loans

5,239,648


5,297,126


5,423,964


Consumer loans:







Residential mortgage

1,043,973


975,108


887,937


Home equity

642,937


611,893


548,396


Installment and other consumer

126,629


119,938


97,606


Consumer construction

43,729


36,829


12,184


Total Consumer Loans

1,857,268


1,743,768


1,546,123


Total Portfolio Loans

7,096,916


7,040,894


6,970,087


Allowance for credit losses

(99,694)


(98,095)


(108,348)


Total Portfolio Loans, Net

6,997,222


6,942,799


6,861,739


Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost

10,900


7,949


9,893


Goodwill

373,424


373,424


373,424


Other assets

421,053


365,061


382,197


Total Assets

$8,935,969


$9,103,814


$9,436,054









LIABILITIES







Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing demand

$2,663,176


$2,736,849


$2,652,314


Interest-bearing demand

847,825


880,432


971,321


Money market

1,818,642


1,888,506


2,045,320


Savings

1,128,169


1,125,344


1,074,896


Certificates of deposit

952,785


981,116


1,201,268


Total Deposits

7,410,597


7,612,247


7,945,119









Borrowings:







Securities sold under repurchase agreements


39,259


72,586


Short-term borrowings

35,000




Long-term borrowings

14,853


21,988


22,693


Junior subordinated debt securities

54,438


54,423


64,128


Total Borrowings

104,291


115,670


159,407


Other liabilities

267,900


197,539


129,847


Total Liabilities

7,782,788


7,925,456


8,234,373









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Total Shareholders' Equity

1,153,181


1,178,358


1,201,681


Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$8,935,969


$9,103,814


$9,436,054









Capitalization Ratios







Shareholders' equity / assets

12.90 %


12.94 %


12.73 %


Tangible common equity / tangible assets(9)

9.06 %


9.17 %


9.08 %


Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.75 %


10.25 %


9.65 %


Common equity tier 1 capital

12.53 %


12.34 %


12.07 %


Risk-based capital - tier 1

12.93 %


12.74 %


12.48 %


Risk-based capital - total

14.43 %


14.23 %


14.06 %









S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited





2022


2022


2021




Third


Second


Third



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)








ASSETS








Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$158,700

2.05 %

$528,413

0.78 %

$914,370

0.16 %


Securities, at fair value

1,051,534

2.28 %

1,024,106

2.19 %

836,019

2.19 %


Loans held for sale

1,032

5.36 %

1,406

3.95 %

3,656

3.35 %


Commercial real estate

3,159,543

4.63 %

3,197,406

4.14 %

3,239,867

3.68 %


Commercial and industrial

1,704,271

5.10 %

1,685,728

4.31 %

1,744,684

4.17 %


Commercial construction

405,460

5.05 %

404,856

3.78 %

490,940

3.20 %


Total Commercial Loans

5,269,274

4.81 %

5,287,990

4.16 %

5,475,491

3.80 %


Residential mortgage

1,005,139

4.12 %

939,756

3.98 %

875,684

4.00 %


Home equity

629,827

4.34 %

594,529

3.56 %

547,984

3.34 %


Installment and other consumer

123,010

6.10 %

119,041

5.36 %

92,615

5.85 %


Consumer construction

40,975

3.47 %

31,204

3.36 %

13,626

3.66 %


Total Consumer Loans

1,798,951

4.31 %

1,684,530

3.92 %

1,529,909

3.87 %


Total Portfolio Loans

7,068,225

4.69 %

6,972,520

4.11 %

7,005,400

3.81 %


Total Loans

7,069,257

4.69 %

6,973,926

4.11 %

7,009,056

3.81 %


Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock

8,398

4.55 %

8,939

3.69 %

9,981

2.62 %


Total Interest-earning Assets

8,287,889

4.33 %

8,535,384

3.67 %

8,769,425

3.28 %


Noninterest-earning assets

721,480


690,207


724,759



Total Assets

$9,009,369


$9,225,591


$9,494,184











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








Interest-bearing demand

$872,302

0.07 %

$979,514

0.07 %

$962,139

0.08 %


Money market

1,861,389

0.69 %

1,930,852

0.15 %

2,062,958

0.18 %


Savings

1,131,575

0.10 %

1,118,346

0.05 %

1,059,904

0.03 %


Certificates of deposit

962,898

0.61 %

1,001,775

0.31 %

1,240,345

0.41 %


Total Interest-bearing Deposits

4,828,164

0.43 %

5,030,487

0.14 %

5,325,346

0.18 %


Securities sold under repurchase agreements

12,668

0.10 %

50,037

0.10 %

71,054

0.10 %


Short-term borrowings

10,379

3.16 %

— %

— %


Long-term borrowings

17,278

2.25 %

22,072

2.01 %

22,841

1.99 %


Junior subordinated debt securities

54,428

4.78 %

54,413

3.62 %

64,118

3.01 %


Total Borrowings

94,753

3.52 %

126,522

1.95 %

158,012

1.56 %


Total Interest-bearing Liabilities

4,922,917

0.49 %

5,157,009

0.19 %

5,483,358

0.22 %


Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,901,290


2,891,032


2,812,185



Shareholders' equity

1,185,162


1,177,550


1,198,641



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,009,369


$9,225,591


$9,494,184











Net Interest Margin(10)


4.04 %


3.56 %


3.14 %










S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited







Nine Months Ended September 30,



(dollars in thousands)



2022


2021



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)








ASSETS








Interest-bearing deposits with banks



$478,896

0.60 %

$669,593

0.12 %


Securities, at fair value



1,026,131

2.19 %

815,197

2.24 %


Loans held for sale



1,326

4.15 %

4,780

3.02 %


Commercial real estate



3,204,371

4.14 %

3,248,417

3.71 %


Commercial and industrial



1,700,923

4.47 %

1,863,447

4.13 %


Commercial construction



406,513

4.05 %

479,733

3.30 %


Total Commercial Loans



5,311,807

4.24 %

5,591,597

3.81 %


Residential mortgage



947,454

4.04 %

878,709

4.13 %


Home equity



598,595

3.80 %

538,931

3.49 %


Installment and other consumer



117,388

5.64 %

85,640

6.06 %


Consumer construction



31,407

3.41 %

14,257

4.92 %


Total Consumer Loans



1,694,844

4.05 %

1,517,538

4.02 %


Total Portfolio Loans



7,006,651

4.19 %

7,109,135

3.86 %


Total Loans



7,007,977

4.19 %

7,113,915

3.86 %


Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock



8,869

3.86 %

10,579

4.07 %


Total Interest-earning Assets



8,521,873

3.75 %

8,609,284

3.41 %


Noninterest-earning assets



706,640


728,314



Total Assets



$9,228,513


$9,337,598











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








Interest-bearing demand



$945,733

0.07 %

$952,297

0.09 %


Money market



1,948,653

0.32 %

2,023,583

0.18 %


Savings



1,119,739

0.06 %

1,033,581

0.04 %


Certificates of deposit



1,011,228

0.41 %

1,291,666

0.51 %


Total Interest-bearing deposits



5,025,353

0.24 %

5,301,126

0.22 %


Securities sold under repurchase agreements



47,912

0.10 %

67,872

0.12 %


Short-term borrowings



3,498

3.16 %

8,425

0.19 %


Long-term borrowings



20,535

2.06 %

23,139

2.00 %


Junior subordinated debt securities



54,413

3.79 %

64,103

3.05 %


Total Borrowings



126,358

2.09 %

163,539

1.54 %


Total Interest-bearing Liabilities



5,151,711

0.28 %

5,464,665

0.26 %


Noninterest-bearing liabilities



2,890,375


2,693,530



Shareholders' equity



1,186,427


1,179,403



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$9,228,513


$9,337,598











Net Interest Margin(8)




3.58 %


3.25 %


S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited





2022


2022


2021




Third


Second


Third



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter



Nonperforming Loans (NPL)








Commercial loans:


% NPL


% NPL


% NPL


Commercial real estate

$8,556

0.27 %

$15,783

0.49 %

$56,400

1.71 %


Commercial and industrial

3,847

0.22 %

4,454

0.26 %

38,581

2.27 %


Commercial construction

384

0.10 %

864

0.21 %

4,053

0.75 %


Total Nonperforming Commercial Loans

12,787

0.24 %

21,101

0.40 %

99,034

1.83 %


Consumer loans:








Residential mortgage

7,357

0.70 %

8,137

0.83 %

9,172

1.03 %


Home equity

2,216

0.34 %

2,281

0.37 %

2,917

0.53 %


Installment and other consumer

417

0.33 %

256

0.21 %

189

0.19 %


Total Nonperforming Consumer Loans

9,990

0.54 %

10,674

0.61 %

12,278

0.79 %


Total Nonperforming Loans

$22,777

0.32 %

$31,775

0.45 %

$111,312

1.60 %





2022


2022


2021



Third


Second


Third


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)







Charge-offs

$1,239


$7,678


$4,207


Recoveries

(529)


(4,666)


(616)


Net Loan Charge-offs

$710


$3,012


$3,591









Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)







Commercial loans:







Commercial real estate

$304


($125)


$3,652


Commercial and industrial

80


2,712


(277)


Commercial construction



54


Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs

384


2,587


3,429


Consumer loans:







Residential mortgage

41


13


2


Home equity

111


6


37


Installment and other consumer

174


406


123


Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs

326


425


162


Total Net Loan Charge-offs

$710


$3,012


$3,591


S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited







Nine Months Ended September 30,


(dollars in thousands)



2022


2021


Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)







Charge-offs



$9,899


$19,477


Recoveries



(8,213)


(2,601)


Net Loan Charge-offs



$1,686


$16,876









Net Loan Charge-offs







Commercial loans:







Commercial real estate



$356


$10,945


Commercial and industrial



285


5,431


Commercial construction



(1)


51


Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs



640


16,427


Consumer loans:







Residential mortgage



135


17


Home equity



97


279


Installment and other consumer



814


153


Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs



1,046


449


Total Net Loan Charge-offs



$1,686


$16,876










2022


2022


2021



Third


Second


Third


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Asset Quality Data







Nonperforming loans

$22,777


$31,775


$111,312


OREO

6,022


7,046


13,370


Total nonperforming assets

28,799


38,821


124,682


Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing)

3,860


4,010


14,033


Troubled debt restructurings (accruing)

8,925


9,338


13,782


Total troubled debt restructurings

12,785


13,348


27,815


Nonperforming loans / total loans

0.32 %


0.45 %


1.60 %


Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO

0.41 %


0.55 %


1.78 %


Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans

1.40 %


1.39 %


1.55 %


Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans excluding PPP

1.41 %


1.40 %


1.60 %


Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans

438 %


309 %


97 %


Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$710


$3,012


$3,590


Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) / average loans

0.04 %


0.17 %


0.21 %












Nine Months Ended September 30,


(dollars in thousands)



2022


2021


Asset Quality Data







Net loan charge-offs



$1,686


$16,875


Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans



0.03 %


0.32 %


S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited




Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:





2022


2022


2021



Third


Second


Third


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)







Total shareholders' equity

$1,153,181


$1,178,358


$1,201,681


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(377,961)


(378,259)


(379,218)


Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$775,220


$800,099


$822,463


Common shares outstanding

39,013


39,149


39,368


Tangible book value (non-GAAP)

$19.87


$20.44


$20.89









(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)







Net income (annualized)

$147,781


$115,750


$109,492


Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax

1,181


1,197


1,369


Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)

$148,962


$116,947


$110,861









Average total shareholders' equity

$1,185,162


$1,177,550


$1,198,641


Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(378,154)


(378,453)


(379,443)


Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$807,008


$799,097


$819,198


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

18.46 %


14.63 %


13.53 %









(3) PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP)







Income before taxes

$46,427


$36,196


$33,928


Plus: Provision for credit losses

2,498


3,204


3,388


Total

$48,925


$39,400


$37,316


Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)

$194,106


$158,034


$148,051


Average assets

$9,009,369


$9,225,591


$9,494,184


PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP)

2.15 %


1.71 %


1.56 %









(4) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)







Noninterest expense

$49,633


$48,424


$47,241


Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

83,798


75,194


68,711


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

521


506


557


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$84,319


$75,700


$69,268


Noninterest income

14,760


12,630


15,846


Less: net gains on sale of securities

(198)




Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income

$98,881


$88,330


$85,114


Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

50.19 %


54.82 %


55.50 %









S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited







Nine Months Ended September 30,


(dollars in thousands)



2022


2021


(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)







Net income (annualized)



$127,350


$117,477


Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax



1,217


1,409


Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)



$128,567


$118,886









Average total shareholders' equity



$1,186,427


$1,179,403


Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability



(378,454)


(379,788)


Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



$807,973


$799,615


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)



15.91 %


14.87 %









(6) PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP)







Income before taxes



$118,680


$108,444


Plus: Provision for credit losses



5,190


9,087


Total



$123,870


$117,531


Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)



$165,614


$157,139


Average assets



$9,228,513


$9,337,598


PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP)



1.79 %


1.68 %









(7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)







Noninterest expense



$145,471


$138,736


Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



226,725


207,674


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



1,520


1,806


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



$228,245


$209,480


Noninterest income



42,616


48,593


Less: net gains on sale of securities



(198)


(29)


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income



$270,663


$258,044


Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



53.75 %


53.75 %









(8) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)







Interest income and dividend income



$237,543


$218,127


Less: interest expense



(10,818)


(10,453)


Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



$226,725


$207,674


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



1,520


1,806


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



$228,245


$209,480


Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)



$305,163


$280,074


Average interest-earning assets



$8,521,873


$8,609,284


Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.58 %


3.25 %


S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data
Unaudited




Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:





2022


2022


2021



Third


Second


Third


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


(9) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)







Total shareholders' equity

$1,153,181


$1,178,358


$1,201,681


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(377,961)


(378,259)


(379,218)


Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$775,220


$800,099


$822,463









Total assets

$8,935,969


$9,103,814


$9,436,054


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability

(377,961)


(378,259)


(379,218)


Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$8,558,008


$8,725,555


$9,056,836


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

9.06 %


9.17 %


9.08 %









(10) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)







Interest income and dividend income

$89,835


$77,599


$71,769


Less: interest expense

(6,037)


(2,405)


(3,058)


Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

$83,798


$75,194


$68,711


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

521


506


557


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$84,319


$75,700


$69,268


Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)

$334,526


$303,633


$274,812


Average interest-earning assets

$8,287,889


$8,535,384


$8,769,425


Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

4.04 %


3.56 %


3.14 %









View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-bancorp-inc-announces-record-quarterly-eps-and-net-income-301654297.html

SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.