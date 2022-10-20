PFL AND DAZN ANNOUNCE HISTORIC MEDIA RIGHTS PARTNERSHIP FOR EUROPE

PFL AND DAZN FORM JOINT VENTURE TO LAUNCH NEW PFL EUROPE LEAGUE IN 2023

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, and DAZN, the leading sports entertainment business, have agreed to a joint venture to create PFL Europe, which when launched in 2023, will be the first regional league ever from a global provider of MMA. PFL and DAZN also announced a historic, multiyear media rights agreement to bring all PFL global events exclusively to DAZN in select major international markets, with a focus on Europe.

DAZN becomes a founding partner of PFL Europe, which will feature the top emerging European MMA fighters, and will be broadcast during prime local hours with all events staged in Europe. PFL Europe will build on the respected PFL brand and proven PFL global infrastructure to be the leading MMA organization in Europe. Separately and beginning in 2023, DAZN also becomes the exclusive home of PFL global events in 53 international markets, including the United Kingdom, Ireland and Spain. DAZN also becomes a partner in the new PFL PPV Super Fight Division and will promote and distribute those highly anticipated events in international territories outside of the United States and Canada.

"PFL Europe is the beginning of the Champions League of MMA from PFL" said Peter Murray, CEO of PFL. "We are excited to have DAZN as our strategic media rights distribution partner in Europe for all of fight franchises - PFL Global League, PFL Challenger Series, PFL Europe, and PFL PPV Super Fight Division."

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: "DAZN is fast becoming the preferred partner for rights holders for the simple reason that we can provide a truly global solution, access to fanbases across the world. We have a strong track record investing in and accelerating the growth of sports. We are also more agile and innovative than traditional broadcasters and, like the PFL, we want to stay relevant to today's consumer. With DAZN, fans can either watch in the traditional linear way or enjoy a more immersive and interactive entertainment experience with greater gamification and bolt-on products and services."

PFL is the first and only MMA league with a true sports-season format where elite fighters from around the world compete in a Regular Season, Playoffs and Championship. The four competitors in each division who earn the most points in the Regular Season advance to the win-or-go-home Playoffs, followed by the biggest night in MMA – the PFL World Championship – with each winner going home with the $1 million prize.

Professional Fighters League is the No. 2 MMA company globally and features an elite talent roster. PFL has live event coverage in 160 countries on leading distribution platforms and delivers a unique, innovative product to MMA fans around the world.

