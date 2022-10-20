The artist behind the viral TikTok hit "Bridesmaids," Kylie Morgan will perform an intimate live acoustic set at David's Bridal to celebrate the launch of new project and upcoming nuptials

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, has teamed up with Kylie Morgan, country music star and artist behind the viral TikTok hit "Bridesmaids" to host an epic release party for her new 5-track project, Songs To Say I Do. As the nation's leading bridal and bridesmaid retailer, it is only fitting that the brand joins forces with the viral country queen to celebrate the collection of songs, each co-written by Kylie and dedicated to those who walked alongside her throughout her love story, including her upcoming walk down the aisle.

David's Bridal to Host Country Music Star Kylie Morgan’s ‘Songs To Say I Do’ Release Party in Nashville. The artist behind the viral TikTok hit “Bridesmaids,” Kylie Morgan will perform an intimate live acoustic set at David’s Bridal to celebrate the launch of new project and upcoming nuptials. (PRNewswire)

David's Bridal also teamed up with Kylie Morgan and her crew to celebrate events surrounding her upcoming wedding. David's Bridal outfitted each of her 11 bridesmaids, mother, and flower girl with their dream dress from the exclusive David's Bridal bridesmaids and occasion assortment. The retailer also supplied Kylie with her own custom departure dress for her big day. Customers can shop Kylie's bridesmaid looks from her wedding in-store at the event and online.

"Kylie's 'Bridesmaids' song is such an amazing anthem for a bride and her tribe," said Kelly Cook, Chief Marketing & IT Officer of David's Bridal. "The whole album celebrates love and the thrill of finding the right one. We are so honored to be a part of her wedding, her music, and her happiness. David's is the ultimate party destination, and we are thrilled to throw the biggest party in celebration of Kylie's EP and all her success."

The event will take place Thursday, November 3 from 6:00-8:00 PM at the David's Bridal Cool Springs location – 1728 Galleria Boulevard, Suite 101, Franklin, TN 27067. Attendees should grab their ride-or-die besties and come out to enjoy a live performance from Kylie herself. Throughout the evening, attendees can shop Kylie's very own bridesmaid looks, enter for a chance to win big prizes including a $100 gift card, shop the vast David's Bridal assortment, enjoy some memorable photo opportunities, and a few extra-special surprises!

The event will also include the limited-edition David's Bridal x DanielXDiamond rose gold fringe jacket available to purchase exclusively in-store to level up life's magical moments. Diamond Loyalty members will also receive exclusive deals and discounts on all purchases in-store and online.

To RSVP to attend, visit the events page on Davidsbridal.com. This event will be open to the public on a first come, first served basis. Do not wait, RSVP today to secure a spot. This event is 21+.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in: CELEBRATING all life's magical moments, INNOVATING so we are always serving her, PERSONALIZING everything so it's all done her way, DESIGNING the most luxurious dresses, and finally, KINDNESS - so she doesn't have to worry about anything. It is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools and resources powered by Blueprint Registry , Rustic Wedding Chic , Forever Bride , knowledgeable stylists, and expert alteration artisans who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, prom, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. Additionally, David's recently launched #frontlinefierce Philanthropy Program dedicated to amplifying the heroism, fearlessness, and bravery of those who serve others in their community. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com , download the Planning App , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

About Kylie Morgan :

Exuberant and ethereal, Kylie Morgan is turning heads with her EP P.S., out everywhere now. Pairing articulate, coming-of-age revelations with fun up-tempo anthems, P.S. features seven tracks each co-written by Kylie, including her debut single to country radio, "If He Wanted To He Would." P.S. is the anticipated follow-up to her breakout EP, Love, Kylie – a bold introduction that scored the Oklahoma native a place as one of CMT's Next Women of Country, VEVO's 2021 DSCVR Artists to Watch, and to CMA's coveted KixStart program. Already surpassing 100 MILLION global streams, Kylie has been praised for her "powerful voice" (CMT) with "infectious arrangements, irresistibly clever lyrics and a vibrant, empowering energy" (American Songwriter). On the road this fall with Tyler Rich for the Thinkin' We're In Love Tour, she has previously opened for artists including Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kip Moore, Jason Derulo, Gavin DeGraw, Brett Eldredge and Billy Currington. For more information visit kyliemorgan.com, and keep up with her on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact:

David's Bridal

mediarequests@dbi.com

Kylie Morgan Media Contact:

Jodi Dawes

UMG Nashville

Jodi.Dawes@umusic.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE David's Bridal, Inc.