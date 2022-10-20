B12 commits to helping professional services thrive by introducing a free version of its website builder and the new Firm of the Future Award.

B12 commits to helping professional services thrive by introducing a free version of its website builder and the new Firm of the Future Award.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B12, the AI-powered website builder and commerce platform for professional services, is strengthening its support for the professional service community by offering a free version of its website builder and introducing a new quarterly award. Together, these initiatives provide entrepreneurs in the professional services space the tools and financial support needed to thrive in increasingly competitive and uncertain economic times.

B12 deepens support for professional services by launching a free solution and quarterly grant program.

"Choosing to start, run, and scale your own business takes courage. That courage is definitely being tested with the current economic conditions," said Nitesh Banta, Co-Founder and CEO of B12. "Inflation, recession, and increasing competitive pressures from large online platforms are hitting every business hard, and professional service providers are no exception. With COVID and the advancements of technology, there's definitely been a shift. People today expect to buy more and more online. By launching a free version of our platform and starting the Firm of the Future Award, we're hoping to alleviate a little bit of the pressure we know businesses are feeling. Our goal is to help those in professional services scale more easily by helping them transform how they market, merchandise, and sell their services online."

B12's new AI-powered free offering is the first of its kind to enable business owners to create a simple website, inclusive of key tools needed to manage their business online. Unlike other programs that upcharge to add payments, scheduling, and other interactive capabilities, B12's free offering covers all the basics a business needs:

An AI-generated website draft and easy-to-use website editor so businesses can ensure they have a modern, professional, and fully optimized online presence.





A website-embedded client intake form and calendar integration to automate lead capture and appointment scheduling.





The ability for clients to book and buy services online with the same ease they've come to expect from online stores, cutting down the need for service providers to manually manage billing or chase down payment.

Along with the launch of its free solution, B12 is also deepening support for the professional service community with the introduction of the Firm of the Future Award. New business owners and longtime professional service providers alike are invited to apply by answering a few short questions about their business, sharing their strategies for innovation, and highlighting their community involvement. One recipient will be chosen each quarter and will receive an award package that includes:

A $5,000 grant





Free consulting and educational resources to help business owners develop scalable and effective marketing strategies





A free, upgraded B12 subscription that includes B12's full suite of client engagement tools, monthly content updates, and premium support.

The inaugural award recipient will be chosen by a panel of judges that include Shubham Datta, VP of Corporate Development from the legal software provider Clio, and Hillary Bush, CEO and Founder of Pollen, a business education platform for freelancers.

"At Clio, we know how important innovation is for firms to succeed. We're excited to work with B12 to help future-proof independent professional service providers and recognize the great work they do for their communities," said Datta. "With the Firm of the Future Award, we can help ensure these businesses have the financial support, resources, and tools to succeed."

This sentiment is shared by fellow judge Hillary Bush, who has seen firsthand how difficult it can be for entrepreneurs to get guidance and support. "Independent businesses have to do a lot today to stand out from the crowd, and they often don't know where to start," said Bush. "I'm excited to participate in the Firm of the Future Award because it not only supports business owners financially, but also helps them build the knowledge and playbooks needed for growth — which is something very much aligned to Pollen's mission."

Applications for the 2022 award are now open through November 4, 2022. This quarter's winner will be selected and announced in November, and entries for 2023 will open in January. For more information about the Firm of the Future Award, or to apply, visit www.b12.io/firm-of-the-future .

About B12

B12 is a web-based platform for professional service providers that helps them attract, win, and serve clients online. Within 30 days, B12 sets customers up with a website backed by powerful tools to help busy owners manage all aspects of winning and working with clients — including appointment scheduling, client intake, contact management, contracts and eSignatures, and online payments. B12 has worked with more than 150,000 businesses and is powered by technology built by the team's MIT-, and Berkeley-trained researchers. The company's open-source automation system called Orchestra pairs experts and AI to make tasks 15x more efficient than other platforms. B12 was founded in 2015 and has raised $28.1M from VCs and investors, including Breyer Capital, General Catalyst, SV Angel, and Tola Capital. Visit www.b12.io to learn more.

About Clio

Clio is transforming the legal experience for all by creating the world's leading cloud-based technologies for law firms — to keep lawyers and their clients better connected throughout the legal process. Firms of all sizes and practice areas use Clio products — Clio Manage , Clio Grow , and Lawyaw — to manage firm operations, streamline billing and payments, automate legal documents, and improve client experiences. Following its US $250M Series D funding, led by TCV and JMI Equity, and its US $110M Series E investment, led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and OMERS Growth Equity, Clio has made history by becoming the first legal practice management unicorn in the world. Learn more at clio.com .

About Pollen

Pollen is a business education platform for freelancers that helps them professionalize, grow, and diversify their businesses. Pollen accelerates positive business outcomes through tactical playbooks made by industry experts on all aspects of running a freelancing business — getting more clients, personal and business finance, legal, pricing services, productivity, subcontracting, opening new revenue streams, and more. Pollen is backed by top-tier VCs and investors, including Founder Collective, XYZ Venture Capital, and more. Visit www.runpollen.com to learn more.

Media relations contact

Erin Smith

Senior Vice President, Marketing

media@b12.io

View original content:

SOURCE B12