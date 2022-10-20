132nd Canton Fair Gives Full Play to the Advantages of China's Medical and Health Industry to Provide Quality Health Care Choices

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 132nd Canton Fair, which started on October 15th, 2022, gathers leading companies from China's health industr -- giving full play to its industry advantages and while providing global consumers with better health care choices.

Among them, Crown Name (WH) Disposable Hygiene Products ("Crown Name") presents its medical, industrial safety protection, and daily necessities that are exported to countries with developed medical systems, including North America, Europe. These products, such as dry wipes, wet wipes, and dental pads, have passed various certifications and tests in major markets, including ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO EN 13485, and US FDA, 510K, EU CE, and MDR product certifications.

High-quality medical instrument manufacturer Shanghai Honsun International Trade ("Honsun") showcases its top-selling medical products, including a Nasal Irrigation Device, Wearable Mesh Nebulizer, and an Oral Irrigator with a revolutionary UV disinfection function.

The patented UV lamp design of the oral irrigator with UV disinfection function effectively solves the hidden dangers of health and safety caused by damp water tanks and nozzles that are most likely to breed bacteria. It is equipped with a variety of nozzles to meet different needs. The configured high-pulse water flow can effectively clean the orally attached food residue.

The water pulse of HONSUN's Nasal Irrigation Device mimics the frequency of mucociliary oscillation and helps restore the normal physiological function of the mucociliary. Its three-stage water pressure adjustment allows patients to choose the appropriate water pressure according to their condition. The Wearable Mesh Nebulizer is a high-end product powered by a built-in lithium battery, which works without noise and has a self-cleaning function. Its compact and wearable design dramatically increases the convenience for patients when using it.

There are more than 600 Chinese medical product manufacturers, bringing more than 20,000 products to the exhibition to showcase the new height of Chinese medical product manufacturing to global buyers, who will enjoy safe and excellent user experiences thanks to innovative technology, customized services, and compliance standards.

For more information and opportunities from the medical supply sector, please visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index?utm_source=rwyx - /foreign-email https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index?utm_source=rwyx#/foreign-email or contact caiyiy@cantonfair.org.cn.

