Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.60 per Common Share

Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

CLEVELAND, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share payable on December 2, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 18, 2022.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Sherwin-Williams Company)
Investor Relations Contacts:

Jim Jaye
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct:  216.515.8682
investor.relations@sherwin.com

Eric Swanson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct:  216.566.2766
investor.relations@sherwin.com

Media Contact:

Julie Young
Vice President, Global Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct:  216.515.8849
corporatemedia@sherwin.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherwin-williams-declares-dividend-of-0-60-per-common-share-301653874.html

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company