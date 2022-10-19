Mignon Faget Leans into Luxury with New Holiday 2022 Collection

Mignon Faget approaches a new luxury milestone by debuting their first collection consisting of all gold, diamonds, and pearls, upgrading their Collection to a dazzling new standard.

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mignon Faget joyfully announces their Holiday 2022 Collection, Neutral Ground . While the first iteration of Neutral Ground was introduced during Fall 2022, this Collection is certainly not just a reproduction. Setting aside their signature silver and bronze metals, the design house of Mignon Faget dances into the richness of the holiday season with 10 carat gold, cultured diamonds , and crisp white freshwater pearls. The bejeweled nesting rings and bracelets intertwine playfully with the sleek look of their predecessors, creating a luxurious new guise to the everyday staples.

"We want our collectors to treat themselves extravagantly regardless of price point."

The Holiday campaign follows in the footsteps of the designs themselves, and builds off of the campaign that came before it. Continuing with the idea that the neutral ground is a place where those from all walks of life can come together, the Holiday campaign leads us out of the diner and to a festive dinner party. While the party may feel exclusive and grandiose, it still feels relatable, comforting, and welcoming because of the guests from different walks of life shown coming together and enjoying each other's company. From this story, we can then understand that just as different people can come together, so does the jewelry - embellished or not - to create something special for everyone, every wear.

"We want our collectors to treat themselves extravagantly regardless of price point," says Maghan Orozsi, Chief Operations and Creative Officer. "In industry terms, we are considered demi-fine. Sterling silver, one of the eight precious metals, is our core material. However, we also produce our designs in gold and use precious stones. We use the highest quality materials, and all of our jewelry is hand finished ensuring that our collector feels spoiled with each purchase."

Along with the jolly images and familial feelings of this Holiday campaign, the company's tagline "Every Wear A Story" rings true to its core more than ever. Just like the guests from this dinner party will each leave with their own story about the evening, each piece of jewelry has a narrative of its own. Whether it's in the dramatic saga of how the necklace was purchased during the bustling holiday shopping craze, or in the seemingly effortless, romantic gesture of how the piece was gifted on Christmas Eve, or even in the magical history that the piece itself can bring back to memory - these stories define each of us through something as small as a piece of jewelry.

For over 50 years, the design house of Mignon Faget has handcrafted jewelry inspired by the scenery around its home of New Orleans. Mignon Faget artisans are influenced by the city's streets that are lined with wild jasmine , wrought iron balconies, and the sparkling night sky. Never shying away from standing out, Mignon Faget is preparing to withstand the test of time. Follow along @mignonfagetltd and #everywearastory on social media.

