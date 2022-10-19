GRL Launches Matter Wireless Testing Validation Services

GRL receives Connectivity Standards Alliance accreditation to provide validation testing services for the Matter 1.0 standard

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite River Labs ("GRL"), a global leader in engineering services and test automation solutions for digital connectivity and charging technologies, is among the first labs accredited by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (the Alliance) to provide validation testing services for the new Matter 1.0 standard. GRL's Matter test services will be provided at their recently-expanded Taipei, Taiwan facility and address wireless products and IoT (Internet of Things) devices for the new smart home technology ecosystem.

Granite River Labs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Granite River Labs) (PRNewswire)

GRL's Matter services cover hardware solutions, from smart home speakers and smart TVs to light bulbs and switches. GRL also verifies the software used in Matter devices. The accreditation follows GRL's recent global expansion to meet the growing demand for product evaluation and new testing services.

Described by the Alliance as "the foundation for connected things," the new open-source Matter 1.0 standard enables compatible smart home devices and systems to connect seamlessly, securely and reliably. A unifying, IP-based connectivity protocol, Matter is an application layer built on top of proven technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Thread and Ethernet. Testing and certification will play a critical role in fulfilling Matter's promise of simplifying development for manufacturers and increasing compatibility for consumers. GRL is authorized to help manufacturers ensure that their products comply with Matter 1.0 specifications and are certified to support all the embedded communications technologies.

"Matter is an exciting new technology with the potential to solve a host of interoperability and device-to-device communication problems in smart home and IoT applications," said Vamshi Kandalla, Chief Strategy Officer of Granite River Labs. "GRL is pleased to be recognized by the Alliance as one of the first laboratories accredited to test and verify products and systems to the Matter standard, and we are committed to cooperating further to support the smooth roll out of this new technology."

"Matter is built around a shared belief that smart home devices should be secure, reliable, and seamless to use," said Jon Harros, Head of Certification and Testing Programs for the Connectivity Standards Alliance. "Companies across the Industry, including leaders like GRL, are contributing their expert capabilities and proven best practices to make Matter an outstanding success for developers, retailers and consumers."

Learn More About Matter Technology at https://csa-iot.org/all-solutions/matter/

