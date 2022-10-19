Bob Johnson Insurance Live on the Nexsure Insurance Platform

The robust capabilities of the platform will enable the agency to grow.

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XDimensional Technologies (XDTI), a leading insurance technology provider, announced today that Bob Johnson Insurance is live on the Nexsure Insurance Platform. The platform will enable the agency to expand and grow its business.

Bob Johnson Insurance is a full-service independent agency providing insurance on automobiles, motorcycles, motor homes, homeowners, rental houses, mobile homes, boats, bonds, businesses, churches, workers' compensation, life, health, annuities, and more. Before moving to the Nexsure Insurance Platform, the agency was using an antiquated agency management system that no longer served the needs of its business. Another XDTI customer recommended the agency look at Nexsure to accommodate their next phase of growth.

"The Nexsure Insurance Platform is robust enough to allow our agency to grow for decades to come and not have to reassess moving to another system," said Ben Johnson, President of Bob Johnson Insurance. "With the platform, we instantly gained marketing possibilities and accounting functionality that we previously didn't have access to."

"Our team enjoyed partnering with the Bob Johnson Agency to launch Nexsure," said Krystin Turner, Vice President of Operations XDimensional Technologies. "Seeing the benefits they can now realize by leveraging Nexsure's full suite of capabilities and automation to better serve their market is an exciting outcome."

About Bob Johnson Insurance

Bob Johnson Insurance is a family-owned independent agency started by Bob Johnson and is now operated by his son, Ben Johnson. The agency's Mission Statement boldly outlines them living by Christian principles in the day-to-day operation of their business. For more information, visit https://bobjohnsonins.com.

Ben Johnson also leads the American Church Group of Tennessee as a managing partner of the agency.

About XDimensional Technologies

XDimensional Technologies, Inc. (XDTI) develops and markets the Nexsure Insurance Platform, a comprehensive insurance processing and distribution solution unique in its ability to empower and connect the insurance ecosystem, including retail agencies, wholesalers, agency networks, MGAs, and carriers. The platform drives efficient insurance processing, superior customer service, and insightful business management. Follow XDTI on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

