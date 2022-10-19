As Bear Fight expands its launch, MacFarlane steps in as a Brand Stakeholder & Chief Storyteller

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Bear Fight American Single Malt Whiskey announces Seth MacFarlane as a brand stakeholder. In addition to his equity stake in the brand, the writer, actor, director, producer, and singer will also serve as Bear Fight's Chief Storyteller – establishing the brand's unique voice and emulating Bear Fight's disruptive, yet approachable spirit through creative pieces as the brand expands its launch after its initial release in May 2022.

Bear Fight American Single Malt Whiskey Announces Partnership with Seth MacFarlane

"There's a lot of whiskey out there. So for me to put my name on it, you know it's either great, or I'm getting paid a ton of money," said Seth MacFarlane. "Well, they're paying me almost nothing which means Bear Fight is damn good whiskey. I don't always stare off to the left side of a photo at something off-camera while holding a bottle, but when I do, that bottle is Bear Fight whiskey."

"Our partnership with Seth MacFarlane is invaluable to us as his personality and work push the envelope just like Bear Fight," said Anthony Moniello, Co-CEO of Next Century Spirits (NCS). "Bear Fight was created to challenge the traditional norms of single malt whiskey and rewrite the rules of the American whiskey experience. We believe Bear Fight's versatility and approachable price point will set the brand up to be the #1 American Single Malt Whiskey that propels the category forward."

In every bottle of Bear Fight, consumers will experience the convergence of traditional single malt whiskey-making techniques and a new-world approach to whiskey-making. Using proprietary maturation and finishing processes, Bear Fight creates a bold – yet approachable – American Single Malt Whiskey with a consistent and balanced flavor profile in each sip.

Aged for at least three years in first-fill bourbon barrels and finished in peated-smoked oak and sherry casks, Bear Fight is a versatile American Single Malt Whiskey that mixes the new-world flavors of American Whiskey and Bourbon, with old-world flavor notes and traditions of single-malt whiskey. The result is an aroma and flavor of candied pecans, ripe red apples, sweet sherry, and a hint of Islay-style peat smoke.

Bear Fight is available nationwide at an SRP of $39.99 on ReserveBar and ForWhiskeyLovers.com and in select states including AR, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, KS, KY, MD, MA, ME, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, RI, SC, TX, and WI. To learn more about this award-winning whiskey, please visit: www.bearfightwhiskey.com or visit our social channels on Instagram , Facebook, and Twitter .

Seth MacFarlane is represented by Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein Venable. Chris Chatham at Manatt represents Next Century Spirits.

Bear Fight American Single Malt Whiskey

Bear Fight is about unabashed authenticity. It's about quality, innovation, perseverance, and confidence. We're comfortable with who we are, and our approach to whiskey reflects this. We're not a boring, run-of-the-mill whiskey and we're not afraid to prove it to you.

Next Century Spirits

Next Century Spirits is a full-service distilled spirits and marketing company. NCS specializes in the creation and process of distilled spirits for private label, bulk, and private brands. They have won numerous awards including the 2021 North Carolina Distillery of the Year. They produce one of the top 20 whiskies in the world and ship to customers all over the globe.

NCS Brand Group focuses on the marketing and distribution of its owned brands which includes Bear Fight American Single Malt Whiskey, Creek Water American Whiskey, and Caddy Cocktails.

To learn more about their services, please visit: https://nextcenturyspirits.com or check them out on Instagram or Facebook .

Seth MacFarlane

Seth MacFarlane's talents encompass every aspect of the entertainment industry. At 24, he became the youngest showrunner in television history when his animated series "Family Guy" aired on FOX. Heading into its 21st season, the show has garnered MacFarlane five Emmys and makes him the tied record-holder for the most voice-over Emmy wins of all time. Most recently, MacFarlane premiered "The Orville: New Horizons" on Hulu, the third season of his Emmy-nominated, live-action, space adventure series in which he created, executive produces, and stars in. MacFarlane made his film directorial debut with the then-highest-grossing original R-rated comedy of all time, TED. In addition to voicing the lovable, foul-mouthed teddy bear, he also co-wrote the film, which went on to make more than $545 million worldwide. On the heels of that success, MacFarlane hosted the 85th Academy Awards, where he was nominated for "Best Original Song" from TED, and then wrote and directed the prosperous sequel, TED 2. Due to its cult following, MacFarlane is currently in production on the anticipated "Ted" TV series for Peacock, in which he will reprise the voice of the iconic teddy bear, while also directing, writing, and executive producing all episodes. A multi-hyphenate at his core, MacFarlane is also a five-time Grammy nominated vocalist who has released seven studio albums, his most recent being Blue Skies, and has landed several No. 1 debuts on the iTunes Jazz Charts.

