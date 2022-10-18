Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with LG Chem

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with LG Chem

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating AVEO (NASDAQ: AVEO) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with LG Chem.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP) (PRNewswire)

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/aveo-pharmaceuticals-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges AVEO's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet AVEO holders will receive only $15.00 per share in an all-cash transaction with an implied equity value of $566 million on a fully diluted basis. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for AVEO by imposing a significant penalty if AVEO accepts a superior bid. AVEO insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of AVEO's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for AVEO.

If you own AVEO common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/aveo-pharmaceuticals-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ademi LLP