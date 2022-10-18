ExchangeRight Completes $219 Million DST Full Subscription

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, is pleased to announce that it has fully subscribed its largest offering to date with Net-Leased Portfolio 55 DST, a $219.95 million offering featuring 713,656 square feet of grocery, necessity-based retail, banking, and pharmacy tenants. The offering launched with a loan-to-value of 47.24 percent and non-recourse interest-only financing at a fixed rate of 4.58 percent over a 10-year term.

The offering contains 34 net-leased properties diversified across 14 states, with a majority of the locations in the Southeast and Midwest regions. Six Walmart Neighborhood Markets generate 41.17 percent of the portfolio's Net Operating Income. Dollar General, Publix, Pick 'n Save, CVS, U.S. Bank, and Schnucks are also featured in the portfolio.

"With the size of this DST, we were able to provide significantly more investors with the opportunity to participate in our historically recession-resilient investment strategy," said Warren Thomas, a managing partner at ExchangeRight. "We are proud to serve investors with stable income through changing economic climates with offerings like this one that are designed to help investors meet their retirement, tax-deferral, and other wealth management needs."

ExchangeRight and its affiliates' vertically integrated platform features more than $5.3 billion in assets under management that are diversified across over 1,100 properties and more than 21 million square feet throughout 47 states. More than 7,100 investors have trusted ExchangeRight to manage their capital. While all of the company's current and past offerings have met or exceeded targeted cash flow distributions to investors since its founding, past performance does not guarantee future results.

About ExchangeRight

ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. The company strategically syndicates net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

