Beltone Now Carries Jabra Enhance Plus OTC Hearing Aids Nationwide and Online

In support of the new FDA OTC hearing aid regulation, Beltone is increasing access to hearing care by offering more affordable options to help people get started on their journey to better hearing

GLENVIEW, Ill., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beltone, named America's #1 Hearing Care Retailer & Best in Customer Service by Newsweek, announced today that the recently approved Jabra Enhance Plus OTC hearing aids are now available at participating Beltone locations nationwide and online with no appointment necessary. Jabra Enhance Plus's ground-breaking technology is first of its kind and has been specifically engineered to help bridge the average six-year gap between first noticing some hearing loss and actually seeking help.

Jabra Enhance Plus OTC Hearing Aids Now Available at Beltone (PRNewswire)

Jabra Enhance Plus has received rave reviews from top national and tech media such as The New York Times: Wirecutter calling it "the best earbud-style hearing aid for iOS users" and DigitalTrends stating "Yes, the Jabra Enhance Plus are worth buying. If you need help hearing, they'll make difficult listening environments a lot more accessible and enjoyable."

Across the country, millions of people are struggling with their hearing in certain situations and find taking the next step with traditional hearing aids can feel like a big leap. With Jabra Enhance Plus OTC hearing aids, Beltone is providing people with even more solutions to treating their hearing loss sooner while also being available to provide the expert care needed for more advanced hearing needs. Those who think they have a hearing loss are encouraged to schedule a free hearing screening at their local Beltone to determine if they actually have a hearing loss or if it could be something else such as impacted earwax. A hearing care professional will be able to work with you to find the right solution for your hearing loss type, lifestyle, and budget.

"Studies show that people with hearing loss tend to wait up to 10 years before starting their hearing care journey, however, during that time they begin to miss out on interactions and connections with loved ones and at work because they waited too long," explains Beltone President, Mike Halloran. "Our hope with OTC hearing aids is that people will start their journey a lot sooner so they don't miss out on the important connections and relationships in their lives."

Jabra Enhance Plus combines the convenience of true wireless earbuds with advanced hearing technology in a small and comfortable earbud design. Utilizing cutting-edge technology that enables individualized hearing enhancement during conversations as well as high-quality calls and music streaming, it's a perfect solution for those with mild-to-moderate hearing loss in need of situational hearing assistance. It's also water and dust-resistant, available in dark grey or gold beige, and is easy to set up through the Jabra Enhance app.

Available now for $799 at participating Beltone locations nationwide as well as online at Shop.Beltone.com.

About Beltone

For more than 80 years, Beltone has been one of the nation's most trusted and leading hearing care provider. In addition to providing some of the most reliable, affordable, and advanced hearing aids, we also pride ourselves on serving as a partner to our patients every step of the way during their hearing health journey. With approximately 1,500 Beltone locations nationwide, each office is a local business part of the community it serves and the hearing care professional and staff at your local Beltone will get to know you to provide a personalized experience during your journey to better hearing. And with a nationwide network, you can expect this level of personalized service wherever you go. Our Beltone hearing care professionals receive extensive training and education, so they are always equipped with the latest knowledge to bring you the best care. Proudly part of the GN Group, Beltone continues to focus on the needs of our patients through the research and development of innovative new hearing technologies to allow you to hear what truly matters the most. To learn more, please visit us at www.beltone.com and on LinkedIn.

About GN Group

GN Group facilitates communication between people through its intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our innovation leadership, we leverage technological synergies to deliver unique and increasingly individualized user experiences in our products and solutions.

150 years ago, GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, miniaturization, and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in around 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

© 2022 GN Hearing A/S. All rights reserved. Beltone is a trademark of GN Hearing Care Corporation.

Jabra Enhance Plus OTC Hearing Aids Now Available at Beltone (PRNewswire)

Beltone Logo (PRNewsfoto/Beltone) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beltone