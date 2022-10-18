BEDGEAR's New and Air-X® and Ver-Tex™ Mattress Protectors Breathe New Life into Bedding Category

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR®, the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being, today introduces the new Air-X® Performance® Mattress Protector and Ver-Tex™ Performance® Mattress Protector that maximize breathability, "having them feel like air," and feature new contemporary designs and colors.

The new Ver-Tex™ Performance Mattress Protector is designed in a windmill pattern, which allows for more air to effortlessly flow throughout the fabric. (PRNewswire)

The Air-X Performance® Mattress Protector comes in a new grey quilted wave design that is built with two layers of Air-X 3D structured, air multiplier fabric that provides continuous ventilation throughout the night for maximum airflow between the sleeper and the mattress. This 3D structure creates a cushion of air with spring-like yarns, giving the protector a sponge-like feel that allows for maximum breathability so the sleeper can adjust to their ideal temperature.

"The Air-X Mattress Protector may look like 100 percent fabric but is really 95 percent air and 5 percent fabric," said CEO and founder Eugene Alletto. "BEDGEAR is breathing new life into the mattress protector category by innovating on continuous airflow, which is central to eliminate overheating while sleeping. Even the new Ver-Tex Mattress Protector was engineered to allow for maximum breathability. They both have a quality of having them feel like air."

The Ver-Tex Performance® Mattress Protector is designed in a white-and-silver lofted windmill pattern, which allows for more air to effortlessly flow throughout the fabric. BEDGEAR's Ver-Tex technology is engineered to have a cool-to-the-touch feel that reduces sweat and heat buildup by conducting excess heat away from the sleeper.

High-efficiency machine washable, both protectors feature a noiseless waterproof barrier that reduces the buildup of pet dander, dust mites and allergens as well as resists stains, fluids, mold, and mildew to help maintain a clean and healthy sleeping environment. They also include a Powerband, which is a fully elasticized band that grips the mattress for a secure fit and articulates with adjustable bases.

The retail prices for the Air-X Mattress Protector begins at $169.99 and the Ver-Tex Mattress Protector is $219.99.

BEDGEAR's products are available in stores across the country.

ABOUT BEDGEAR®

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with fabrics that are moisture wicking, instant cooling and maximize airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief of One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure less returned goods are being sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of professional athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, pet beds as well as travel, kids and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations and pending applications. Wake Ready™! Learn more at bedgear.com.

Media Contact:

Christopher Leary

cleary@bedgear.com

The new grey quilted wave design in the Air-X® mattress protector provides maximum breathability using BEDGEAR’s patented Air-X® technology. Looks like it’s 100% fabric but is 95% air and 5% fabric. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BEDGEAR