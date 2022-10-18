Axiomtek Unleashes IP69K/IP66-Rated 10.4" Stainless Steel Fanless Touch Panel Computer for Food Processing Industry - GOT810-316

TAIPEI, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiomtek – a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted in the research, development and manufacture of series of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is pleased to announce the GOT810-316, a 10.4-inch stainless steel fanless touch panel computer for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. To withstand high-pressure and steam cleaning, it is fully waterproof with an IP69K-rated stainless steel enclosure and IP66-rated M12-type I/O connectors. This robust 10.4" stainless panel computer is ideally suited for applications requiring a highly durable and easy-to-clean solution for extreme operating conditions.

The all-in-one GOT810-316 is powered by the Intel® Celeron® processor N3350. It has a 10.4-inch XGA TFT LCD display with projected capacitive multi-touch and 450 nits of brightness. The rugged fanless panel PC can operate under wide temperature settings ranging from 0°C to +50°C and withstand vibration up to 2G. Plus, the stainless steel panel PC is easy to set up with either VESA or suspension mounting options.

"Axiomtek's GOT810-316 is a full IP66/IP69K rated stainless steel industrial panel PC suitable for hygiene and food applications. It has a SUS 316 stainless steel enclosure, full flat front bezel, five M12-type connectors, and wide range power input of 12 VDC or 19 to 24 VDC for better reliability and more extended service life," said Wesley Lee, the product manager of AIoT Team Division at Axiomtek.

The GOT810-316 comes with one 240-pin DDR3L-1600 SO-DIMM for up to 8GB of system memory. It also has one mSATA and one SATA for storage. The human machine interface supports two full-sized PCI Express Mini Card slots for wireless connectivity and extra storage. It features abundant I/O ports by using M12 connectors, including one RS-232/422/485, one RS-232, two USB 2.0 ports, one GbE LAN port, and one DC power connector. The GOT810-316 is compatible with Windows® 10.

The 10.4-inch stainless steel fanless touch panel computer, GOT810-316, is now available for purchase. For more product information or pricing, please visit our global website at www.axiomtek.com or contact one of our sales representatives at info@axiomtek.com.tw.

Advanced Features of GOT810-316

10.4" XGA TFT LCD flat bezel projected capacitive touch

IP66/IP69K-rated (NEMA 4X) water/dust/corrosion-proof design

Full stainless steel enclosure with type 316

0°C to +50°C wide operating temperature range

Fanless design with Intel® Celeron® processor N3350

M12 type I/O connectors for harsh environments

About Axiomtek Co., Ltd

Axiomtek has experienced extraordinary growth in the past 30 years because of our people, our years of learning which resulted in our tremendous industry experience, and our desire to deliver well-rounded, easy-to-integrate solutions to our customers. These factors have influenced us to invest in a growing team of engineers including software, hardware, firmware and application engineers. For the next few decades, our success will be determined by our ability to lead with unique technologies for AIoT and serve our key markets with innovatively-designed solution packages of hardware and software – coupled with unmatched engineering and value-added services that will help lessen the challenges faced by our systems integrator, OEM and ODM customers and prospects alike. We will continue to enlist more technology partners and increase collaborations with our growing ecosystem who are leaders in their fields. With such alliances, we will create synergy and better deliver solutions, value and the expertise our customers need.

As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.

