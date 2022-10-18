Americaneagle.com Announces Launch of Future-Focused Customer Experience Solution for Foley Family Wines

Custom digital transformation platform includes breakthrough technologies and capabilities to improve the customer experience for Foley Family Wines' portfolio of properties and wines.

DES PLAINES, Ill. , Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com, a family-owned, global digital agency, announced today the successful launch of a new, best-in-class digital ecosystem for family-owned Foley Family Wines powered by Salesforce. As presented at Dreamforce 2022, the platform will provide an omnichannel experience for consumers, customers, and winery visitors.

(PRNewsfoto/Americaneagle.com) (PRNewswire)

As the Foley Family Wines portfolio grew domestically and internationally, it began to outpace the standard, off-the-shelf solutions used by most of the wine industry. As a result, they were looking for a flexible, versatile solution that would utilize best-in-class technologies to enable customers to interact and transact, physically and virtually, with its brands.

With 25+ years of digital transformation experience and its recognition as a Salesforce Partner, Foley Family Wines selected Americaneagle.com to build and implement a solution built on multiple Salesforce products such as Sales Cloud, Commerce Cloud B2C, Marketing Cloud, Order Management, and Mulesoft. Beyond the Salesforce suite, the solution integrates with other category leaders for subscription management, loyalty programs, and a mobile-centric point-of-sale (POS) provider.

"The launch of the Foley Family Wines' revamped digital ecosystem is a tremendous achievement for both Americaneagle.com and the Foley Family Wines portfolio of wines," Anthony Svanascini, CEO of Americaneagle.com, said. "The project involved a variety of complex requirements and there are very few agencies out there who have the expertise to successfully craft an enterprise-grade, end-to-end, omnichannel solution. We are one of those agencies and we are extremely proud of what Americaneagle.com and Foley Family Wines were able to accomplish together."

The new digital ecosystem powers a personalized journey highlighted by:

Curated Product Recommendations – When browsing online, Salesforce Commerce Cloud is powering curated, personalized wine recommendations based on purchase and tasting history.

Loyalty Program – Earning and redeeming points with the Foley Family Food & Wine Society is more accessible with universal visibility and ease of access to enroll new users and apply points across all platforms and order types.

Customization Capability – Specially-designed ecommerce and wine club platforms allow members to customize scheduled shipments with flexibility between wine brands.

Mobility – Winery guest experience hosts can operate exclusively through mobile devices. Handheld POS and payment devices provide fast, frictionless checkout experiences.

Customer Data – Rich customer data provides a true 360-degree view of the consumer, allowing users to share in-depth notes and history to create transformational guest experiences and memorable interactions online.

Streamlined Access – Through the implementation of single sign-on technology, the new tools are easy to access, making it simpler to serve customers throughout each channel.

Additional technologies and tools were implemented to create a high-touch, flexible, and versatile solution. A customer service queuing system allows for a faster and more efficient service leading to higher guest satisfaction and the likelihood of return engagement. Once rolled out, alternative payment options, including PayPal, Apple Pay, and Google Pay, will reduce friction at checkout and increase sales conversions. Foley Family Wines also integrated some products for point-of-sale in their guest experience centers, a wine club subscription, a customer loyalty solution, and 18 new brand websites.

"Information Technology's role has evolved to be a partner in enabling new capabilities to achieve business goals," Sachin Amin, Foley Family Wines VP of Information Technology, commented. "This digital transformation project exemplifies the business and technology teams working together to transform how we engage with our customers. Using these modern solutions and integrating them enabled new capabilities for an omnichannel experience for our customers while providing our team members with a 360-degree view of the customer."

Foley Family Wine's new digital ecosystem was piloted with the Ferrari-Carano brand out of Sonoma, California. The ecosystem will be rolled out to the remainder of the Foley Family Wines portfolio over the next several months. Overall, the project is viewed as a gleaming success as the digital ecosystem allows Foley Family Wines to take its business to the next level.

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com is a full-service, family-owned digital agency that has been dedicated to providing best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support, and digital marketing services for over 25 years. With a global team comprised of 700+ skilled professionals and subject matter experts, Americaneagle.com focuses on achieving measurable results and exceeding goals for all of our clients. Thanks to our flexibility and expertise in a wide range of online services, we have the capabilities to handle any business of any size, from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies, professional sports teams, government organizations, small online storefronts, large multi-channel retailers, and more.

CONTACT:

Michael Svanascini, President

press@americaneagle.com

847-699-0300

About Foley Family Wines

Established by Bill Foley in 1996, Foley Family Wines is a portfolio of highly acclaimed wines from some of the world's greatest vineyards. The company owns more than two dozen wineries across the globe, each with its own distinct wine style, legacy, and approach to hospitality. In addition, the Foley Food & Wine Society offers members a luxury lifestyle community that celebrates culinary experiences, entertainment, and travel in the United States, New Zealand, France, and Argentina.

200 Concourse Blvd, Santa Rosa, CA, 95403; 707-708-7600; https://foleyfamilywines.com

Foley Media Contact: Nora Feeley, Foley Family Wines Nfeeley@foleyfamilywines.com/ 303-589-4860

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Americaneagle.com