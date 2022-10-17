OPPORTUNITY FOR WESTERN MICHIGAN SENIORS TO NAVIGATE MEDICARE OPTIONS

Complimentary "Medicare Shop & Compare" Events in October

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Michigan Seniors who are aging into Medicare or want to review their options for 2023 are invited to attend a series of complimentary "Medicare Shop & Compare" events in October. Registration is desired, but not required. To register: AnswerHealthSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

Answer Health is hosting the events and will have representatives available to answer questions about their Answer Health Senior Care Advantage program, which expands the cooperation and coordination between Answer Health and the health insurance plans providing coverage for their senior patients. Answer Health Senior Care Advantage is an approach to care delivery that gives patients more flexibility but still allows access to the quality care provided by their physicians.

The Medicare expos are an excellent opportunity for senior care patients of participating physician groups to learn more about their Medicare options. The location and times for the events are as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 , 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. , Hagerty Center, 715 East Front St., Traverse City, MI.

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 , 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. , Thousand Oaks Golf Course, 4100 Thousand Oaks Dr., Grand Rapids, MI.

The events will feature several breakout sessions that include topics relevant to decision-making seniors, including:

Medicare 101: Educational discussion about the ABCs of original Medicare and Medicare Advantage by an independent, licensed brokers

Medicare Advantage benefit details: Presentations by insurance representatives

Answer Health Senior Care Advantage: Overview of the program explaining the coordination of care between participating health plans and physician groups.

Don't worry if you miss the expos. You can still watch the Medicare information program online at AnswerHealthSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

About Answer Health Senior Care Advantage

Answer Health Senior Care Advantage is not a new Medicare Advantage plan. Rather, it is a collaborative approach to care delivery that focuses on preventative care and providing care coordination resources. Answer Health is the largest network of independent practice physicians in Western Michigan with over 1,000 primary care and specialty providers in more than 200 locations.

