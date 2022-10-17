NuVasive to Sponsor and Participate at EUROSPINE 2022

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced it will continue its partnership with EUROSPINE as a gold sponsor and will attend EUROSPINE 2022 held October 19 to 21 in Milan.

"Our support of EUROSPINE reflects our belief in partnering with the most influential societies, study groups and congresses around the globe to advance better spine care and change the lives of more patients," said Chris Barry, chief executive officer at NuVasive. "Through our industry-leading set of procedural solutions, enabled by the technologies within Pulse, we continue to build the future of spine care to deliver more intelligent surgery."

NuVasive will host a lunch workshop, Pulse®: Where accuracy meets innovation, on Wednesday, October 19 from 11:45 to 13:45 CEST in Room Brown 2 of Milano Convention Centre. Mr. Morgan Jones, Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, National Health Service Trust and Birmingham Children's Hospital, and Dr. Sven Vetter, BG Klinik Ludwigshafen, will demonstrate how Pulse has impacted their operating rooms (OR) with its navigation accuracy. Surgeons will also have the opportunity for demonstrations of Pulse and Siemens Healthineers' Cios Spin at the NuVasive stand, seeing first-hand how the two support a more efficient navigation workflow in the OR.

NuVasive stand #98 will feature several Meet the Expert sessions:

Sven Vetter on Wednesday, October 19 , as he presents Pulse, an enabling technology platform that integrates intraoperative neuromonitoring, global alignment, rod bending, radiation reduction and imaging enhancement, and navigation. Pulse : An expert's review of its modalities—Join Dr.on, as he presents Pulse, an enabling technology platform that integrates intraoperative neuromonitoring, global alignment, rod bending, radiation reduction and imaging enhancement, and navigation.

Stewart Tucker , Great Ormond Street Hospital, on Thursday, October 20 , as he presents Reline 3D, a posterior fixation system optimized to address three-dimensional deformity present in the spine. Reline ® 3D: An expert's guide to 3D deformity correction—Join Mr., Great Ormond Street Hospital, on, as he presents Reline 3D, a posterior fixation system optimized to address three-dimensional deformity present in the spine.

Dominique A. Rothenfluh , Lausanne University Hospital, on Friday, October 21 , as he presents X360, a comprehensive lateral approach to SPS that leverages advanced techniques and technologies to help surgeons deliver patient-specific surgical plans while enhancing OR workflow and efficiency. X360™ : An expert's journey with single-position surgery (SPS)—Join Prof. Dr., Lausanne University Hospital, on, as he presents X360, a comprehensive lateral approach to SPS that leverages advanced techniques and technologies to help surgeons deliver patient-specific surgical plans while enhancing OR workflow and efficiency.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons and hospitals, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products, the Company's ability to adequately manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

