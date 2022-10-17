MVP Introduces New Technical Service Solution, CARE

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnum Venus Products (MVP), a global manufacturer of fluid movement and production solutions for industrial applications, introduces a new technical service solution called CARE. Powered by MVP, CARE is an innovative solution to technical service with a scalable range of offerings, from vending and scanning solutions to full-time on-site support.

MVP launches CARE, an innovative solution to technical service and maintenance of MVP equipment. (PRNewswire)

CARE was established to reduce manufacturing downtime by creating consistent parts availability and delivering regular maintenance on MVP equipment. The program offers a variety of customizable solutions to meet each customer's specific needs with flat rate monthly fees for labor and parts. More uptime is every manufacturer's goal, and CARE was designed to eliminate roadblocks like parts availability, labor shortages, and improper equipment maintenance.

CARE's name represents its core values of collaborative, accessible, reliable, and experienced. MVP is renowned for its technical service and customer support, with many of the CARE technicians equipped with decades of industry experience. "The purpose of CARE is to make our customers better at what they already do so well," says Bruce Ott, Director of Customer Experience for MVP. "With CARE, MVP customers will be able to focus more on improving their product and less on equipment maintenance and downtime."

MVP is pleased to partner with AutoCrib, a top-of-the-line automated inventory control systems provider to offer industrial vending solutions for MVP parts. These systems reduce purchasing complexity and stocking issues on critical spare parts and ensure genuine OEM products for maintaining MVP equipment to factory standards. "We are excited to bring Autocrib's world-class industrial vending systems to MVP customers," Ott says. "The partnership of CARE and Autocrib will ensure quality and accuracy and bring significant return on investment in very short payback periods."

About MVP:

Magnum Venus Products (MVP) is a global manufacturer of fluid movement and production solutions for industrial applications in composites and adhesives markets. MVP collaborates with its customers to offer tailored production solutions to meter, mix, dispense, and apply materials. For over 80 years, MVP has been a leading equipment provider for the marine, infrastructure, pool and bath, oil & gas, transportation, aerospace, and wind industries. Learn more at mvpind.com.

Media Contact:

Hannah Jay

Marketing Manager

hannahjay@mvpind.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Magnum Venus Products