iN2L + LifeLoop Announces Next Generation LifeLoop, with Content Powered by iN2L

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iN2L + LifeLoop, provider of the senior living industry's most comprehensive engagement, wellness, and community operations platform, today announced the launch of its next generation senior living technology. At today's LeadingAge Annual Meeting + Expo , the organization will unveil its latest evolution – a comprehensive solution for resident engagement, family satisfaction, and staff efficiency, all united within a single enterprise platform. This release harnesses the best of iN2L and LifeLoop, making iN2L's unparalleled engagement content library accessible anywhere, anytime across LifeLoop's hardware-agnostic, community-centric platform.

iN2L + LifeLoop, a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company, is on a mission to enhance the aging experience. Together, they offer the first and most comprehensive senior living technology platform designed to drive measurable impact across strategic priorities such as resident satisfaction, staff retention, workflow efficiencies, and occupancy rates to demonstrate clear value and achieve substantial ROI. (PRNewswire)

As the industry continues its post-pandemic recovery, senior living communities are looking to their technology partners to help bridge gaps across departments, stakeholders, and locations. While other industry solutions address individual, or siloed, community needs, iN2L + LifeLoop is purpose-built to deliver a holistic enterprise solution within a single comprehensive platform. From independent living to memory care, skilled nursing, and use cases in between, iN2L + LifeLoop meets the needs of its partner organizations' entire, diverse populations.

"Our new enterprise platform is unlike any other on the market today," said Navin Gupta, CEO of iN2L + LifeLoop. "We listened to our partners and the industry at large, and what we heard is that communities need a technology partner who is agile enough to address immediate needs – such as staffing shortages – and scalable enough to support their visionary strategic priorities and future growth. Unlike others, our next-generation platform is equally adept at delighting residents, supporting daily staff workflows, and connecting seniors with their loved ones outside of the community walls. We envision a transparent, interactive aging experience that unites all stakeholders across the care continuum."

Indeed, using one powerful, connective platform, everyone from executives and caregivers to residents and their loved ones can now access iN2L's most popular content applications directly within LifeLoop's full-service operational platform. In addition to being engaging and fun, the content library is purposefully designed to address all the core dimensions of wellness, ensuring that communities can leverage a single solution for all their operational, staff efficiency, and engagement needs.

By combining the power of iN2L's person-centered content with LifeLoop's web and mobile app, users can now enjoy the impact of these two powerful solutions at their fingertips, no matter their location, operating system, or device. The integration ensures that content can be accessed on every computer, tablet, and smartphone, eliminating the need for solution-specific hardware.

"By merging the best of our technology solutions into a single enterprise platform, our primary goal is to foster connection, engagement, and operational efficiencies," said Dylan Conley, VP of Technology at iN2L + LifeLoop. "With this direct unification of our products, we are making it even easier for our customers to meaningfully impact the lives of seniors and those who care for them. Today's launch represents a major step forward for our combined organization, as we continue to focus on advancing the aging experience by creating the most person-centered engagement and operations platform in senior living."

iN2L + LifeLoop's group engagement systems have always been central to their partners' engagement and operational strategies. From communications and calendaring, resident engagement, and staff resources, to managing transportation and maintenance requests, the unified platform will provide revolutionary full-service coverage to markedly improve the daily experience of working at and living in a residential community. "With iN2L content in LifeLoop, we have amplified communities' abilities to engage residents at all levels of care," said Gupta. "The unified enterprise platform empowers caretakers and allows every staff member to access functionality from anywhere, and act as an extension of the engagement team."

