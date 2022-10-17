Crescent Communities Hosts Groundbreaking Event for Build-to-Rent Communities in Charlotte

A Celebration for HARMON Ballantyne and HARMON Five Points Took Place September 28

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Communities and Pretium are pleased to celebrate the groundbreakings of HARMON Ballantyne and HARMON Five Points, two build-to-rent (BTR) communities under construction in Charlotte as part of the companies' joint venture and commitment to invest $1 billion in new single-family build-to-rent communities across 14 key strategic growth markets. The groundbreakings took place on September 28.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the entry of the HARMON brand in Charlotte by officially breaking ground on HARMON Ballantyne and HARMON Five Points," said Tony Chen, Managing Director of Single-Family Build-to-Rent at Crescent Communities. "HARMON Ballantyne and HARMON Five Points bring infill housing options to Charlotte providing its residents the opportunity to lease brand new homes in highly sought-after neighborhoods without the long-term commitment and high upfront cost of homeownership. We look forward to seeing the progress on these communities and are excited to share construction updates in the coming months."

"Pretium is committed to being a leading part of the solution to address the nationwide housing shortage, and our build-to-rent partnership with Crescent to develop and operate rental communities across the country is part of those efforts," said Matt Johnston, Managing Director and Head of Build-to-Rent at Pretium. "The HARMON Ballantyne and HARMON Five Points communities demonstrate our dedication to providing affordable, modern housing in the rapidly growing communities where it is needed most. We look forward to continuing to ensure our residents have access to high-quality single-family homes."

Both communities will offer townhomes ranging from 3 to 4 bedrooms each with private garages, driveways, and balconies. Located at 15825 Marvin Road, 13 miles south of Charlotte's central business district, HARMON Ballantyne will bring 60 residences to the Ballantyne area, which has experienced noticeable growth in recent years and offers access to a broad range of amenities, including shopping, dining, schools, and recreation opportunities. HARMON Five Points will offer 76 residences located at 360 Seldon Drive in the West End neighborhood. The community will have a direct trail to the playground at Five Points Park and is in proximity to the Irwin Creek Greenway and Gold Line Streetcar for easy access to Uptown. HARMON Five Points is expected to offer pre-leasing winter of 2022 and HARMON Ballantyne in fall of 2023.

The groundbreakings add to Crescent Communities' continued commitment to expanding its footprint in Charlotte. The company has also announced the development of multifamily communities NOVEL Mallard Creek and NOVEL University Place, both of which are currently under construction, the groundbreaking of NOVEL Ballantyne, and the sale of NOVEL LoSo Station to MAA.

Crescent Communities continues to experience significant growth with $7.6 billion of residential and commercial investments and developments currently under construction, operations and planning including 15,700 units of multifamily / single family build-to-rent, 200,000 square feet of complementary retail, and 11.1 million square feet of office, industrial and life science. With a focus on environmental sustainability and wellness, the organization pursues certifications including LEED, NGBS (National Green Building Standard), Fitwel, and WELL.

Additional details surrounding the communities will be announced at a later date. Renderings are available here, and photos from the groundbreaking are available here.

About Crescent Communities

Crescent Communities is a nationally recognized, market-leading real estate investor, developer and operator of mixed-use communities. We create high-quality, differentiated multifamily and commercial communities in many of the fastest growing markets in the United States. Since 1963, our development portfolio has included more than 77 multifamily communities, 24 million square feet of commercial space and 60 single family master-planned communities. Crescent Communities has offices in Charlotte, DC, Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Dallas, Denver, Phoenix and Salt Lake City. Our residential communities are branded NOVEL, RENDER and HARMON by Crescent Communities and our industrial developments are branded AXIAL by Crescent Communities.

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on secular investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has approximately $50 billion of assets and employs more than 4,000 people across 30 offices, including London and Dubai. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

