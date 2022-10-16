Schneider Electric Unveils Newest Innovations for Electrical Contractors at NECA 2022

ArcBlok and FlexSeT now available for more applications with 2500A rating

Improved speed, safety and connectivity throughout product range

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced at the NECA 2022 Convention & Trade Show a wide portfolio of product innovations that will enable electrical contractors and installers to protect themselves from safety risks, while also improving efficiency and reliability.

"Schneider Electric is leading the digital transformation of electrical distribution and energy management," said Michael Lotfy, SVP Power Products NAM Hub at Schneider Electric. "The all-new I-Line Enable Module and the new innovations in ArkBlok 2500, FlexSeT and VisiPacT showcase Schneider Electric's dedication to safe and sustainable solutions that increase project efficiency, save time and costs, and improve safety of electrical professionals."

Schneider Electric's new product innovations include:

ArcBlok 2500 provides better protection for electrical contractors and equipment, helping to prevent, isolate and mitigate arc events which decreases time spent on repairs. Now available in Motor Control Centers and Switchboards up to 2500A, ArcBlock 2500 provides a cost effective, easy to install, reliable solution which provides a simple method to improve line-side arc flash protection. In addition, ArcBlok 2500 increases safety for people and equipment, maximizing uptime and providing uninterrupted protection. ArcBlok 2500 also features a low carbon footprint and the longest lifecycle of any arc flash protection solution on the market and is the only product UL verified to limit line side energy exposure to below 1.2 cal/cm2.

FlexSeT is now available for more applications with an updated rating of 2500A. A modular, low-voltage switchboard, FlexSeT is a new service model for switchboard assembly, installation and maintenance that offers shortened lead time and additional design flexibility. FlexSeT enables rapid quote-to-order conversations, can be assembled in a few hours and provides documentation and instructions via QR codes.

I-Line Enable Module is an all-new, easy to install, digital module solution for the I-Line panelboard. I-Line Enable Module provides customized solutions in any new or existing equipment that contains Schneider Electric's exclusive I-Line assembly, such as a switchboard or panelboard. Fitting into the I-Line bus in place of a breaker, it allows the equipment to be transformed into a digital communication or metered electrical distribution solution. Easy to install with only a screwdriver, it reduces the potential for exposure and integrates digital solutions without increasing equipment footprint.

VisiPacT safety switches now have numerous new features, including Touch Safe barriers to prevent accidental contact, a new ergonomic handle that accommodates a hook stick, and a viewing window which allows visual verification of the blades being open, improving safety and productivity.

These products will be on display at the 2022 NECA Convention in Schneider Electric's Booth #2502.

To learn more, visit www.se.com/us. Purchases can be made through local distributors or Schneider Electric.

