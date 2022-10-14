Zambon to Attend the CHEST Annual Meeting 2022

Company to present findings on underlying reasons and high costs associated with lung re-transplantation during a rapid oral session





MILAN and BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zambon, a multinational pharmaceutical company focused on innovating cure and care to improve people's health and the quality of patients' lives, announced today that the Company will present findings examining how Chronic Lung Allograft Dysfunction (CLAD) is the leading cause of re-transplantation and associated with high healthcare costs during a rapid oral session at the American College of Chest Physicians® (CHEST) 2022 Annual Meeting being held October 16 – 19, 2022 in Nashville, TN.

CLAD is a severe progressive lung disease where the immune system attacks the airways of the lungs, also known as chronic lung transplant rejection, and is consistently the most prevalent and fatal complication in lung transplant recipients.1 There are various phenotypes of CLAD, however, the most common is CLAD obstructive phenotype, known as Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS).2 Data suggest BOS accounts for two-thirds of CLAD deaths, underscoring need for new treatments to address the primary cause of death following lung transplantation.2 The findings being presented show that the costs paid by Medicare are substantially higher for re-transplantation.

"There is an urgent unmet need for the nearly half of lung transplant recipients who, after receiving a second chance of life, unfortunately go on to develop BOS five years post-transplant3 and then are faced with no approved treatment options4," said Paola Castellani, CMO and R&D Head at Zambon. "We are pleased to be joining the medical community at CHEST to help advance education and conversations about the pathology and clinical nature of BOS as we work in parallel to potentially bring the first therapeutic option to market for this unmet need, globally."

The presentation, "Chronic Lung Allograft Dysfunction (CLAD), The Leading Cause for Re-Transplantation Associated with High Cost" was accepted by the CHEST Scientific Program Committee and will be presented in a rapid oral session on October 19, 2022, between 11:15 AM – 12:15 PM CDT.

In addition, Zambon is sponsoring a learning theater focused on the current understanding of BOS, including its clinical features, diagnosis, progression and treatment options. Details are as follows:

Title: Immunopathogenic and Clinical Considerations in the Early Diagnosis and Management of Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS)*

Presentation Time: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 12:30 PM – 1:15 PM CDT

Presenters:

Marie M. Budev , D.O., M.P.H., Medical Director, Lung and Heart Transplantation Program, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

Deborah J. Levine , MD, Professor of Medicine, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Stanford University , Stanford, CA

Location: Music City Center, Learning Theater 4, Nashville, TN

Zambon medical representatives will be at booth #1223 in the CHEST 2022 Exhibit Hall to discuss the CLAD data as well as the company and its mission.

Zambon is currently advancing a global Phase 3 clinical development program consisting of the BOSTON-1 and BOSTON-2 studies, both designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of investigational Liposomal Cyclosporine A for Inhalation (L-CsA-i) in patients with BOS following either single or double lung transplantation, respectively.

L-CsA-i has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Orphan Drug designation from FDA and European Medicines Agency for the treatment of BOS, reflecting the high unmet need of the disease. If approved, L-CsA-i would be the first treatment indicated for BOS.

About Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS)

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS), also known as obliterative bronchiolitis (OB), is caused by T-cell mediated inflammation that leads to blockage of bronchioles, the small and medium airways in the lungs, resulting in respiratory failure and death. BOS most commonly affects people who have received lung transplant, although it is also associated with allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (alloHSCT), autoimmune disease and exposure to environmental contaminants. An estimated 30,000 lung transplant and alloHSCT recipients worldwide are affected by BOS.5

About Zambon S.p.A.

Zambon S.p.A. is a global pharmaceutical company established in 1906 in Vicenza, Italy, and built on the values of an Italian family committed to innovating cure and care to improve patients' lives. With innovative quality products commercialized in 87 countries, Zambon has a global presence with 2,400 employees across Europe, America, and Asia, including production facilities in Italy, Switzerland, China, and Brazil. Alongside its three historical therapeutic areas of focus, which are diseases of the respiratory system, urinary tract infections, and pain management, Zambon is also focused on developing treatments for Parkinson's Disease and Cystic Fibrosis. Additionally, Zambon is currently advancing its clinical development programs of potentially first-in-class treatments for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) and bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS). If approved by regulatory authorities, the Company intends to launch the NCFB and BOS treatments globally, including in the U.S., which is the latest market entry for Zambon as an organization. In Europe, Zambon also plans to market and distribute, upon regulatory approval, an innovative oral formulation of riluzole for patients suffering with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). For further information, please visit www.zambon.com .

