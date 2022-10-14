OUBO Operations launches a new jobsite "OUBO" for job seekers in the U.S.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OUBO OPERATIONS a market leader in operating jobsite platforms, has released its new jobsite OUBO (https://oubojobs.com/) for job seekers in the United States.

Job seekers in the U.S. can fully utilize OUBO to find work that best matches their needs in more than 100+ industries. OUBO has strengths not only in listing full-time work but in part-time jobs and gigs. With ever-increasing user demand for flexible part-time jobs and gigs, OUBO has enhanced its job search optimization functions. These functions enable the website to prioritize job listings that most fit the user based on their search preferences. Our technology also empowers job seekers to search for employment opportunities according to their desired salaries and displays jobs with an estimated yearly salary and per-hour salary.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of OUBO OPERATIONS Ryosuke Asai commented, "We have been operating 15+ job board platforms since 2014 and have been listing over 100 million jobs annually. We are very excited to launch our service to contribute to growing job demand in the current economy. We aim to help employers find the best talents in the market."

OUBO is open to especially partnering with Businesses/Employers, Programmatic job advertising platform operators, Recruitment marketing agencies, ATS vendors, and any relevant businesses. For those interested, please feel free to contact us.info@oubojobs.com including the organization/company, name of the contact person, email address, and phone number

The headquarter of OUBO OPERATIONS PTE. LTD. is located at 160 Robinson Road, 14-04 Singapore Business Federation Center SINGAPORE, and specializes in job-board platform operations.

