OnQuality Pharmaceuticals to Present Two Posters at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium

Preclinical toxicology and pharmacology data demonstrating OQL051, a gut-restricted CDK4/6 inhibitor, as a potential prophylactic treatment for chemotherapy-induced diarrhea

Preclinical data demonstrating OQL036, a topical gel that inhibits skin toxicity associated with fluorouracil/capecitabine, as a potential prophylactic treatment for fluoropyrimidine-induced hand-foot syndrome

SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OnQuality Pharmaceuticals ("OnQuality"), a targeted oncology supportive therapy company developing innovative medications to address unmet needs in oncodermatology and oncogastroenterology (cancer therapy-induced side effects occurring in the skin and gastrointestinal tract, respectively) and to improve quality of life for patients receiving anticancer medications, today announced it will present two posters at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium, October 26 – 28, 2022. The first poster presents preclinical toxicology and pharmacology data for its therapeutic candidate OQL051, a gut-restricted CDK4/6 inhibitor for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea (CID). The second poster features in vitro and in vivo preclinical data for its therapeutic candidate OQL036, a topical gel designed to prevent skin toxicity associated with 5-fluorouracil/capecitabine.

CID is a potentially life-threatening adverse effect of chemotherapy, often requiring dose reduction or disruption of treatment. To address multiple unmet needs in cancer supportive care, we use OnQuality's AI-enabled CARE (Computation-Aided dRug-target-toxicology sEarch methodologies) platform to aid with the discovery of multiple candidates. OnQuality is developing OQL051, a gut-restricted CDK4/6 inhibitor with the potential to prevent CID while minimizing interference with systemically administered chemotherapy regimens. Previously presented preclinical data demonstrate that OQL051 can decrease CID and protect the intestinal epithelium and act as prophylactic, protecting gastrointestinal tissue from chemotherapy damage and preserving microbial communities. The poster at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium will present preclinical toxicology and pharmacology data supporting OQL051's potential as an effective treatment for CID.

Hand-foot syndrome (HFS), also known as palmoplantar erythrodysesthesia, is an adverse effect that affects 43 – 71% of patients treated with single-agent capecitabine chemotherapy and can lead to dose reduction, interruption, or discontinuation of anticancer therapy. Capecitabine is a commonly used anticancer agent and is the standard of care in treating breast and GI cancers. There are no FDA-approved treatments for this condition. OnQuality is developing OQL036, a topical gel, to potentially prevent this skin toxicity. The poster presented at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium will present results from in vitro and in vivo preclinical studies that support OQL036's promise as a therapeutic for the prevention of fluoropyrimidine-induced HFS. Animal studies demonstrated that daily application of OQL036 delayed the onset of HFS and effectively reduced the severity of the condition.

"We're thrilled to present positive preclinical data for two of our programs that address these unmet needs in cancer therapy," said Robert C. Tyler, Ph.D., Senior Medical Director of OnQuality. "While our industry has made significant strides in developing new approaches to treat cancer, very little attention is paid to treating the side effects of these therapies, which can often be severe enough to lead to dose reduction or discontinuation of anticancer therapies."

Title: A preclinical toxicology and pharmacology study of OQL051, a gut-restricted CDK4/6 inhibitor for the prophylaxis of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea

Abstract Number: 217

Abstract Authors: Wenqin Zeng, Wenxi Li, Shilan Liu, Liping Chen, Robert Tyler, Hong Tang, Shiyi Zhang

Session Title: Molecular Targeted Agents

Session Date and Time: 27 October 2022; viewing time 10.00-17.00; author present 11:30 -13:30

Presenter: Robert Tyler

Title: OQL036 topical gel inhibits the skin toxicity associated with 5-fluorouracil/capecitabine: results from in vitro and in vivo preclinical studies

Abstract Number: 215

Abstract Authors: Liping Chen, Wenxi Li, Kun Fang, Shilan Liu, Jiahu Wu, Jie Luo, Robert Tyler, Shiyi Zhang

Session Title: Molecular Targeted Agents

Session Date and Time: 27 October 2022; viewing time 10.00-17.00; author present 11:30 -13:30

Presenter: Robert Tyler

About OnQuality Pharmaceuticals

OnQuality Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to pioneering the discovery and development of targeted supportive oncology therapies that address treatment-related toxicities at their molecular source. By treating on-target toxicities of the anti-cancer treatments, OnQuality's targeted supportive therapy candidates have the potential to reduce the severity and incidence of adverse events while sustaining the efficacy of the cancer treatments. OnQuality's targeted therapies, therefore, have the potential to improve both the quality of life and outcomes for cancer patients.

OnQuality is leveraging its proprietary, AI-enabled CARE (Computation-Aided dRug-target-toxicology sEarch methodologies) platform to identify targets and drug candidates, to develop first-in-disease targeted supportive therapies addressing unmet medical needs in the emerging areas of oncodermatology and oncogastroenterology. This includes VEGFR inhibitor-induced Hand-Foot Skin Reaction, capecitabine-induced Hand-Foot Syndrome, epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor-induced skin toxicity, chemotherapy-induced diarrhea and gastrointestinal side effects of immunotherapies. For more information about OnQuality Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.onqualityrx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are often identified by the words "may", "might", "believes", "thinks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends" or other similar expressions. In addition, expressions of our strategies, intentions or plans are also forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained herein are based on what OnQuality Pharmaceuticals believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. OnQuality undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

