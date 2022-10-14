Dr. George W. Sledge, Jr. Joins Caris Life Sciences as Chief Medical Officer

Sledge to oversee Caris' Medical Affairs group, bringing over 30 years of oncology research and practice experience to the company

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, announced today that George W. Sledge, Jr., M.D. has joined the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer.

In this role, Dr. Sledge will have oversight for medical affairs, research, and medical education at Caris, including oversight and leadership for the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ led by Dr. Chadi Nabhan, and Caris' global team of Medical Science Liaisons.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Sledge, one of the most influential figures in breast cancer, to the Caris team," said David Spetzler, M.S., Ph.D., MBA, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Caris Life Sciences. "The leadership and depth of knowledge he brings from a distinguished career as clinician and scientist will further advance our mission to provide physicians with the most comprehensive and innovative treatment options for cancer patients worldwide."

Prior to joining Caris, Dr. Sledge was Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University School of Medicine where he served as a member of the Division of Oncology. He was most recently co-director of the Stanford Cancer Institute's Cancer Therapeutics Program and served from 2013-2020 as Chief of the Division of Oncology. Trained in Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology, Dr. Sledge has devoted his professional career to understanding the biology and improving the treatment of breast cancer. He is active as both a laboratory and clinical researcher, with more than 390 scientific publications.

"I am very pleased to join Caris at such an exciting time for the company," said Dr. Sledge. "Caris remains at the cutting edge of precision medicine innovation and has developed the leading platform for molecular profiling and research in the industry. I'm excited to join the company to partner with other leading medical professionals inside and outside of the company to use these tools and insights to find new treatments and cures for cancer."

Dr. Sledge has held countless esteemed positions including serving as chair of the Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group's Breast Cancer Committee (2003-2010), a member of the Food and Drug Administration's Oncology Drug Advisory Committee, a member of the Department of Defense's Breast Cancer Research Program's Integration Panel as well as the National Cancer Institute's Clinical Trials Advisory Board. He is Past President of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, and until recently served as both the Chief Scientific Advisor for the Susan G. Komen Foundation and member of the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation scientific advisory board.

He has received numerous prestigious honors, notably the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Jill Rose Award, the Komen Foundation's Brinker Award for Scientific Distinction, the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium's William L. McGuire Award and the American Society of Clinical Oncology's Gianni Bonadonna Award.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This information provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. Caris' latest advancement is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Denver, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

