Alley Cat Allies Global Cat Day 2022 Calls to End Cruelty Against Cats

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alley Cat Allies Global Cat Day™, on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, will be a day on which people renew the fight to end cruelty against cats worldwide, even as shocking and disturbing cruelty cases continue to grab news headlines week after week.

To unite in the fight, compassionate people around the world are taking a pledge to stand against cruelty. This pledge, available online at GlobalCatDay.org, demands that all animal cruelty be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Signers are committing to educate others about how to report cruelty to cats, and about The Link between violence against animals and violence against people. Additionally, they are pledging to speak out for cats, because cats cannot speak for themselves.

Alley Cat Allies created Global Cat Day, which occurs every year on October 16, as a day to focus the world's attention on persistent acts of cruelty against cats. In the U.S., laws against cruelty exist in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, with provisions to make the most serious abuses felony cases.

These anti-cruelty laws exist for good reason. Well known, evidence-based research has identified The Link between violence against cats and violence against people. Because the issue of public health hangs in the balance, it is critical for the criminal justice system to deliver the maximum penalty for animal cruelty crimes.

Alley Cat Allies is fighting against animal cruelty on many different fronts. In Copperopolis, Calif., Alley Cat Allies is engaged in the case of Mr. Meow, an 18-month-old tabby cat who was viciously shot to death with a rifle in an act of senseless cruelty. Alley Cat Allies is following the criminal court case and calling for the maximum sentence for Mr. Meow's killer.

Cruelty cases exist in many forms. In West Virginia, Alley Cat Allies is standing up for animals abused at the Berkeley County Animal Control shelter, where an Alley Cat Allies investigation revealed that Berkeley County Animal Control intentionally, knowingly, and/or recklessly withheld critical veterinary treatment from animals in its shelter. In California, Alley Cat Allies is working to end the killing of cats in the East Bay Regional Park District. The Park District is using the U.S. Endangered Species Act (E.S.A.) as an excuse for its unlawful new policy to remove community cats from parklands, despite the fact that the E.S.A. does not mandate the hunting of one species to protect another.

Learn more about these and more efforts from Alley Cat Allies to stop animal cruelty by visiting alleycat.org.

About Alley Cat Allies

Alley Cat Allies is the leader of the global movement to protect and improve the lives of cats and kittens. Now in our 33rd anniversary year, we are joined by over 800,000 supporters worldwide.

Alley Cat Allies believes every cat deserves to live out his or her life to the fullest. We exposed an entrenched system in which animal control agencies and shelters have been killing millions of cats for over a century. Today, the programs we introduced in the United States are mainstream.

To achieve our goals, we collaborate with grassroots advocates, animal shelters, municipal managers, and lawmakers to replace deadly laws and policies with ones that protect cats. We defend all cats by offering cutting edge education online, in person, and through one-on-one dialogue. We advance lifesaving innovations such as Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) and Shelter-Neuter-Return (SNR), high-quality, high-volume spay and neuter, microchipping, anti-declawing legislation, and any program that best serves the interests of cats.

Our website is www.alleycat.org, and we are active on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

