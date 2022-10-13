SupplyHouse.com's TradeMaster Program Surpasses 100,000 Members

The program marks a major milestone in supporting and uplifting trade pros

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyHouse.com, a leading e-commerce company that sells heating, plumbing, HVAC, and electrical supplies, hit a huge milestone in September as their TradeMaster program, a free benefits membership for professionals in the skilled trades, passed the 100,000-member mark.

Originally launched in 2014 as a way to provide trade pros with a competitive edge and a seamless online ordering experience, the TradeMaster program has grown steadily over the last 8 years to support a community that spans several industries and stretches across the country.

TradeMaster membership is free and includes access to dedicated customer service channels, free shipping within the contiguous United States, and discounts on every order.

In addition to providing trade professionals with exclusive professional benefits, SupplyHouse.com also celebrates and empowers tradespeople across the country through TradeMaster Spotlight – an on-going social media initiative that promotes and uplifts program members and the important work they do.

"Trademasters are our core customer, and we focus our business on helping them succeed," said SupplyHouse.com founder and CEO, Josh Meyerowitz. "It's been amazing to see the growth of the TradeMaster program so far, and we're excited to develop even more ways to support the trade community in the future."

Applying for TradeMaster membership takes just 3 minutes. Once accepted, the benefits begin immediately and new members receive a welcome box that includes free gear and product info, Applications for trade professionals are available at supplyhouse.com/trademaster.

About SupplyHouse.com:

Headquartered in Melville, NY, SupplyHouse.com has distribution centers in Columbus, OH; Cranbury, NJ; Farmer's Branch, TX; and Reno, NV to ensure fast shipping times across the US. SupplyHouse.com's TradeMaster Program supports trade with exclusive perks that help pros save time and money. Free membership includes access to a dedicated customer service phone line, free shipping and returns, and discounts on every order. With an inventory of over 300,000 competitively priced products from 450 brands, their goal is to deliver dependable, exceptional service on every order. Learn more at supplyhouse.com

